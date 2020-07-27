TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Olympic Rings
Cannes Encheres

Original drawing of Olympic Rings sells for more than $200,000

By OlympicTalkJul 27, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
An original 1913 drawing of the Olympic rings by modern Olympic founder Pierre de Coubertin was sold via a French auction house for $216,000 on Sunday.

A Brazilian collector paid 185,000 euros, with an extra 27 percent added for a total of more than $275,000, according to the auction house.

De Coubertin had the idea to revive the Olympic Games. The first modern Olympics were held in Athens in 1896. In 1913, the rings were first unveiled. They debuted at the Olympics in 1920 in Antwerp, Belgium, as part of the Olympic Flag.

They are a symbol of global unity — five interlocking rings — blue, yellow, black, green and red — representing the union of five continents: Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. It is said that at least one of the five colors appears in the flag of every nation of the world.

Last December, the Olympic Manifesto, Coubertin’s 1892 document that outlined the revival of the Olympics, was sold for $8,806,500 to a Russian billionaire who then donated it to the IOC.

It was the highest sale price ever for a piece of sports memorabilia, according to Sotheby’s, shattering the $5.4 million for a Babe Ruth New York Yankees jersey. It went for more than 8.5 times its $1 million high estimate, following a 12-minute bidding battle.

The manifesto went missing during the World Wars. In the 1990s, the Marquis d’Amat of France “scoured flea markets” in Europe and the U.S., tracking it down from a collector in Switzerland, according to the IOC.

Coubertin gave his heart to the Olympic Movement — it rests inside a monument at the ancient Olympic site of Olympia.

From Zeus to Athens, how the modern Olympics came to be

Qatar interested in bidding for Olympics

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 27, 2020, 7:29 AM EDT
Qatar wants to bring the Olympics to the Middle East for the first time.

Qatar’s National Olympic Committee took an initial step ahead of a potential bid process, requesting to join the non-committal dialogue phase with the International Olympic Committee to host an Olympics and Paralympics as early as 2032.

The 2024 and 2028 Olympics were previously awarded to Paris and Los Angeles. Olympic hosts are typically determined seven years in advance by IOC members vote, putting the 2032 race in the very early stages.

“The Olympic rings are a symbol of peace, unity and hope for people around the world, including the people of our region,” Qatar’s Olympic committee said in a press release. “Today’s announcement marks the beginning of a meaningful dialogue with the IOC’s Future Host Commission to explore our interest further and identify how the Olympic Games can support Qatar’s long-term development goals.”

An interest in bidding for the Olympics comes as Qatar continues to face corruption allegations over how it won the rights to host the World Cup in a FIFA vote in December 2010.

In April, American prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid to FIFA executive committee members to gain their votes.

An earlier FIFA investigation found some of Qatar’s conduct “may not have met the standards” required by FIFA but concluded there was no “evidence of any improper activity by the bid team.” Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

Qatar bid for the Olympics for 2016 and for 2020 with its capital of Doha, but both times it was eliminated before the voting phase. It recently hosted world championships in swimming (short course, 2014), gymnastics (2018) and track and field (2019).

Other nations to express interest in hosting the 2032 Olympics are Australia, Egypt and a joint North-South Korean effort.

FIFA had to move the World Cup from its usual June-July slot to November-December 2022 due to the desert country’s fierce summer heat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2032 Olympic bidding news

Phil Dalhausser is fifth U.S. man to win 100 beach volleyball titles

Phil Dalhausser, Nick Lucena
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 26, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT
Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena remain perfect since beach volleyball’s return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-olds won their second AVP Champions Cup tournament in as many weeks, giving the 2008 Olympic champion Dalhausser his 100th career tournament title.

They beat fellow Tokyo Olympic hopefuls Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb in a second straight Sunday final, this time 21-9, 21-15 in Long Beach, Calif.

“I’m just grateful that I can make a living playing the sport, and to have 100 pro wins, that’s pretty darn cool,” Dalhausser said on Amazon Prime.

Earlier, April Ross and Alix Klineman won a second straight women’s title, beating Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes 21-15, 21-19 in a battle of the world’s top two teams. NBCSN airs coverage of the finals on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Dalhausser became the seventh U.S.  player, and fifth man, to reach 100 titles, according to Bvbinfo.com. The leaderboard:

1. Karch Kiraly (148)
2. Sinjin Smith (139)
3. Kerri Walsh Jennings (135)
4. Randy Stoklos (122)
5. Misty May-Treanor (112)
6. Kent Steffes (110)
7. Phil Dalhausser (100)

Dalhausser owns 59 AVP titles. Most came with 2008 Olympic champion partner Todd Rogers before they broke up after the 2012 London Games. The last two with Lucena came on consecutive weekends on the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center parking lot without fans and with many health and safety measures.

“It’s been about the same, two little angry guys I’m dealing with,” the 6-foot-9 Dalhausser joked of Lucena, his first partner with whom he reunited, and Rogers. Dalhausser said last year that he plans to retire from international play after the Tokyo Olympics, which have since been postponed to 2021.

The three-week AVP Champions Cup marks the first three top-level beach volleyball tournaments since March.

Dalhausser and Lucena, Gibb and Crabb and Tri Bourne and Crabb’s older brother, Trevor, will battle next year for two U.S. Olympic men’s spots.

Dalhausser and Lucena rank third more than halfway through qualifying, but they still have one more tournament to count, while the other teams can only count a result in place of a worse previous result.

Dalhausser and Lucena would both break the record of oldest Olympic beach volleyball player in history, according to Olympedia.org. As would the 44-year-old Gibb. And Walsh Jennings, 41.

AVP results do not count toward Olympic qualifying. The schedule has not been set for the resumption of top-level international tournaments that count in Olympic qualifying.

The team that plans to end Kerri Walsh Jennings' Olympic career

Correction: An earlier version of this post didn’t specify that the career wins list didn’t include international players.