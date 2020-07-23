TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

Tokyo Olympics master competition schedule for 2021

By OlympicTalkJul 23, 2020, 7:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Olympic master competition schedule for the Tokyo Games, postponed to 2021, is available here.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony was originally scheduled for July 24, 2020, but the Games were pushed back to July 23, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule largely remains the same. Competition begins with softball and women’s soccer two days before the Opening Ceremony and concludes with the men’s marathon, among other events, on the day of the Closing Ceremony.

Records of 41 sports and 339 medal events (33 more events than in Rio) take place from July 23-Aug. 8 at the site of the 1964 Games.

The first events — preliminary softball games — will be July 21, a Wednesday morning, in Fukushima, an area hit by a 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster, or Tuesday night in the U.S. with the time difference. July 21 is the 25th anniversary of the first Olympic softball game.

The first medal event is the women’s 10m air rifle, as it was in Rio, where then-rising West Virginia sophomore Ginny Thrasher stunned for gold. Thrasher failed to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team in that event but can still qualify in another rifle event.

The complete event-by-event session schedule organized by sport is available here.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: An Olympic dynasty encounters the coronavirus

Laurie Hernandez’s new normal: training 2,000 miles from her coaches

By OlympicTalkJul 23, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Justin Olsen Justin Olsen is last bobsledder to retire from 2010 Olympic champion team Elijah Manangoi Elijah Manangoi, world 1500m champion, provisionally suspended Peacock ‘Road to Tokyo’ Olympic, Paralympic channel launches on Peacock

Laurie Hernandez wanted to be with family during the coronavirus pandemic, which meant moving across the country.

Hernandez, the Rio Olympian coming back for a Tokyo Games bid, flew from her training base in Orange County, Calif., to her native New Jersey about four months ago. She’s been training at a Garden State gym, though her primary coaches aren’t with her.

She called the situation “kind of weird” on an “On Her Turf” virtual athlete panel with fellow Olympians Sydney McLaughlin, Ibtihaj Muhammad and Breanna StewartErin Lim, host of “The Rundown” on E!’s Snapchat, moderated the panel.

“People that are overseeing here are absolutely wonderful,” Hernandez said. “I kind of miss that dynamic [in California], but again it’s a new normal, and I also know that I’m very privileged because I have a place to go.”

Hernandez, a gold and silver medalist in Rio, was the youngest U.S. female Olympian across all sports at age 16. She took a break from competition after the Olympics, won “Dancing with the Stars” and began her comeback in earnest in 2019, attending her first U.S. national team camp since the Rio Games in November.

She planned to return to competition this spring, before the pandemic halted sports and postponed the Olympics to 2021.

“It’s definitely really helpful, I’m not gonna lie,” Hernandez said. “The extra year actually gives me a lot more time to train and add some upgrades and maybe get a little more consistent on things that I wasn’t too sure about for this year.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: When Laurie Hernandez winked at the Olympics

Justin Olsen is last bobsledder to retire from 2010 Olympic champion team

Justin Olsen
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 23, 2020, 9:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Laurie Hernandez’s new normal: training 2,000 miles from her coaches Elijah Manangoi Elijah Manangoi, world 1500m champion, provisionally suspended Peacock ‘Road to Tokyo’ Olympic, Paralympic channel launches on Peacock

Justin Olsen, part of the 2010 U.S. Olympic champion four-man bobsled team that ended a 62-year drought, became on Wednesday the last member of that quartet to end his competitive career.

“It seems an impossible task to encapsulate the memories, relationships, accomplishments, and struggles that have transpired over the past 13 years,” the 33-year-old Olsen wrote, according to U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton. “My desire to be part of a team and continue to compete at an extremely high level was all I needed to say yes to bobsled. Everything that followed was a bonus.”

Olsen wrote that he was sidelined by injury over the past year. He last raced internationally in February 2019.

Minutes after the retirement announcement, U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton announced Olsen was hired as a start coach for the program.

“I spent some time coaching last season since I couldn’t be in a sled, and I found out that I had a blast doing it,” he said in a press release. “I realized that my ability to have an impact on people was much greater as a coach than as an athlete. It’s the right time to make this transition.”

In 2010, Olsen was the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic bobsled team in Vancouver. The Texan had played football until 2006, including tight end at Air Force. He took up bobsled in 2007 after two football-related knee surgeries. Olsen’s mom, Kim, encouraged him after hearing about tryouts on the radio.

After one season, he earned a place on the top U.S. four-man sled driven by Steven Holcomb. In 2009, Olsen, along with Holcomb, Steve Mesler and Curt Tomasevicz, won the U.S.’ first four-man world title since 1959.

The following year, they won the U.S.’ first Olympic men’s bobsled title since 1948, riding the Night Train.

“What an incredible ride it was,” Olsen wrote in his retirement announcement. “Thank you for taking a chance on a young 21 year old.”

Olsen finished 10th in the U.S. No. 2 bobsled in 2014. Then he switched to driving and placed 14th and 20th in 2018, competing 13 days after an emergency appendectomy.

Olsen joined the National Guard after the Vancouver Games and, as of the PyeongChang Olympics, was a sergeant in the World Class Athlete Program.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

MORE: Elana Meyers Taylor’s claims of racism in bobsled being investigated

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!