TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Carissa Moore
Getty Images

World Surf League’s 2020 season canceled due to coronavirus

By OlympicTalkJul 17, 2020, 9:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Delayed Tokyo Olympic schedule remains the same, venues lined up AVP Champions Cup marks beach volleyball’s socially distanced return Bilyal Makhov Olympic wrestlers tie for gold medal, 8 years after the competition

The 2020 World Surf League season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we firmly believe that surfing is amongst the sports best suited for competition to be held safely during the age of unresolved COVID, we have huge respect for the ongoing concerns of many in our community as the world works to resolve this,” WSL CEO Erik Logan said, according to the organization.

The WSL schedule was due to start in late March, but the opener in Gold Coast, Australia, was canceled 11 days before its start due to the virus. On April 28, the WSL announced all contests through June were postponed. The season traditionally runs into early December.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to start in November for the women and December for the men, both in Hawaii, subject to local approval and safe travel.

The season will end with a new, one-day, surf-off WSL Finals to crown world champions in September 2021 at a to-be-announced venue. The top five women and top five men in the standings after the 10-contest regular season will compete at that event. Men and women will have the same number of contests for the first time in one season.

Logan previously said the surfer ranked No. 1 through the Championship Tour regular season will have “a distinct advantage” going into the WSL Finals.

Most of the field is set for surfing’s Olympic debut in 2021, led by the top 10 men and top eight women from the 2019 season standings, maximum two per country. The U.S. qualifiers were world champion Carissa Moore and runner-up Caroline Marks and Kolohe Andino and John John Florence, who beat out Kelly Slater.

MORE: Tahiti approved as 2024 Olympic surfing venue

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Tokyo Olympic schedule remains the same, venues lined up

Tokyo Olympics Delayed
Getty Images
Associated PressJul 17, 2020, 9:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Carissa Moore World Surf League’s 2020 season canceled due to coronavirus AVP Champions Cup marks beach volleyball’s socially distanced return Bilyal Makhov Olympic wrestlers tie for gold medal, 8 years after the competition

TOKYO (AP) — The 42 venues for next year’s Tokyo Olympics have been secured and the competition schedule will remain almost identical to the one that would have been used this year.

The Athletes Village and the main press center have also been lined up for 2021.

That was the message delivered Friday to IOC members by Tokyo organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto.

They spoke from Japan to a full session of the IOC membership meeting online.

Estimates in Japan say the delay will cost $2 billion to $6 billion, with Japanese taxpayers picking up the bills. Olympic officials have not given any overall cost estimate.

The Opening Ceremony for the Olympics will be on July 23, 2021. However, women’s softball and soccer will open on July 21, men’s soccer on July 22, and archery and rowing on July 23.

On July 24, the first full day after the opening, the first medal event will be the women’s 10m air rifle.

Unlike the large, public celebration of a year ago, local organizers at the last minute have put together a small, non-public event for Thursday inside the new national stadium to mark one year to go. Organizers have teased a possible appearance of the Olympic Flame.

IOC President Thomas Bach said earlier this week that “multiple scenarios” are being thought about to pull off the Olympics next year. He said empty stadiums were an option, but not a preference, in the long list of possibilities.

“It includes all different countermeasures: quarantine, you name it,” he said. “But, Olympic Games behind closed doors is clearly something we do not want. We are working for a solution of the Olympic Games which, on the one hand is safeguarding the health of all the participants, and on the other hand is also reflecting the Olympic spirit.”

MORE: IOC Athletes’ Commission to draft proposal on athlete protests

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

AVP Champions Cup marks beach volleyball’s socially distanced return

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 16, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Delayed Tokyo Olympic schedule remains the same, venues lined up Carissa Moore World Surf League’s 2020 season canceled due to coronavirus Bilyal Makhov Olympic wrestlers tie for gold medal, 8 years after the competition

A condensed AVP beach volleyball season begins this weekend. Familiarity will be evident, from the U.S.’ top teams to a DJ. So will health measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you come on site, you’ll definitely be aware that safety and making sure that everyone’s following the protocol is front and center,” AVP Chief Operating Officer Al Lau said this week.

The AVP Champions Cup is a three-legged event. Tournaments are played over the next three weekends on sand imported to the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center parking lot. It was easier than securing beach space. It replaces the normal AVP season that would have run from June to October across the country.

The tour is limiting the number of people on site due to area regulations. No fans. Safety officers will ensure everyone — from players to officials to crew — have appropriate wristbands to move from one zone to another, keeping each group separated.

During play, balls will be regularly sanitized by staff members and placed on a stand for players to take. Players have been told to modify on-court celebrations, such as high-fiving or hugs. Social distancing will extend to player boxes during timeouts, keeping athletes six feet apart. When they’re not playing or in a holding area, they must wear masks.

“The AVP has created a ‘contact-less’ competition that will allow athletes to compete without having contact with anyone other than those they are matched against,” according to a press release.

All players underwent at least one coronavirus test each of the last two weeks among hundreds of weekly tests overall for those on site, according to the AVP. There have been no positives among players so far.

Players will continue to be tested the next two Mondays. If a player tests positive with symptoms, they can’t play and can be replaced by an alternate from a reserve list who has also been tested. If a player tests positive without symptoms, they can take another test in case of a potential false positive.

Every time a player arrives on site, he or she undergoes a temperature check. If the temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher in two checks over 20 minutes, the player gets evaluated by a doctor and takes a coronavirus test. He or she can’t play until having a negative test and a doctor’s note.

Lau said Tuesday that the three-weekend event with Friday qualifying and eight main-draw teams per gender was “good to go” after conversations with city officials amid the recent surge in cases in California.

“Since we’re open air, I think that’s to our advantage,” Lau said. “I think everyone’s been appreciative, and they can tell how serious we’ve taken the procedure and protocols.”

NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app air coverage Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET with a men’s match and Sunday at 4:30 p.m. with the women’s final. Nearly all of the teams vying for U.S. Olympic spots next year are in the field, led by world silver medalists April Ross and Alix Klineman.

“It would suck to go this whole year without playing in anything that we love,” Tri Bourne, who with Trevor Crabb makes up the U.S.’ second-ranked men’s team, said on Sandcast, a podcast that he co-hosts with Travis Mewhirter. “This will fill that void for us.

“It had to have been really difficult to pull something off during this time. … I’m just grateful they’re putting something on.”

The sentiment was shared by Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, who are third in U.S. Olympic women’s qualifying for two spots. In March, Claes and Sponcil were packed and ready to leave for an LAX flight to Australia to start their season when they learned that international volleyball was shut down.

Claes and Sponcil recently found California beaches to practice with other teams, sometimes having to bring their own net. They worked on avoiding the customary post-match handshakes with opponents.

Without fans, “It’s kind of going to feel like practice” at the AVP Champions Cup, Sponcil said.

There will still be announcers, and even longtime AVP DJ Jeremy Roueche.

“I don’t think it’s going to be like anything I’ve experienced before,” said Roueche, who has been with the AVP since 2003. “As a DJ, my job is to read the crowd and make sure I’m kind of keeping them engaged. Now, with no crowd, that’s going to be a little different for me.”

Roueche, who works for the Los Angeles Lakers in the AVP offseason, noted that his peers in the NBA bubble in Florida have it quite a bit different. The NBA brought in four music directors to handle all of their games.

“They could potentially have to play music as the home team DJ for all 22 teams,” Roueche said.

Roueche will do his best to read the highs and lows of the fan-less matches the next three weekends, knowing his work will still impact players and commentators.

“After doing it for so long, I feel that there aren’t really situations I’m not prepared for, but this is something different,” he said. “What’s the energy going to be like? Sometimes, silence can be deafening. Sometimes, music can also be too much.”

Unlike the NBA, the players are not in a bubble. It’s up to them to adhere to strict safety measures, or else their entire season may be lost.

“Everything [risky] you’re going to do, you’re making sure there’s a chance that your partner or your coach are going to get it as well,” Bourne said. “If you do put yourself out there to get it, then you’re going to throw the tournament away, your three chances to play.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Will Kerri Walsh Jennings qualify for Tokyo Olympics?