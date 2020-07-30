TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Russia track and field faces expulsion if it misses deadline

By OlympicTalkJul 30, 2020, 12:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and a dorky first impression World Athletics wants cross-country running in 2024 Paris Olympics DeAnna Price For DeAnna Price, hammer time starts with a head-butt and a Sharpie

Russia is set to be expelled from membership in World Athletics if it does not make outstanding payments of more than $6 million before Aug. 15, which it has promised to do.

Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin promised to make the overdue payment by Aug. 15, according to a letter sent to World Athletics on Thursday.

An expulsion could continue to keep Russian athletes from being allowed to compete as neutrals, which they’ve been able to do until recently. The nation was first banned in 2015 for its anti-doping problems.

When Russia failed to pay its fine by a July 1 deadline, the program allowing Russians to compete internationally was frozen.

The fine was imposed after the Russia track federation president admitted wrongdoing on behalf of the federation under its previous leadership.

The federation had been accused of providing forged documents to give an athlete an alibi for being unavailable for doping testing. The president resigned two weeks ago.

Rune Andersen, who chairs a taskforce working on the Russia situation, said there has been “very little in terms of changing the culture of Russian athletics” in the past five years.

The taskforce spent “an enormous amount of time and effort trying to help RusAF [Russia’s track and field federation] reform itself and Russian athletics, for the benefit of all clean Russian athletes,” Andersen said in a press release, but the response was inadequate.

World Athletics president Seb Coe said that a final decision on expulsion would normally be scheduled for next year, but the taskforce recommended a special meeting as soon as possible to vote on it if the payment isn’t made.

If Russia is expelled, it would be a “lengthy process” and “very difficult” to regain membership, Coe said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE: No U.S. Track and Field Championships for first time in 120-plus years

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and a dorky first impression

By OlympicTalkJul 30, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Russia track and field faces expulsion if it misses deadline World Athletics wants cross-country running in 2024 Paris Olympics DeAnna Price For DeAnna Price, hammer time starts with a head-butt and a Sharpie

Megan Rapinoe won Olympic gold and a World Cup, but she didn’t quite know how to act the first time she met Sue Bird.

The setting: The November 2015 NBC and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee media summit in West Hollywood, Calif. More than 100 hopefuls for the Rio Games gathered over a series of days for interviews and promotional photo and video shoots.

Rapinoe and Bird happened to be scheduled on the same day. They happened to cross paths between stages.

Rapinoe, uncharacteristically nervous, searched for something to say. Bird was in a basketball uniform.

“Hey, ready for your game?” Rapinoe threw out as a joke.

She was immediately overcome with the dorkiness of the line.

“I walked away, just like, why would you ever say that?” Rapinoe said.

The feeling was mutual.

“I walked away like, I thought you were supposed to be cool,” Bird said.

Though Bird and Rapinoe each played for club teams in Seattle, their next meeting came nearly nine months later at the Rio Olympics.

Rapinoe, whose team was upset in the quarterfinals, attended some of Bird’s games. When Bird injured her knee mid-tournament, Rapinoe texted to ask if she was OK. Bird came back and guided the U.S. to a fourth straight gold. She and Rapinoe hung out and even went to a party together.

Upon returning to Seattle, they began communicating regularly. In July 2017, Bird publicly came out and said she started dating Rapinoe in fall 2016.

“We are pretty boring and like to sit on the couch and do what most people do, but we do understand that, culturally, it’s a thing,” Rapinoe said.

Bird will likely play in her fifth and final Olympics in Tokyo. At 40 years old, she would become the oldest U.S. Olympic basketball player in history by three years. It could also be the last Olympics for Rapinoe, who turns 36 next July.

MORE: Sabrina Ionescu’s unprecedented Olympic decision

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

World Athletics wants cross-country running in 2024 Paris Olympics

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 30, 2020, 11:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

World Athletics is proposing adding a mixed-gender cross-country relay to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The event would include two men and two women per nation running 2.5 kilometers (1.55 miles) twice, World Athletics president Seb Coe said Thursday. The IOC would have to approve it.

“We’re right at the start of the journey of the discussions with the IOC,” World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon said, noting it’s not decided until the end of the year.

Previously, Coe and World Athletics (then the IAAF) discussed adding cross-country to the Winter Games, but it never came to fruition.

Cross-country running was on the Summer Olympic program from 1912 through 1924, the last time Paris hosted the Olympics.

In 2008, Olympic distance-running legends Kenenisa BekeleHaile Gebrselassie and Paul Tergat wrote to then-IOC president Jacques Rogge and then-IAAF president Lamine Diack to try to get cross-country running back into the Olympics.

MORE: No U.S. Track and Field Championships for first time in 120-plus years

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!