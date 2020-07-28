TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Yana Marques
Getty Images

Brazil sets Olympic bubble in Portugal due to pandemic at home

Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 7:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

DeAnna Price For DeAnna Price, hammer time starts with a head-butt and a Sharpie Tour de France Tour de France tweaks 2021 dates, avoids Olympic clash Planning for Olympics in a pandemic has echoes of 1920 Games

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has set up its Olympic training camp in Rio … Rio Maior that is, a relatively small Portuguese city of 21,000 residents outside Lisbon.

Brazil’s Olympic committee feared its team would lag before the Tokyo Games next year after months of inactivity at home. So since mid-July, 72 high-performance swimmers, judokas, boxers and gymnasts have been training at the Rio Maior Sports Center to try to catch up to rivals who started earlier.

Altogether, the camp involves more than 100 Brazilians, all of whom had to test negative for the coronavirus before leaving home, and on arriving in Portugal. It was timed so they could get started last Thursday, exactly one year out from the Olympics.

The camp will eventually feature more than 200 Brazilian athletes and staffers in 16 sports until December.

There is no Copacabana Beach or Sugar Leaf Mountain but, more importantly, this Rio is free of COVID-19.

Rio’s 2016 Olympics infrastructure is mostly closed, with only a handful of athletes able to work out for the Tokyo Games. Even if training facilities were to reopen soon, the athletes fear they would quickly close again due to Brazil’s poor efforts to contain the virus.

Brazil has officially recorded nearly 90,000 deaths and more than 2.4 million cases, second only to the United States.

Rio Maior, a quiet city 46 miles north of the Portuguese capital, has zero cases.

“Rio Maior gives us a bubble,” Marco La Porta, deputy chairman of Brazil’s Olympic Committee, says.

“All workers at the sports center live in the city. And that gives the athletes a very big assurance. In Brazil, they just don’t know who has had some contact with the coronavirus. We are trying to close a gap.”

They expect Rio’s facilities to be safe to use by the end of the year. In the meantime, 120 more Brazilian Olympians will arrive in Portugal over the next few months to train in track and field, wrestling, diving, taekwondo, triathlon, sailing, handball, rugby and table tennis.

They are all receiving special permission to enter the country with help from Portugal’s Olympic Committee, their presence excused as performing professional activities. Tourists from Brazil are barred from entering the European Union because of their trouble with the coronavirus.

Brazilian Olympians discovered Rio Maior 10 years ago, preparing for other events. There are ongoing negotiations for it to become the team’s base ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024. The experience during the coronavirus pandemic makes the deal nearly certain, La Porta says.

Rio Maior includes an aquatic park with two pools, a diving platform, an athletics stadium, a multi-use gymnasium, tennis courts and a soccer pitch.

Also being used are venues in the cities of Coimbra (judo), Cascais (sailing) and Sangalhos (gymnastics).

The camp will cost Brazil’s Olympic body $3 million that was marked for other international trips before the Tokyo Games. Each athlete costs $70 per day in Rio Maior, covering accommodation, five meals a day, training facilities, laundry, and transportation.

Athletes must wear face masks all day except when they are training, running or at the gym. Their buffet meals come at different times for each sport to avoid crowding in the restaurant. Every interaction outside training is guided by social distancing recommendations.

Synchronized swimmer Laura Micucci says she spent months without training with her teammates and was relieved when they gathered in the camp last week.

“It is still strange to wear a mask and use hand sanitizers all the time,” Micucci says, “but we can feel a little taste of competition again.”

MORE: Original drawing of Olympic Rings sells for more than $200,000

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

For DeAnna Price, hammer time starts with a head-butt and a Sharpie

By OlympicTalkJul 28, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Tour de France Tour de France tweaks 2021 dates, avoids Olympic clash Planning for Olympics in a pandemic has echoes of 1920 Games Yana Marques Brazil sets Olympic bubble in Portugal due to pandemic at home

J.C. Lambert dropped off his wife and pupil, hammer thrower DeAnna Price, on Sept. 28 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha and sent her off with a message.

Go get ’em. It only takes 76 meters to medal.

Price completed their pre-competition routine like she always does. She grabbed the sides of Lambert’s head and crashed craniums.

“We do not give good-luck kisses,” Price said. “We give good-luck head-butts.

“We don’t want to be mushy. We want to stay in a competitive mindset.”

Hours later, Price was in tears and on her knees in the throwing circle, seconds after the world championships final ended.

Price didn’t just become the first U.S. female hammer thrower to ever finish in the top five of an Olympics or worlds. She won gold.

Price recently relived that night in a watchback with NBC Sports track and field commentator Leigh Diffey — from the head-butt to Sharpie reminders on the inside of her left arm to the weight off her shoulders once it was all over, knowing that five months earlier she considered retirement.

“Why it meant so much is I didn’t even know if I was going to be able to throw,” she said.

In high school, Price was a .500-plus hitter in softball, the program home-run record holder and could have swung a bat rather than a hammer in college.

She played four sports at Buchanan High in Troy, Mo., including track and field. Initially an 800m runner (her mom had the school record), a 16-year-old Price was handed a hammer for the first time, even though only the shot put and discus were contested at that level.

She wound it around her head. The handle smacked her just above the eyes.

Price stuck with it. She shifted her priority to the throws after softball was cut from the Olympic program, taking a partial scholarship to Southern Illinois, two and a half hours away.

She won two NCAA hammer titles, earned a full scholarship and made the Rio Olympics, placing eighth. Her hometown raised money to send her parents to Rio, including, reportedly, a 12-year-old boy bringing in thousands by placing a hog for sale.

Price ranked second in the world in 2018. But, the following spring, she suddenly lost about 40 feet on her throws in training. The top throwers clear 250 feet. A drop off that drastic would take Price from medal contention to failing to qualify for a major final, if she made the U.S. team at all.

She wasn’t hurting physically — at first — and struggled for answers. She wondered if she was pregnant. After a month, she began feeling lower back and hip pain. Price, who had her left kidney removed at age 5, saw four chiropractors to no avail.

She tried massages, dry needling, acupuncture. Nothing. She was stuck in a funk in Carbondale.

Cory Martin, a friend, 2013 World Championships shot put finalist and throws coach at Indiana, recommended another specialist: Brian Murer, an elite hammer thrower from the 1990s who became a chiropractor. Price drove three hours to Murer’s base in Bloomington.

“He put me back together,” including with baling wire and duct tape, Price said last fall.

A day after treatment, Price threw 75 meters, just seven feet off her personal best. She brought Murer with her to the USATF Outdoor Championships in July, where she broke her own American record. Price launched the 8.8-pound hammer 78.24 meters, nearly 257 feet. It was the world’s best throw for the year by nearly five feet.

Price went to Doha as the gold-medal favorite, consolidated by the absence of Poland’s Anita Włodarczyk, the Olympic champion and world-record holder out after left knee surgery.

Price says she has an attention span of a squirrel. So, before major competitions, she scribbles in Sharpie, as legibly as she can, throwing cues. At the bottom, she pens three words in capital letters, “WHO, WHY, PURPOSE.”

“It changes every single day, but I believe for that day, I was doing it for my husband, I was doing it for women, to have women empowerment, that you can be strong and beautiful, and the purpose was to finally bring home a medal for my country,” Price said.

Price was second on the start list and won the competition with her first throw, 76 meters. The distance that her coach and husband mentioned at the drop off. She ended up with the top two throws and three of the best four from the 12-woman field.

“I didn’t even think I was going to compete this year,” Price told NBC Sports’ Lewis Johnson after her victory lap.

Price has one regret from that night. That she didn’t defy those on the sideline who discouraged her from climbing over a barrier to embrace Lambert, a former thrower. That leaves an unanswered question: Would they have celebrated with a head-butt?

“He likes that better than showing affection,” Price joked.

MORE: Joe Kovacs revisits epic shot put, months after career intervention

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Tour de France tweaks 2021 dates, avoids Olympic clash

Tour de France
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 28, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2021 Tour de France will start a week earlier than originally scheduled, avoiding an overlap with the start of the Tokyo Olympics that were postponed to next year.

“The French stage race will finish on 18 July, the weekend before the first weekend of the Olympics,” according an International Cycling Union (UCI) press release Tuesday.

The 2021 Tour was originally scheduled to start July 2 in Copenhagen, setting up for a July 25 finish in Paris.

That was before the Olympics were postponed by one year, to open July 23, 2021. The men’s road race, traditionally one of the first medal events, is scheduled July 24.

The 2020 Tour de France was also originally scheduled a week earlier that normal to avoid an Olympic clash. The 2020 Tour was postponed to an Aug. 29 start due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having the Tour end a week before the Olympics better allows top cyclists to compete in both events.

Australian Rohan Dennis, the 2018 and 2019 World time trial champion, previously said he might have to skip the 2021 Tour if it overlapped with the Tokyo Games.

MORE: Dennis reflects on time trial title, weighs Tour de France, gold medals

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!