TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

For DeAnna Price, hammer time starts with a head-butt and a Sharpie

By OlympicTalkJul 28, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Tour de France Tour de France tweaks 2021 dates, avoids Olympic clash Planning for Olympics in a pandemic has echoes of 1920 Games Yana Marques Brazil sets Olympic bubble in Portugal due to pandemic at home

J.C. Lambert dropped off his wife and pupil, hammer thrower DeAnna Price, on Sept. 28 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha and sent her off with a message.

Go get ’em. It only takes 76 meters to medal.

Price completed their pre-competition routine like she always does. She grabbed the sides of Lambert’s head and crashed craniums.

“We do not give good-luck kisses,” Price said. “We give good-luck head-butts.

“We don’t want to be mushy. We want to stay in a competitive mindset.”

Hours later, Price was in tears and on her knees in the throwing circle, seconds after the world championships final ended.

Price didn’t just become the first U.S. female hammer thrower to ever finish in the top five of an Olympics or worlds. She won gold.

Price recently relived that night in a watchback with NBC Sports track and field commentator Leigh Diffey — from the head-butt to Sharpie reminders on the inside of her left arm to the weight off her shoulders once it was all over, knowing that five months earlier she considered retirement.

“Why it meant so much is I didn’t even know if I was going to be able to throw,” she said.

In high school, Price was a .500-plus hitter in softball, the program home-run record holder and could have swung a bat rather than a hammer in college.

She played four sports at Buchanan High in Troy, Mo., including track and field. Initially an 800m runner (her mom had the school record), a 16-year-old Price was handed a hammer for the first time, even though only the shot put and discus were contested at that level.

She wound it around her head. The handle smacked her just above the eyes.

Price stuck with it. She shifted her priority to the throws after softball was cut from the Olympic program, taking a partial scholarship to Southern Illinois, two and a half hours away.

She won two NCAA hammer titles, earned a full scholarship and made the Rio Olympics, placing eighth. Her hometown raised money to send her parents to Rio, including, reportedly, a 12-year-old boy bringing in thousands by placing a hog for sale.

Price ranked second in the world in 2018. But, the following spring, she suddenly lost about 40 feet on her throws in training. The top throwers clear 250 feet. A drop off that drastic would take Price from medal contention to failing to qualify for a major final, if she made the U.S. team at all.

She wasn’t hurting physically — at first — and struggled for answers. She wondered if she was pregnant. After a month, she began feeling lower back and hip pain. Price, who had her left kidney removed at age 5, saw four chiropractors to no avail.

She tried massages, dry needling, acupuncture. Nothing. She was stuck in a funk in Carbondale.

Cory Martin, a friend, 2013 World Championships shot put finalist and throws coach at Indiana, recommended another specialist: Brian Murer, an elite hammer thrower from the 1990s who became a chiropractor. Price drove three hours to Murer’s base in Bloomington.

“He put me back together,” including with baling wire and duct tape, Price said last fall.

A day after treatment, Price threw 75 meters, just seven feet off her personal best. She brought Murer with her to the USATF Outdoor Championships in July, where she broke her own American record. Price launched the 8.8-pound hammer 78.24 meters, nearly 257 feet. It was the world’s best throw for the year by nearly five feet.

Price went to Doha as the gold-medal favorite, consolidated by the absence of Poland’s Anita Włodarczyk, the Olympic champion and world-record holder out after left knee surgery.

Price says she has an attention span of a squirrel. So, before major competitions, she scribbles in Sharpie, as legibly as she can, throwing cues. At the bottom, she pens three words in capital letters, “WHO, WHY, PURPOSE.”

“It changes every single day, but I believe for that day, I was doing it for my husband, I was doing it for women, to have women empowerment, that you can be strong and beautiful, and the purpose was to finally bring home a medal for my country,” Price said.

Price was second on the start list and won the competition with her first throw, 76 meters. The distance that her coach and husband mentioned at the drop off. She ended up with the top two throws and three of the best four from the 12-woman field.

“I didn’t even think I was going to compete this year,” Price told NBC Sports’ Lewis Johnson after her victory lap.

Price has one regret from that night. That she didn’t defy those on the sideline who discouraged her from climbing over a barrier to embrace Lambert, a former thrower. That leaves an unanswered question: Would they have celebrated with a head-butt?

“He likes that better than showing affection,” Price joked.

MORE: Joe Kovacs revisits epic shot put, months after career intervention

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Tour de France tweaks 2021 dates, avoids Olympic clash

Tour de France
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 28, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2021 Tour de France will start a week earlier than originally scheduled, avoiding an overlap with the start of the Tokyo Olympics that were postponed to next year.

“The French stage race will finish on 18 July, the weekend before the first weekend of the Olympics,” according an International Cycling Union (UCI) press release Tuesday.

The 2021 Tour was originally scheduled to start July 2 in Copenhagen, setting up for a July 25 finish in Paris.

That was before the Olympics were postponed by one year, to open July 23, 2021. The men’s road race, traditionally one of the first medal events, is scheduled July 24.

The 2020 Tour de France was also originally scheduled a week earlier that normal to avoid an Olympic clash. The 2020 Tour was postponed to an Aug. 29 start due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having the Tour end a week before the Olympics better allows top cyclists to compete in both events.

Australian Rohan Dennis, the 2018 and 2019 World time trial champion, previously said he might have to skip the 2021 Tour if it overlapped with the Tokyo Games.

MORE: Dennis reflects on time trial title, weighs Tour de France, gold medals

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Paralympic hopes become secondary for the only woman on the ice

Lena Schroeder
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 28, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

DeAnna Price For DeAnna Price, hammer time starts with a head-butt and a Sharpie Tour de France Tour de France tweaks 2021 dates, avoids Olympic clash Planning for Olympics in a pandemic has echoes of 1920 Games

In 2018, Lena Schroeder became the second woman to participate in a Paralympic hockey tournament, and the first in 24 years.

She hopes to return for a second Paralympic Games for Norway in 2022, but another part of her life takes precedent: working as a doctor, and recently fighting the coronavirus in a hospital outside Oslo.

“My plan is to continue to play hockey as long as I can,” the 27-year-old Schroeder said. “If I find out that I’m not as skilled as I was, or I can’t work out as much as I think I should, then that would be a problem. I would probably be forced to quit [hockey].”

In PyeongChang, Schroeder was on the ice for 5 minutes, 13 seconds, in one game for Norway, which finished fifth of eight teams.

The Paralympic hockey tournament is technically mixed gender, since there is no separate women’s event. Before Schroeder, no woman participated since fellow Norwegian Brit Mjaasund Oejen at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Games.

Schroeder became a story in South Korea. She was featured by the BBC, Agence France-Presse (the national news agency of France) and Marca, a leading Spanish daily sports newspaper.

A nation receives an extra roster spot for a female player, but she would have earned a place on the team without the exception, Norway’s coach said.

“We said all the way that Lena was being picked for the team because of her skill level and not because she was a female,” Espen Hegde said earlier this month. “She was there as our No. 14 or 15 [skater out of 16] on the roster, but she was there on the same level as the guys.”

Schroeder, born with spina bifida, played violin for nine years but gave it up once she discovered hockey for the first time at age 15 in 2008. She soon began playing in local games with some men from the national team. By 2011, coaches knew about her and she took part in a more organized session with the national team.

“But I wasn’t ready for it,” she said. “I was too slow, and I couldn’t keep up with the guys. I had it as a personal goal to make it onto the national team. I was constantly working to get on the team.”

Schroeder seized her next chance in a 2013 tryout and made the team. She played her first game for Norway in 2014.

“We expected a smart and skillful player,” Hegde said, “and she was able to live up to those expectations.”

PyeongChang was historic, but could have been even more memorable. She spent more time doing interviews than on the ice in games.

“I wasn’t as essential to the team that I want to be,” she said. “It was great at that time, but I would really like to contribute some more to the team.”

That happened at the 2019 World Championship. Schroeder played every game, partially due to her improvement and partially because of other skaters’ injuries. Norway again finished fifth, the top-ranked team of those that missed the medal round.

“She deserved more minutes on the ice,” Hegde said.

Schroeder played all those games with the national team while taking medical school classes at the University of Oslo, or while putting them off to pursue the Paralympics. After seven years, she became a doctor last Dec. 13 (and had a game to play later that night).

An already busy life accelerated this year. She went from working as a nurse and lab assistant in a private clinic to a doctor in the cardiology ward of Akershus University Hospital on the outskirts of Oslo in April. She had planned to spend that month with the national team, preparing and playing at the European Championships, which were canceled due to the pandemic.

Then she moved to the ER for 13-hour shifts, helping identify patients who may have the coronavirus, as first reported by Paralympic.org.

“They needed extra people in the hospital because of Covid-19,” she said. “I was a bit of a wreck the first week or two, then, gradually, I began to understand my role.”

Schroeder, after finishing shifts and shedding PPE, works out as much as possible. She gathered with the national team earlier this month.

“I really want to continue playing hockey, but they know as well as I know that it’s going to be hard working so much,” she said.

The coaching staff accepts Schroeder will train less but struck a deal to keep her in mind once competition resumes.

“We’ve talked to her about her speed, which has been her biggest obstacle as a player,” said Hegde, who is now the general manager. “Of course, being a female competing with guys who are stronger, she needs to compensate by being smarter and more skillful. I’m really not worried about her smartness or her technique, but we told her, if you want to pursue being a doctor, that’s fine with us, but you need to work on your speed.”

Schroeder embraced the challenge.

“If me working as much as I do in the hospital doesn’t negatively affect my skills on the ice, then I’ll be able to play,” she said.

MORE: How the Olympics, Paralympics intersected over time

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!