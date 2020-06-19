TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Swimmer cites mom’s blood for doping ban

Associated PressJun 19, 2020, 8:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Argentine swimmer Guillermo Bertola has been banned for four years and stripped of his 2019 Pan American Games silver medal in a doping case in which he said he received a transfusion of his mother’s blood.

The governing body of swimming said Thursday the case against the 30-year-old open-water swimmer was based on irregular blood readings in his biological passport.

When Bertola was contacted for the investigation, he blamed altitude training and the “use of a snorkel and mask with hypoxic effect,” FINA said.

He later acknowledged getting a blood transfusion in January 2018 while sick with gastrointestinal problems.

Bertola’s mother testified at a hearing conducted by video link, and the FINA judging panel noted a “troubling … general lack of detail in the testimony.”

Bertola has been banned until January 2024. He will lose all medals and prize money gained since January 2018, including his silver medal in the 10-kilometer race at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

He also took bronze at the 2011 Pan American Games and represented Argentina at four world championships.

MORE: Lilly King, Olympic hopeful swimmers train in Indiana pool

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Alex Zanardi airlifted to hospital after accident

Alex Zanardi
AP
Associated PressJun 19, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) — Race car driver turned Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has been seriously injured again.

Police tell The Associated Press that Zanardi was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Siena following a road accident near the Tuscan town of Pienza during a national race for Paralympic athletes on handbikes on Friday.

A Carabinieri police official in Montepulciano said the accident involved a “heavy vehicle,” and he believed Zanardi was still alive. The official did not give his name as per local custom.

The 53-year-old Zanardi had both of his legs amputated following a horrific crash during a 2001 CART race in Germany. He was a two-time CART champion.

Zanardi won four gold medals in handbike at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics. In Rio, he earned two golds the day before the 15th anniversary of the CART crash where he was read his last rites, he went 50 minutes with less than one liter of blood and his heart stopped beating seven times.

The Italian Olympic and Paralympic Committees had no immediate comment.

Dathan Wickson’s wrestling story wowed Jordan Burroughs

Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star
By OlympicTalkJun 18, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Swimmer cites mom’s blood for doping ban Tommie Smith, John Carlos Tommie Smith, John Carlos weigh in on potential athlete demonstrations at Tokyo Olympics Larisa Iordache, Simone Biles Larisa Iordache, once Simone Biles’ closest rival, chases comeback

Jordan Burroughs has seen the gamut in nearly a decade at the highest level of wrestling, from Olympic and world titles to significant injury to devastating defeat. Then Burroughs heard about high school wrestler Dathan Wickson Jr. and was floored.

Wickson received the Courage Award from Burroughs during USA Today‘s High School Sports Award show Thursday night.

Less than two years earlier, Wickson spent four hours having a cyst that grew into a tumor removed from between his brain and his skull.

“Wow, just incredible what this kid has been able to overcome in a short period of time,” Burroughs said by phone Thursday evening. “Typically, the adversity that you overcome as an athlete are injuries: a torn labrum, a torn ACL or some sort of injury that happens that’s wrestling related, but this is one of the few times you see an individual that has to overcome something as serious as brain surgery.”

It all began when Wickson was 10 years old. In his sleep, he fell off a couch and hit his head on a coffee table. Doctors closed the wound. Wickson felt fine and went about regular life, including wrestling and playing football.

Then Wickson developed headaches as a high school freshman, so intense that he underwent tests. They showed a crack in his skull, which was connected to that fall several years earlier. A cyst had formed, leaking spinal fluid.

“I was really scared at first because I never think I have to have brain surgery,” Wickson said. “Then, when it started to come down to it [surgery day], my family was really close to me and telling me everything was going to be OK.”

Doctors told Wickson that he would be able to wrestle again. He returned in full this past season.

“At first it was really tough,” coming back from surgery, Wickson said. “I couldn’t do anything at all. We’re just sitting back, watching everybody [practice]. And I like to take action. I don’t like to sit back and watch what other people do, and I can’t do anything. It was a really tough time, but I knew I had to get back out there on the mat.”

His dad and coach, Dathan Sr., was so confident his son would be unaffected in competition that his primary concern was the move from 120 pounds as a freshman to 152 pounds as a junior.

“After he started to go, just the timing of being back on the mat was a big struggle, reacting to his opponents and stuff like that,” his dad said.

Wickson persevered. He won nine straight matches at one point and became the only wrestler from his school — (Rockford, Ill.) Boylan Catholic — to reach the state tournament.

The goal next season is to win a state title. Wickson wants to wrestle collegiately. If he does both, he would follow the path set by his favorite wrestler Burroughs, who didn’t win a state title until his senior year.

“This is a great story, inspirational story,” Burroughs told Wickson on the phone. “When you’re living it, you can’t really see how cool it is, the accomplishments that you’re making and the strides that you’re gaining while you’re living it, but it’s pretty cool to see from the outside looking in.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Smith, Carlos weigh in on Tokyo Olympic athlete demonstrations