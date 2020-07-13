TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews
Who makes the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey roster?

By OlympicTalkJul 13, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
NBC Sports NHL analyst Pierre McGuire‘s early U.S. Olympic roster prediction for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, now that the NHL and NHLPA are one step closer to participating after skipping PyeongChang 2018 …

Goalies
Ben Bishop (Dallas Stars, 33)
John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks, 26)
Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets, 27)
Also in the hunt: Spencer Knight (Boston College, 19)

OlympicTalk notes: All of these men would be Olympic rookies. Knight would be the youngest U.S. Olympic male hockey player in the NHL era, breaking defenseman Bryan Berard‘s record from 1998. If the U.S. wants some Olympic experience on the team, it could look at 2014 starter Jonathan Quick, who is still the Los Angeles Kings’ No. 1 but has battled injuries since Sochi.

Defensemen
John Carlson (Washington Capitals, 30)
Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks, 20)
Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets, 25)
Torey Krug (Boston Bruins, 29)
Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins, 22)
Ryan McDonagh (Tampa Bay Lightning, 31)
Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes, 26)
Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets, 22)
Also in the hunt: Brandon Carlo (Boston Bruins, 23), Adam Fox (New York Rangers, 22), Ryan Suter (Minnesota Wild, 35), Jacob Trouba (New York Rangers, 26)

OlympicTalk notes: Carlson, McDonagh and Suter have Olympic experience. Carlson was the lone U.S. defenseman in the top seven of NHL All-Star voting at the end of the 2018-19 season. Carlson, Jones, Slavin and Hughes were in the 2020 All-Star Game.

Forwards
Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks, 23)
Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets, 23)
Jack Eichel (Buffalo Sabres, 23)
Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames, 26)
Jake Guentzel (Pittsburgh Penguins, 25)
Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks, 31)
Chris Kreider (New York Rangers, 29)
Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings, 23)
Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs, 22)
J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks, 27)
Max Pacioretty (Vegas Golden Knights, 31)
Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators, 20)
Matt Tkachuk (Calgary Flames, 22)
Blake Wheeler (Winnipeg Jets, 33)
Also in the hunt: Alex DeBrincat (Chicago Blackhawks, 22), Anders Lee (New York Islanders, 30), T.J. Oshie (Washington Capitals, 33), Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh Penguins, 28)

OlympicTalk notes: Kane, Wheeler, Pacioretty and Oshie have Olympic experience, but the top lines will be filled with Olympic rookies. No American forwards were in the top 11 of NHL All-Star voting at the end of the 2018-19 season, but Kane, Matthews and Eichel ranked Nos. 8, 9 an 10 in points this season.

Chicago Marathon canceled; one major marathon left in 2020

Chicago Marathon
By OlympicTalkJul 13, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
The Chicago Marathon, scheduled for Oct. 11, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the fourth World Marathon Major called off this year.

Organizers cited the challenge of staging the 45,000-runner event “out of concern for the safety of event participants, volunteers, event staff and spectators.”

Previously, major marathons were canceled in Berlin (originally scheduled for Sept. 27), Boston (April 20, then Sept. 14) and New York City (Nov. 1). The London Marathon, originally scheduled for April 26 and postponed to Oct. 4, remains scheduled.

The other World Marathon Major, Tokyo, took place on its scheduled date of March 1 but with elite runners only.

Last year, Kenyan Brigid Kosgei won Chicago by taking 81 seconds off Paula Radcliffe‘s 16-year-old women’s marathon world record. Kosgei clocked 2:14:04.

Figure skating Grand Prix events in China remain scheduled

Grand Prix Final
By OlympicTalkJul 13, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
Figure skating Grand Prix events in China in November and December remain scheduled, the International Skating Union announced Monday, four days after reports about international sporting events in China being canceled through the end of 2020.

A notice about sports events, issued Thursday by the General Administration of Sport of China, made an exception for Beijing Winter Olympic test events and other preparations for the first Winter Games in China in February 2022.

The Grand Prix Final, the second-most prestigious annual figure skating competition, is still scheduled for December in Beijing because it is an Olympic test event.

Furthermore, the Cup of China, one of six events across the globe that determines Grand Prix Final qualifiers, remains scheduled for November in Chongqing because it is related to the Final.

“Like for all other five ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating events in the different countries, this is of course subject to finding the necessary logistical, medical and safety solutions to hold the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating events as planned,” according to the ISU.

The ISU previously announced it set a deadline to decide on possible event cancellations: 12 weeks before an event starts. For the first Grand Prix Series competition, Skate America in Las Vegas, the decision deadline is Aug. 1.

The ISU council will meet virtually on Aug. 3 to decide on further action for upcoming competitions.

