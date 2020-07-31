Russian Alena Kostornaya, the top female singles figure skater in the previous abbreviated season, split from coach Eteri Tutberidze, according to Russian media citing Tutberidze’s Instagram.
In a reply to a comment on the post, Tutberidze wrote that an agreement was made in May with two-time Olympic champion Yevgeny Plushenko, who is now a coach with a separate group.
Kostornaya has not commented publicly on her coaching situation.
Kostornaya, 16, swept her three Grand Prix Series starts, including December’s Grand Prix Final, and January’s European Championships in her first senior international season.
She was the favorite for March’s world championships before that event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tutberidze coached Yevgenia Medvedeva to two world championships and Alina Zagitova to the 2018 Olympic title, but some of Russia’s top skaters, including Medvedeva, left her group in recent years.
Another top young Russian skater, Alexandra Trusova, left Tutberidze for Plushenko in the spring.