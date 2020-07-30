Terin Humphrey, a 2004 Olympic gymnast, came forward as a Larry Nassar survivor.
Humphrey said she was sexually assaulted by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment on consecutive days in 2002, when she was 15 years old, according to the Orange County (Calif.) Register.
Humphrey said memories of the abuse were triggered by treatment for her pregnancy last year, according to the report.
An attorney representing Humphrey confirmed on Thursday night the report that Humphrey filed to register as a Nassar survivor with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Indiana.
Nassar is serving what are effectively life sentences for child porn possession and sexually assaulting young women and girls. More than 300 survivors have said he molested them during treatment for back problems and other injuries.
Survivors include members of four of the last five Olympic teams.
Humphrey earned silver medals with the U.S. team and on uneven bars at the 2004 Athens Games. She was also part of the first U.S. team to win a world title in 2003.
