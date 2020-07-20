‘Countdown to Tokyo’ highlights NBC Sports one-year out Olympic specials

“Dreams Live On: Countdown to Tokyo” and “Lighting the Flame: Iconic Ceremony Moments” highlight two weeks of Olympic programming on NBCSN and Olympic Channel starting Friday.
More than 100 hours of historic Olympic moments and specials on Tokyo Olympic hopefuls mark one year out from the Games. Full TV schedules are here for the first week and the second week.
“Dreams Live On: Countdown to Tokyo” premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The one-hour special features U.S. stars training amid the coronavirus pandemic that postponed the Olympics to 2021. Gymnast Simone Biles and sprinter Allyson Felix are among the featured athletes.
“Lighting the Flame: Iconic Ceremony Moments” first airs Friday at 10 p.m. on NBCSN. The half-hour program chronicles memorable moments from Opening Ceremonies. The Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony, originally set for Friday, will be July 23, 2021.
Another new program, “What Moves Me,” premieres Sunday at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. The 30-minute show highlights Olympic athletes, including diving gold medalist David Boudia, overcoming obstacles en route to achieving goals.
That’s followed by “Journey to Tokyo,” a miniseries following U.S. athletes preparing for Tokyo, including Biles, Felix, sprinter Noah Lyles and skateboarder Nyjah Huston.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Tokyo Olympic schedule remains the same, venues lined upFollow @nbcolympictalk
Olympic Programming — Friday
|SHOW
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|Barcelona 1992 Opening Ceremony
|2 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Atlanta 1996 Opening Ceremony
|5 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Return to Rio: Track & Field: Men’s Sprints
|6 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Return to Rio: Best of Team USA
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sydney 2000 Opening Ceremony
|8 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Dreams Live On: Countdown to Tokyo
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Lighting the Olympic Flame
|10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Return to Rio: Women’s Gymnastics: Team Final
|10:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Athens 2004 Opening Ceremony
|11 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
Olympic Programming — Sunday
|SHOW
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|What Moves Me
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Journey to Tokyo
|7:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Journey to Tokyo
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Return to London: Women’s Swimming
|8 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Journey to Tokyo
|8:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Journey to Tokyo
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Return to London: Women’s Swimming
|9 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Journey to Tokyo
|9:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Journey to Tokyo
|10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Return to Rio: Women’s Swimming
|10 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Journey to Tokyo
|10:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Journey to Tokyo
|11 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Journey to Tokyo
|11:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Journey to Tokyo
|Midnight
|NBCSN
|What Moves Me
|12:30 a.m.
|NBCSN