‘Stronger together’ is the Olympic message one year before Tokyo Games

By OlympicTalkJul 23, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT
We’re all different. We look different. We come from different places and live in different ways. But when we all go through the same struggle, when we all contend with the same fear, when we all face the same challenge, it’s undeniable how much stronger we can be together.

The Tokyo Olympics, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, open in one year. Like never before, the Games can bring the world together — more than 10,000 athletes from more than 200 nations.

“At the end of this dark tunnel we are all going through together, not knowing how long it is, the Olympic Flame will be a light at the end of this tunnel,” IOC President Thomas Bach wrote in March.

The Games were revived in 1896 through the conception of Frenchman Pierre de Coubertin.

Another of Coubertin’s ideas made the Olympics a symbol of global unity. In 1914, the Olympic Flag design brought by Coubertin was adopted: Five interlocking rings representing the union of five continents: Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe.

That unity has been personified throughout Olympic history, including in images from the above video.

Most famously, the sportsmanship shown between American Jesse Owens and German Luz Long in the 1936 Olympic long jump. Most recently, American runner Abbey D’Agostino and New Zealand’s Nikki Hamblin helping each other to the finish line in the Rio Olympic 5000m heats.

“We are confident that we can unify the world in one year from now and that can we send a strong message of solidarity and of unity of humanity in all our diversity,” Bach said Thursday.

Laurie Hernandez’s new normal: training 2,000 miles from her coaches

By OlympicTalkJul 23, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT
Laurie Hernandez wanted to be with family during the coronavirus pandemic, which meant moving across the country.

Hernandez, the Rio Olympian coming back for a Tokyo Games bid, flew from her training base in Orange County, Calif., to her native New Jersey about four months ago. She’s been training at a Garden State gym, though her primary coaches aren’t with her.

She called the situation “kind of weird” on an “On Her Turf” virtual athlete panel with fellow Olympians Sydney McLaughlin, Ibtihaj Muhammad and Breanna StewartErin Lim, host of “The Rundown” on E!’s Snapchat, moderated the panel.

“People that are overseeing here are absolutely wonderful,” Hernandez said. “I kind of miss that dynamic [in California], but again it’s a new normal, and I also know that I’m very privileged because I have a place to go.”

Hernandez, a gold and silver medalist in Rio, was the youngest U.S. female Olympian across all sports at age 16. She took a break from competition after the Olympics, won “Dancing with the Stars” and began her comeback in earnest in 2019, attending her first U.S. national team camp since the Rio Games in November.

She planned to return to competition this spring, before the pandemic halted sports and postponed the Olympics to 2021.

“It’s definitely really helpful, I’m not gonna lie,” Hernandez said. “The extra year actually gives me a lot more time to train and add some upgrades and maybe get a little more consistent on things that I wasn’t too sure about for this year.”

Justin Olsen is last bobsledder to retire from 2010 Olympic champion team

Justin Olsen
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 23, 2020, 9:22 AM EDT
Justin Olsen, part of the 2010 U.S. Olympic champion four-man bobsled team that ended a 62-year drought, became on Wednesday the last member of that quartet to end his competitive career.

“It seems an impossible task to encapsulate the memories, relationships, accomplishments, and struggles that have transpired over the past 13 years,” the 33-year-old Olsen wrote, according to U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton. “My desire to be part of a team and continue to compete at an extremely high level was all I needed to say yes to bobsled. Everything that followed was a bonus.”

Olsen wrote that he was sidelined by injury over the past year. He last raced internationally in February 2019.

Minutes after the retirement announcement, U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton announced Olsen was hired as a start coach for the program.

“I spent some time coaching last season since I couldn’t be in a sled, and I found out that I had a blast doing it,” he said in a press release. “I realized that my ability to have an impact on people was much greater as a coach than as an athlete. It’s the right time to make this transition.”

In 2010, Olsen was the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic bobsled team in Vancouver. The Texan had played football until 2006, including tight end at Air Force. He took up bobsled in 2007 after two football-related knee surgeries. Olsen’s mom, Kim, encouraged him after hearing about tryouts on the radio.

After one season, he earned a place on the top U.S. four-man sled driven by Steven Holcomb. In 2009, Olsen, along with Holcomb, Steve Mesler and Curt Tomasevicz, won the U.S.’ first four-man world title since 1959.

The following year, they won the U.S.’ first Olympic men’s bobsled title since 1948, riding the Night Train.

“What an incredible ride it was,” Olsen wrote in his retirement announcement. “Thank you for taking a chance on a young 21 year old.”

Olsen finished 10th in the U.S. No. 2 bobsled in 2014. Then he switched to driving and placed 14th and 20th in 2018, competing 13 days after an emergency appendectomy.

Olsen joined the National Guard after the Vancouver Games and, as of the PyeongChang Olympics, was a sergeant in the World Class Athlete Program.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

