Tokyo Olympics master competition schedule for 2021

The Olympic master competition schedule for the Tokyo Games, postponed to 2021, is available here.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony was originally scheduled for July 24, 2020, but the Games were pushed back to July 23, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule largely remains the same. Competition begins with softball and women’s soccer two days before the Opening Ceremony and concludes with the men’s marathon, among other events, on the day of the Closing Ceremony.

Records of 41 sports and 339 medal events (33 more events than in Rio) take place from July 23-Aug. 8 at the site of the 1964 Games.

The first events — preliminary softball games — will be July 21, a Wednesday morning, in Fukushima, an area hit by a 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster, or Tuesday night in the U.S. with the time difference. July 21 is the 25th anniversary of the first Olympic softball game.

The first medal event is the women’s 10m air rifle, as it was in Rio, where then-rising West Virginia sophomore Ginny Thrasher stunned for gold. Thrasher failed to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team in that event but can still qualify in another rifle event.

The complete event-by-event session schedule organized by sport is available here.

