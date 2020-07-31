TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Alena Kostornaya, world’s top figure skater, splits from coach Eteri Tutberidze

By OlympicTalkJul 31, 2020, 9:27 AM EDT
Russian Alena Kostornaya, the top female singles figure skater in the previous abbreviated season, split from coach Eteri Tutberidze, according to Russian media citing Tutberidze’s Instagram.

In a reply to a comment on the post, Tutberidze wrote that an agreement was made in May with two-time Olympic champion Yevgeny Plushenko, who is now a coach with a separate group.

Kostornaya has not commented publicly on her coaching situation.

Kostornaya, 16, swept her three Grand Prix Series starts, including December’s Grand Prix Final, and January’s European Championships in her first senior international season.

She was the favorite for March’s world championships before that event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tutberidze coached Yevgenia Medvedeva to two world championships and Alina Zagitova to the 2018 Olympic title, but some of Russia’s top skaters, including Medvedeva, left her group in recent years.

Another top young Russian skater, Alexandra Trusova, left Tutberidze for Plushenko in the spring.

Terin Humphrey, 2004 Olympic gymnast, comes forward as Larry Nassar survivor

Terin Humphrey
By OlympicTalkJul 30, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT
Terin Humphrey, a 2004 Olympic gymnast, came forward as a Larry Nassar survivor.

Humphrey said she was sexually assaulted by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment on consecutive days in 2002, when she was 15 years old, according to the Orange County (Calif.) Register.

Humphrey said memories of the abuse were triggered by treatment for her pregnancy last year, according to the report.

An attorney representing Humphrey confirmed on Thursday night the report that Humphrey filed to register as a Nassar survivor with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Indiana.

Nassar is serving what are effectively life sentences for child porn possession and sexually assaulting young women and girls. More than 300 survivors have said he molested them during treatment for back problems and other injuries.

Survivors include members of four of the last five Olympic teams.

Humphrey earned silver medals with the U.S. team and on uneven bars at the 2004 Athens Games. She was also part of the first U.S. team to win a world title in 2003.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and a dorky first impression

By OlympicTalkJul 30, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
Megan Rapinoe won Olympic gold and a World Cup, but she didn’t quite know how to act the first time she met Sue Bird.

The setting: The November 2015 NBC and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee media summit in West Hollywood, Calif. More than 100 hopefuls for the Rio Games gathered over a series of days for interviews and promotional photo and video shoots.

Rapinoe and Bird happened to be scheduled on the same day. They happened to cross paths between stages.

Rapinoe, uncharacteristically nervous, searched for something to say. Bird was in a basketball uniform.

“Hey, ready for your game?” Rapinoe threw out as a joke.

She was immediately overcome with the dorkiness of the line.

“I walked away, just like, why would you ever say that?” Rapinoe said.

The feeling was mutual.

“I walked away like, I thought you were supposed to be cool,” Bird said.

Though Bird and Rapinoe each played for club teams in Seattle, their next meeting came nearly nine months later at the Rio Olympics.

Rapinoe, whose team was upset in the quarterfinals, attended some of Bird’s games. When Bird injured her knee mid-tournament, Rapinoe texted to ask if she was OK. Bird came back and guided the U.S. to a fourth straight gold. She and Rapinoe hung out and even went to a party together.

Upon returning to Seattle, they began communicating regularly. In July 2017, Bird publicly came out and said she started dating Rapinoe in fall 2016.

“We are pretty boring and like to sit on the couch and do what most people do, but we do understand that, culturally, it’s a thing,” Rapinoe said.

Bird will likely play in her fifth and final Olympics in Tokyo. At 40 years old, she would become the oldest U.S. Olympic basketball player in history by three years. It could also be the last Olympics for Rapinoe, who turns 36 next July.

