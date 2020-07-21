TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Ironman Kona canceled for first time

By OlympicTalkJul 21, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT
The Ironman Kona World Championships have been canceled for the first time since their 1978 inception.

“Based on the schedule, the continuation of existing travel restrictions worldwide, and other circumstances beyond our control, Ironman’s world championship events cannot proceed as rescheduled,” according to a release, citing the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Ironman Kona was originally scheduled for Oct. 10 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. On May 14, organizers announced it was postponed to Feb. 6, 2021, due to the virus. Now, it’s been canceled altogether.

The Ironman combines a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and a 26.2-mile marathon run, taking the top men around eight hours and the top women nine hours.

The Ironman 70.3 World Championships, originally scheduled for New Zealand in late November, were also announced as canceled on Tuesday after being postponed indefinitely in May.

Triathletes who qualified for either 2020 championships will be contacted and have the opportunity to race in 2021 or 2022.

The next Ironman is Oct. 9, 2021, in Kailua-Kona. The next Ironman 70.3 is Sept. 17-18, 2021, in St. George, Utah.

The Ironman has been held annually in Hawaii since 1978 (and twice in 1982). It was originally a February event on Oahu. It was moved to the Big Island in 1981.

The 2019 Ironman world champions were Germans Jan Frodeno and Anne Haug. Full 2019 Ironman results are here.

Jim Ryun, breakthrough mile runner, to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

By OlympicTalkJul 21, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Jim Ryun, the first U.S. high schooler to break four minutes in the mile and an Olympic silver medalist, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the Oval Office, the nation’s highest civilian honor, on Friday.

He joins a long line of Olympians to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, including Jesse Owens, Muhammad Ali and Pat Summitt.

In a news release Tuesday, the White House said it is awarded “to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

“I’m very humble that I was even considered,” Ryun said by phone on Monday. “One of the things that’s really special about it, too, is that I’m getting it while I’m alive. Sometimes these are awarded after you’re dead.”

Ryun, 73, followed his running career, which included an eight-year span as mile world-record holder, by serving two terms as a U.S. Congressman for Kansas from 1996-2007. Last Friday marked the 54th anniversary of his mile world record performance of 3:51.3 at age 19.

Ryun competed in the Olympic 1500m in 1964 (at age 17), 1968 and 1972. He reached the final in 1968 and earned silver behind Kenyan Kip Keino. He remains the 11th-fastest miler in U.S. history and the oldest in the top 75.

Ryun reflected Monday about failing to make any of his junior high school’s sports teams. He was even cut from his church baseball squad. But within two years of starting cross-country in high school, he broke the four-minute barrier and made the Olympics.

When LeBron James was getting national TV coverage as a high school phenom, ESPN published a list of the greatest prep athletes in history. James was No. 3. Tiger Woods was No. 2. Ryun was No. 1.

Ryun said he still runs two or three days a week.

“But you can’t really call it running anymore. It’s so slow,” he said. “It’s certainly not very fast. It used to be four-minute miles. I’m not even sure I could do a four-minute half-mile now.”

An Olympic dynasty encounters the coronavirus

By Nick ZaccardiJul 21, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Olympic champion rower Emily Regan decided to go public with what she is convinced was a coronavirus infection. Her message: If it can happen to me and my teammates, it can happen to you.

Regan and 11 more U.S. female rowers either tested positive for the virus or were presumed to have it due to symptoms in the spring. Three-time Olympian Megan Kalmoe also posted that she had the virus in March and was sick for two weeks.

All 12 rowers in the Olympic selection pool had trained, before showing symptoms, at the national team center in Princeton, N.J. All 12 recovered, said Matt Imes, U.S. Rowing high performance director.

The Princeton center is best known for producing the greatest American sports dynasty over the previous three Olympic cycles.

The U.S. women’s eight rowing team won all 11 Olympic or world titles between 2006 and 2016, a run that bettered the U.S. men’s and women’s basketball teams. The streak finally snapped in 2017. A key storyline over the next year will be whether the Americans can regain the top spot and extend their Olympic streak to four straight titles.

Now, it will also be about a program, which includes the eight and smaller boats, returning from a frightening spring.

Regan and coxswain Katelin Guregian are the only Americans who were in the eight boat for the Rio Olympics and all of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 World Championships.

Regan, in a lengthy Facebook post, wrote that she and teammates between ages 23 and 37 came down with coronavirus symptoms days after a U.S. national team staff member tested positive in late March.

“As most of my teammates started to recover from their acute COVID symptoms, I started noticing a fever on April 1st,” wrote the 32-year-old Regan, a four-time world champion dating to 2011. “That was Day 12 of my quarantine.”

On April 3, Regan woke from a 12-hour sleep with breathing pain and full-body aches.

“Like I had done something really wrong while I was practicing the day before,” wrote Regan, who, like her teammates, had been training on her own since New Jersey’s stay-at-home order on March 21. All 12 rowers began showing symptoms after leaving the Princeton training center due to the stay-at-home order, Imes said.

Regan’s fever intensified, ranging from 100.4 to 101.7.

“I couldn’t walk up a flight of stairs without needing to sit down and take a nap,” she wrote. “Not only did I sleep for 12 hours that night, but I also took a 3 hour nap. I was too weak to make myself food that entire day until I forced myself to make pancakes that night because I knew I had to eat something.”

After two days of the worst symptoms, it took Regan the rest of April to be able to train normally again.

She went through periods of rowing on a machine at the pace of an average high school girl. She felt like she carried an extra 50 pounds while working out.

“As of today, over 3 months after my symptoms went away, I am working on getting back into the shape I was in in early February and March before all of the setbacks,” she posted on July 7. “I have teammates who were dealing with complications from COVID for over 2 months.”

Regan did not take a coronavirus test, but a later antibody test came back positive.

Imes said Monday that three female rowers tested positive and nine others were presumed positive, confirming a Buffalo News report.

“We had reduced our group size and stopped rowing in team boats,” Imes said, according to the newspaper. “We stopped rowing in eights and fours. We reduced it down to two people or less. We were doing social distancing. We had taken our training outside. We weren’t utilizing the boat houses as much. We were doing what we thought was prudent and following all the guidelines and actually doing more than what was asked of us at the time.”

Regan considered herself a low-risk individual. She can’t remember her last time at a bar or other crowded place. For much of the last decade, she focused on being in the best possible shape to be selected for one of the strongest U.S. Olympic programs.

“If you don’t think the virus is that big of a deal because you are young, healthy, or fit,” she wrote, “please consider my story.”

My COVID experience:This is going to be a long post, but I've seen so many people talking about how the age of people…

Posted by Emily Regan on Tuesday, July 7, 2020