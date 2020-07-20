TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

No U.S. Track and Field Championships for first time in 120-plus years

By OlympicTalkJul 20, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There will be no national championships-level track and field meet this year, ending a streak of more than 120 consecutive years crowning U.S. champions.

USA Track and Field announced that preliminary plans for a mid-September meet were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Safety hurdles were too steep to overcome,” according to a press release.

A USATF group unanimously decided not to attempt a meet, “advising against conducting a large mass gathering event involving travel by participants from all regions of the country.”

USATF previously announced on June 26 that it was developing contingency plans and potential options for a “national season ending event” in September.

USATF records show national champions in every year dating to 1876. The Olympic Trials would have served as this year’s national championships-level meet.

Trials were rescheduled for June 2021 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., which would have been the setting for this summer’s trials.

The track and field season continues with Diamond League meets in Monaco (Aug. 14) and Stockholm (Aug. 23).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Olympic sprinter banned through Tokyo Games

Sabrina Ionescu’s unprecedented Olympic question: Which team to play for?

Sabrina Ionescu
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 20, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

No U.S. Track and Field Championships for first time in 120-plus years U.S. Olympic Museum U.S. Olympic museum to open July 30, honor 1980 team Alysa Liu Figure skating’s Junior Grand Prix season canceled

There was no doubt which WNBA team would draft Sabrina Ionescu back on April 17. What’s unclear is which U.S. basketball team she would suit up for at the Tokyo Olympics next summer: the traditional 5×5 team or for the new Olympic 3×3 event.

Ionescu, the No. 1 overall pick of the New York Liberty, appeared a strong hopeful for 3×3, if the Tokyo Games had been held this summer. She was, as of January, the U.S.’ top player in international rankings for 3×3.

Ionescu even said last July, while at the Pan American Games for 3×3, that, if forced to choose between traditional 5×5 and 3×3 at the Olympics, she preferred 3×3, according to the Olympic Channel.

It made plenty of sense at the time. Consider Ionescu would play for the University of Oregon in the winter and spring of 2020 when U.S. Olympic 5×5 hopefuls would gather for practices and exhibitions ahead of the roster being named in June.

The Olympic postponement to 2021 changed all that. Now, Ionescu gets a (shortened) season of pro ball, plus an offseason to potentially prove herself in front of U.S. coach Dawn Staley, before the Olympic teams get named. (The U.S. must still qualify a 3×3 team for the Olympics, but it would be shocking if it fails.)

Ionescu did not state a preference between 3×3 and 5×5 when asked her thoughts on the situation on Sunday.

“I have no idea what they [USA Basketball] were going to do with the Olympics, if they were going to be this year. I wasn’t told anything. I was just playing and enjoying my college career,” she said ahead of her WNBA debut on Saturday. “It didn’t matter to me if I was going to get the opportunity to play 3×3 or 5×5, I would’ve taken it because it’s an honor to represent my country.”

Ionescu must have at least 3,600 FIBA ranking points in 3×3 come June 21, 2021, to be eligible for that team. Since ranking points expire after one year, she may need to take part in 3×3 competition or training camp tournaments in the next 11 months to be eligible.

Or, Ionescu could devote all of her basketball between the Liberty and, potentially, the national 5×5 team over the next year.

“I do have a year to be able to play against the best women in the world and just be able to see where I compare,” she said.

Ionescu turns 23 on Dec. 6. At least one player 23 years or younger made each of the last four U.S. Olympic women’s teams. Ionescu is younger than any point guard to make an Olympic team since 1988.

The U.S. is looking for somebody to take the baton from Sue Bird, who at 40 would become the oldest U.S. Olympic basketball player in history by three years in Tokyo.

Carol Callan, the U.S. women’s national team director who is also on the 3×3 selection committee, said in May that a conversation is merited with any player who has an opportunity to play on either Olympic team.

She noted that anybody on the Olympic 3×3 team would be guaranteed significant playing time since the roster is four players, with a substitution planned at every dead ball. Given the schedule, it’s not feasible for somebody to play both 3×3 and 5×5 at the Olympics.

“I have no idea what a player would think through that process because most players are pretty confident in their abilities, but if you thought you were going to be a role player for a 5×5 team, but you had a chance to be on 3×3, you might choose that,” Callan said.

MORE: USA Basketball career Olympic points leaders

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. Olympic museum to open July 30, honor 1980 team

U.S. Olympic Museum
AP
Associated PressJul 20, 2020, 9:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

No U.S. Track and Field Championships for first time in 120-plus years Sabrina Ionescu Sabrina Ionescu’s unprecedented Olympic question: Which team to play for? Alysa Liu Figure skating’s Junior Grand Prix season canceled

A 60,000-square foot museum that will include a first-of-its-kind tribute to the 1980 U.S. Olympic team is scheduled to open July 30 in Colorado Springs after a three-year construction project.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will feature 12 galleries that include exhibits on athlete training, the Summer and Winter Games and the USOPC Hall of Fame.

The project was conceived in 2012, as Olympic leaders looked to establish the first full-fledged Olympic museum in the United States. The Olympic Training Center, located a few miles from the museum in downtown Colorado Springs, draws more than 130,000 visitors a year but had limited exhibit space.

At the groundbreaking for the museum three years ago, leaders said they were hoping to draw up to 350,000 a year, though the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on attendance. The museum is putting safety precautions in place that will include a timed-ticketing program designed to limit the number of people in any exhibit at one time.

The project is estimated to have cost around $91 million, which is about $15 million over the figure reported by The Associated Press at the groundbreaking in 2017. The increased cost is to cover state-of-the-art technology that will allow each visitor to receive a near-personalized experience. For example, visitors will be able to pick a favorite sport or athlete, and a chip embedded into their ticket will prompt specific content to come up at each exhibit. The museum will also have an interactive map that allows visitors to learn about the more than 12,000 athletes who have competed for Team USA.

About $65 million of the building cost was covered by private fundraising. The museum also received $26.2 million from the State of Colorado Economic Development Commission.

The opening comes during the 40th anniversary of the Moscow Olympics, which were boycotted by the U.S. team in a government protest of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. Many of the athletes who had qualified for the 1980 team never got another chance to compete at the Olympics, and decades later, they are being honored at the new museum. Their story will be told at the end of the Summer Olympics exhibit.

MORE: Rulon Gardner’s highs, lows since Olympic wrestling gold tracked in film

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!