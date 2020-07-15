TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

‘In Deep with Ryan Lochte’: Watch clips from Peacock film

By OlympicTalkJul 15, 2020, 12:39 PM EDT
“In Deep with Ryan Lochte” is an hourlong journey of how a rambunctious Florida kid became the second-best swimmer of his generation (perhaps history). Of how he became an Olympic embarrassment. Of how he’s trying to regain respect by becoming the oldest male swimmer in U.S. Olympic history, this time as a father.

“After the Olympics, I read a headline, the worst person in the world,” Lochte says at the start of the film, now available for Peacock Premium subscribers. “Everyone’s been, well, where the hell’s Ryan Lochte?”

Lochte is back living and training in Gainesville, Fla., where coach Gregg Troy molded him into the world’s best swimmer what seems like a lifetime ago. Lochte attended the University of Florida in the mid-2000s and, by the end of the decade, supplanted Michael Phelps as the king of the sport before moving to different coaches.

“A lot of people ask me if Michael Phelps wasn’t swimming in the same era, you would be the Michael Phelps,” Lochte said. “That could be true.”

Phelps retired with an Olympic record 28 medals. Lochte owns 12, tied for the second-most for an American and for a swimmer and the most for any active athlete.

Before he matriculated at UF, Lochte was coached by his father, Steve, a junior college All-American who started the Daytona Beach Swimming club after moving the family from New York when Lochte was 12.

When Lochte earned his first individual gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, TV cameras caught his proud father in tears in the Water Cube crowd. Steve felt fulfilled, years after first telling his son that, to be great, a swimmer needed to break a world record and win an Olympic title.

From there, he started breaking Phelps’ records and beating Phelps in races, through the 2012 Olympics and Phelps’ first retirement.

Everything changed in 2016. Phelps was in the shape of his life for his last Olympics, winning another six medals. Lochte, slowed by a groin injury at Olympic Trials, made the team in one individual event and one relay and placed fifth in the 200m IM in Rio.

After he was done competing in Brazil, Lochte lied about an early morning gas-station incident after a late night of drinking. The spiral led to sponsors dropping him and a 10-month suspension. Then there was the alcohol addiction rehab stint. And the 14-month ban for an IV of an illegal amount of a legal substance, brought on by Lochte posting a photo of the infusion on his social media.

Lochte was planning to come back in full this year. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic halting sports, he must do it in 2021, looking to become, at 36, the oldest U.S. Olympic male swimmer in history.

“Yes, I made a mistake in Rio, and I need to earn the respect fro my fellow swimmers, from Team USA, from everyone in the world,” said Lochte, now married with two kids. “I gotta earn the respect. If I don’t make the Olympic team, they won’t see the change that I’ve made.”

Wayde van Niekerk took 163 marvelous steps in Rio. One misstep in tag rugby changed everything.

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 15, 2020, 7:36 AM EDT
South African Wayde van Niekerk‘s talent turned out to be sprinting — to become the fastest 400m runner in history at age 24 in 2016 — but when the opportunity came in 2017 to play tag rugby with the nation’s other champion athletes, he did not pass it up.

“As a young boy, wanting to do a bit of sports and playing a bit of rugby with the legends of the country and so on, as you know, the rich history of South African sports,” van Niekerk said in a recent interview. “I got that privilege to rub some shoulders with such greats.”

The likes of not only rugby players, but also cricketer JP Duminy and soccer player Benni McCarthy.

Van Niekerk, two months after taking 400m gold and 200m silver at the 2017 World Track and Field Championships, took his place alongside them on the pitch at the 51,900-capacity Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. The celebrity game was a curtain-raiser for a match between New Zealand’s and South Africa’s national teams.

Fourteen months earlier in the Rio Olympic final, van Niekerk authored the perfect race from lane eight: a 43.03-second lap to break Michael Johnson‘s world record from 1999. He took 163 steps, according to World Athletics. He was expected to spend the rest of the Tokyo Olympic cycle trying to break 43 seconds in the 400m and cementing himself as the world’s best 200m runner, too.

In the rugby match on Oct. 7, 2017, one misstep and a twisted knee changed the trajectory of his career.

“This whole injury was so innocuous,” said van Niekerk’s career-long agent, Peet van Zyl, who was in the stands that day. “He tried to side step a guy, and he just stopped and he sat down. He got up again, and he walked off the field. He just said, ‘Guys, I’m done. I don’t want to play any further. I think I’m a bit injured.’ He walked off the field and all that. It wasn’t the case of him being stretchered off or anything like that. I think we thought maybe he’s just done something. It’s not too bad.”

Van Niekerk said it was quite painful.

“But I think you somewhat try and fight against the thought of it, or kind of denying your reality at that moment, hoping that it’s nothing serious, hoping that it’s something you can bounce back from really quickly, that it’s a bit of a knock, a bit of a twist,” he said. “The reality was totally different to what I was hoping it to be.”

Van Niekerk left the stadium and went across the street to the Sports Science Institute of South Africa for scans. He was with his fiancee, Chesney, whom he married three weeks later, and his stepfather. A doctor delivered the findings: an ACL and meniscus tear.

“He thought, he’ll be fine. It’ll be ready within a few months. and he’ll be able to start running again,” van Zyl said. “I think the actual severity of it sank in a little bit later.”

Van Niekerk sought another opinion, but surgery was inevitable. After his wedding, he flew to Vail, Colorado, for the operation.

“With everything that happened, now I think how silly it was, exposing my body to something like that and then putting my body in somewhat of strain that it has never trained itself [for],” he said. “I mean, rugby is a sport that my body is not conditioned for. That’s where my mind goes toward when asked about it.”

Van Niekerk began breaking the news of such an unusual injury for a sprinter, and through such unusual circumstances, to those around him. The toughest conversation to initiate was with his coach, Ans Botha, whose fame also skyrocketed in Rio.

“First of all, she’s not a fan of us doing any sport, obviously, away from track and field,” van Niekerk said. “Which is right. Which is also the advice I was obviously supposed to follow.”

Van Zyl said Botha was “totally against” van Niekerk participating in the rugby match.

“I wasn’t keen for him to do it, but growing up as a boy in South Africa, rugby’s almost like a religion,” van Zyl said. “She was really, really livid [afterward].”

Still, van Niekerk had time. Three years until the Tokyo Olympics. Two years until the next world championships. Van Niekerk, who became the world’s top sprinter with Usain Bolt‘s retirement, had to learn how to walk again. He was on crutches for about three months.

“There was a lot of doubt that creeped in the process,” he said.

Van Niekerk didn’t race at all in 2018, track and field’s fallow year without an Olympics or biennial world championships.

The rehab went as planned. First in Vail, then in Doha. Van Niekerk trained to return for the South African Championships in April 2019. But the week before the competition, he learned he developed a bone bruise in that right knee.

“He really pushed himself a bit too hard in the week before nationals just to see really what he could do,” van Zyl said. “We decided to pull him out because we can’t afford him to race when he’s not 100 percent.”

Van Niekerk missed the entire outdoor season, including the autumn world championships. He began the 2020 campaign early, with rust-busting meets in February, for a run-up to defending his Olympic title. Van Niekerk felt his speed returned.

“He was really healthy and in the physical and mental condition that he was able to start handling tough races again,” van Zyl said.

Then came the Olympic postponement, which means van Niekerk will go nearly four years between races at global championships.

When he raced in Rio, van Niekerk was an emerging star who just turned 24. The Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2021, will mark his last global outdoor championships before turning 30.

It’s difficult to predict what he’s capable of. NBC Sports analyst Ato Boldon couldn’t think of another top-flight sprinter who returned from an ACL and meniscus tear.

Before the injury, van Niekerk in 2017 ran the fastest 300m in history and lowered personal bests in the 100m and 200m. He remains the only person in history to go sub-10 in the 100m, sub-20 in the 200m and sub-44 in the 400m.

Even without the injury, Boldon believes breaking his own 400m world record was a tall order due in part to the circumstances of Rio: van Niekerk had nobody in front of him in lane eight, and two past Olympic champions on his inside for motivation, even if he could not see them.

“You can look at a bunch of people that ran a PR in the beginning of their careers, like Bolt, or in the middle of their careers, like many other people, and never got back there,” Boldon said (Bolt’s PRs came at age 23; Johnson, the oldest man to win an Olympic sprint title, set that 1999 400m world record at 31). “Sometimes the planets don’t align again.”

After not seeing Botha for two months, van Niekerk and his coach have been reunited on the Bloemfontein track for about a month. The plan this summer: fly to Italy, where it’s warmer than South Africa this time of year, to train and see if there are opportunities to race. Van Zyl said last week they received clearance to travel but still needed to find a flight.

Can van Niekerk return to his pre-injury level? What about the potential mental hurdle of pushing that right knee to the limit in a major race?

Before van Niekerk, the heir to Bolt’s sprint throne was Jamaican Yohan Blake, who hasn’t returned to his record-teasing levels since major hamstring injuries in 2013 and 2014. In 2015, Blake’s coach (also Bolt’s coach) said that Blake was running scared, in fear of getting hurt again. In other sports, athletes faced that psychological obstacle, from Derrick Rose to Lindsey Vonn.

“The mental challenges that come with track and field is part of the process,” van Niekerk said. “Yeah, mentally, there will be additional this time around, thinking of my leg, but it’s now part of, basically, who I am as an athlete. I’ve been someone that accepts my circumstance very easily.”

Van Niekerk compares the comeback to his ascent. He began working with Botha in 2012 as a marketing student at the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein. He was a 100m and 200m sprinter.

Van Niekerk raced his first senior 400m in 2012, according to World Athletics. He broke the South African record in 2014. He broke the African record in winning the world title in 2015, when he ran himself to such exhaustion that he was stretchered off the track and taken to a hospital as a precaution. He ran another .45 faster in Rio.

But Rio actually wasn’t perfect. Van Niekerk said he was in tears before the 400m final due to hamstring and back injuries.

“I know how it is coming from nothing to achieving greatness,” he said last week. “Being able to break a world record with so much uncomfort that I did go through back then just shows me that I have the ability to continue pushing through the pain.”

Tokyo Olympics one year out: What to watch for in summer 2021

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 15, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
July 23 marks one year out from the Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony. Here’s an early preview of what to look for in the summer of 2021 …

“A Beacon of Hope”
When the Tokyo Games were postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers believed that the Olympics would become a symbol of resilience and a festival of unity in 2021.

“Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic Flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel,” the IOC and Olympic organizing committee said in a joint statement on March 24.

The modern Olympics, first held in Athens in 1896, have never been comprehensively postponed. Only World War I (1916) and World War II (1940 and 1944) ever stopped the Games from happening completely.

Organizers are preparing different scenarios for the Games, trying to plan for uncertainty.

“We have established one principle at the very beginning of all this discussion, way before the postponement [was announced], and this is that the Games must be organized offering a safe environment for all the participants,” IOC President Thomas Bach told NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico in May. “At this moment, nobody can give you a reliable answer to the question of how the world will look like in in one year.”

Simone Biles’ Farewell
It’s a second and almost definitely final Olympics for Biles, considered by many the greatest gymnast in history. She earned four golds in Rio and could bag medals in all six events in Tokyo, leading another dominant U.S. women’s team.

If the previous Olympics were about Biles’ breakthrough, this cycle has been about her evolution to become a leading voice in sports. Biles has repeatedly called for (and often brought about) change in gymnastics since returning from a one-year break in 2017.

She also upped her domination, introducing new skills and winning by greater margins than in 2016. In Tokyo, Biles can become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around titles since 1968. She can become the first U.S. woman in any sport to win five golds at a single Games. She can end her career without an all-around defeat in eight years.

U.S. Swimmers Look Lethal Without Phelps
Michael Phelps‘ retirement doesn’t change this: the U.S. still rules the pool. Caeleb Dressel, who earned two relay golds in Rio, is now the world’s top male swimmer and expected to go for seven golds in Tokyo, one shy of Phelps’ record from Beijing.

Simone Manuel, who in Rio became the first Black female swimmer to win an Olympic title for the U.S., has a chance at six golds in Tokyo. Katie Ledecky, with the addition of the women’s 1500m freestyle to the Olympic program, can go from four golds in 2016 to five in 2021.

The U.S. has more returning gold medalists, including breaststroker Lilly King and backstroker Ryan Murphy, plus rising stars like 18-year-old Regan Smith, who broke three world records between two races at the 2019 World Championships. Don’t forget about 35-year-old Ryan Lochte, who at trials will bid to become the oldest man to make a U.S. Olympic swim team.

Usain Bolt’s Successor? Look to the USA
Two U.S. sprinters emerged the last four years to take the mantle from the retired Usain Bolt as the world’s fastest man.

Christian Coleman, a relay-only runner in Rio, was the world’s fastest 100m sprinter in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and entered 2020 as the clear Olympic favorite. But Coleman’s status for the Tokyo Games is in doubt for missing drug tests. Coleman, though he has never failed a test or been linked to banned substances, could be suspended up to two years in an ongoing case.

Noah Lyles, who missed the Rio Olympic team by one spot out of high school, is now the Alpha at 200m. Lyles is the reigning world champion and last year became the fourth-fastest man in history at the distance, clocking 19.50 seconds, .31 off Bolt’s world record. Lyles, like Coleman, harbors hopes of gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m in Tokyo.

In other track events, Allyson Felix bids for her fifth Olympic team and first as a mom. With nine medals, she is one medal shy of Carl Lewis’ record for a U.S. track and field athlete.

Team USA: Ladies First
The U.S. is again expected to top the medal standings with most of its medals coming from women. Biles, Manuel and Ledecky should be the biggest contributors.

Then there are the team sports. The women’s soccer team, potentially led by Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd, looks to rebound from a quarterfinal loss in Rio. The women’s basketball team hasn’t lost at the Olympics since 1992 and wants to send Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi off with a fifth gold each. Kerri Walsh Jennings, a triple Olympic champion, could become the oldest Olympic beach volleyball player ever, but April Ross and Alix Klineman are the U.S. medal favorites.

In tennis, it could be the last Olympics for Venus and Serena Williams, who each own four gold medals, and the first for 16-year-old sensation Coco Gauff.

MORE: Usain Bolt shares first photos of daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt