TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

‘Countdown to Tokyo’ highlights NBC Sports one-year out Olympic specials

By OlympicTalkJul 20, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

No U.S. Track and Field Championships for first time in 120-plus years Sabrina Ionescu Sabrina Ionescu’s unprecedented Olympic question: Which team to play for? U.S. Olympic Museum U.S. Olympic museum to open July 30, honor 1980 team

“Dreams Live On: Countdown to Tokyo” and “Lighting the Flame: Iconic Ceremony Moments” highlight two weeks of Olympic programming on NBCSN and Olympic Channel starting Friday.

More than 100 hours of historic Olympic moments and specials on Tokyo Olympic hopefuls mark one year out from the Games. Full TV schedules are here for the first week and the second week.

“Dreams Live On: Countdown to Tokyo” premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The one-hour special features U.S. stars training amid the coronavirus pandemic that postponed the Olympics to 2021. Gymnast Simone Biles and sprinter Allyson Felix are among the featured athletes.

“Lighting the Flame: Iconic Ceremony Moments” first airs Friday at 10 p.m. on NBCSN. The half-hour program chronicles memorable moments from Opening Ceremonies. The Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony, originally set for Friday, will be July 23, 2021.

Another new program, “What Moves Me,” premieres Sunday at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. The 30-minute show highlights Olympic athletes, including diving gold medalist David Boudia, overcoming obstacles en route to achieving goals.

That’s followed by “Journey to Tokyo,” a miniseries following U.S. athletes preparing for Tokyo, including Biles, Felix, sprinter Noah Lyles and skateboarder Nyjah Huston.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tokyo Olympic schedule remains the same, venues lined up

Olympic Programming — Friday

SHOW TIME (ET) NETWORK
Barcelona 1992 Opening Ceremony 2 p.m. Olympic Channel
Atlanta 1996 Opening Ceremony 5 p.m. Olympic Channel
Return to Rio: Track & Field: Men’s Sprints 6 p.m. NBCSN
Return to Rio: Best of Team USA 7 p.m. NBCSN
Sydney 2000 Opening Ceremony 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Dreams Live On: Countdown to Tokyo 9 p.m. NBCSN
Lighting the Olympic Flame 10 p.m. NBCSN
Return to Rio: Women’s Gymnastics: Team Final 10:30 p.m. NBCSN
Athens 2004 Opening Ceremony 11 p.m. Olympic Channel

Olympic Programming — Sunday

SHOW TIME (ET) NETWORK
What Moves Me 7 p.m. NBCSN
Journey to Tokyo 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
Journey to Tokyo 8 p.m. NBCSN
Return to London: Women’s Swimming 8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Journey to Tokyo 8:30 p.m. NBCSN
Journey to Tokyo 9 p.m. NBCSN
Return to London: Women’s Swimming 9 p.m. Olympic Channel
Journey to Tokyo 9:30 p.m. NBCSN
Journey to Tokyo 10 p.m. NBCSN
Return to Rio: Women’s Swimming 10 p.m. Olympic Channel
Journey to Tokyo 10:30 p.m. NBCSN
Journey to Tokyo 11 p.m. NBCSN
Journey to Tokyo 11:30 p.m. NBCSN
Journey to Tokyo Midnight NBCSN
What Moves Me 12:30 a.m. NBCSN

No U.S. Track and Field Championships for first time in 120-plus years

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 20, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There will be no national championships-level track and field meet this year, ending a streak of more than 120 consecutive years crowning U.S. champions.

USA Track and Field announced that preliminary plans for a mid-September meet were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Safety hurdles were too steep to overcome,” according to a press release.

A USATF group unanimously decided not to attempt a meet, “advising against conducting a large mass gathering event involving travel by participants from all regions of the country.”

USATF previously announced on June 26 that it was developing contingency plans and potential options for a “national season ending event” in September.

USATF records show national champions in every year dating to 1876. The Olympic Trials would have served as this year’s national championships-level meet.

Trials were rescheduled for June 2021 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., which would have been the setting for this summer’s trials.

The track and field season continues with Diamond League meets in Monaco (Aug. 14) and Stockholm (Aug. 23).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Olympic sprinter banned through Tokyo Games

Sabrina Ionescu’s unprecedented Olympic question: Which team to play for?

Sabrina Ionescu
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 20, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

‘Countdown to Tokyo’ highlights NBC Sports one-year out Olympic specials No U.S. Track and Field Championships for first time in 120-plus years U.S. Olympic Museum U.S. Olympic museum to open July 30, honor 1980 team

There was no doubt which WNBA team would draft Sabrina Ionescu back on April 17. What’s unclear is which U.S. basketball team she would suit up for at the Tokyo Olympics next summer: the traditional 5×5 team or for the new Olympic 3×3 event.

Ionescu, the No. 1 overall pick of the New York Liberty, appeared a strong hopeful for 3×3, if the Tokyo Games had been held this summer. She was, as of January, the U.S.’ top player in international rankings for 3×3.

Ionescu even said last July, while at the Pan American Games for 3×3, that, if forced to choose between traditional 5×5 and 3×3 at the Olympics, she preferred 3×3, according to the Olympic Channel.

It made plenty of sense at the time. Consider Ionescu would play for the University of Oregon in the winter and spring of 2020 when U.S. Olympic 5×5 hopefuls would gather for practices and exhibitions ahead of the roster being named in June.

The Olympic postponement to 2021 changed all that. Now, Ionescu gets a (shortened) season of pro ball, plus an offseason to potentially prove herself in front of U.S. coach Dawn Staley, before the Olympic teams get named. (The U.S. must still qualify a 3×3 team for the Olympics, but it would be shocking if it fails.)

Ionescu did not state a preference between 3×3 and 5×5 when asked her thoughts on the situation on Sunday.

“I have no idea what they [USA Basketball] were going to do with the Olympics, if they were going to be this year. I wasn’t told anything. I was just playing and enjoying my college career,” she said ahead of her WNBA debut on Saturday. “It didn’t matter to me if I was going to get the opportunity to play 3×3 or 5×5, I would’ve taken it because it’s an honor to represent my country.”

Ionescu must have at least 3,600 FIBA ranking points in 3×3 come June 21, 2021, to be eligible for that team. Since ranking points expire after one year, she may need to take part in 3×3 competition or training camp tournaments in the next 11 months to be eligible.

Or, Ionescu could devote all of her basketball between the Liberty and, potentially, the national 5×5 team over the next year.

“I do have a year to be able to play against the best women in the world and just be able to see where I compare,” she said.

Ionescu turns 23 on Dec. 6. At least one player 23 years or younger made each of the last four U.S. Olympic women’s teams. Ionescu is younger than any point guard to make an Olympic team since 1988.

The U.S. is looking for somebody to take the baton from Sue Bird, who at 40 would become the oldest U.S. Olympic basketball player in history by three years in Tokyo.

Carol Callan, the U.S. women’s national team director who is also on the 3×3 selection committee, said in May that a conversation is merited with any player who has an opportunity to play on either Olympic team.

She noted that anybody on the Olympic 3×3 team would be guaranteed significant playing time since the roster is four players, with a substitution planned at every dead ball. Given the schedule, it’s not feasible for somebody to play both 3×3 and 5×5 at the Olympics.

“I have no idea what a player would think through that process because most players are pretty confident in their abilities, but if you thought you were going to be a role player for a 5×5 team, but you had a chance to be on 3×3, you might choose that,” Callan said.

MORE: USA Basketball career Olympic points leaders

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!