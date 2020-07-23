‘Road to Tokyo’ Olympic, Paralympic channel launches on Peacock

Peacock, NBC Universal’s new streaming service, created a 24/7 pop-up channel dedicated to Olympic and Paralympic classic moments, documentaries and studio programming to coincide with one year out to the Tokyo Games.
“Road to Tokyo” features 10 NBC Olympics documentaries (detailed here) and Olympic Classics replays, including the Dream Team, Simone Biles, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant and Carli Lloyd.
Three new specials are also included:
“Dreams Live On: Countdown to Tokyo” looks at U.S. stars training amid the coronavirus pandemic that postponed the Olympics to 2021. Biles and sprinter Allyson Felix are among the featured athletes.
“Lighting the Olympic Flame: Iconic Ceremony Moments” chronicles memorable moments from Opening Ceremonies. Interviews include Michael Phelps and composer John Williams.
“The Olympics & Paralympics: Inspirational Moments” showcases courage and sportsmanship from recent Games.
Peacock launched last week with sports offerings including, “In Deep with Ryan Lochte,” a documentary on the swimmer’s Rio Olympic scandal and return from suspensions.
