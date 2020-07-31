TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Boston Marathon Bombing
Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence overturned

Associated PressJul 31, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
A federal appeals court on Friday tossed the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial, finding that the judge who oversaw the case didn’t sufficiently vet jurors for biases.

“But make no mistake: Dzhokhar will spend his remaining days locked up in prison, with the only matter remaining being whether he will die by execution,” the judges said.

The April 15, 2013, attack killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers acknowledged at the beginning of his trial that he and his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, set off the two bombs at the marathon finish line. But they argued that Dzhokar Tsarnaev is less culpable than his brother, who they said was the mastermind behind the attack.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a gunbattle with police a few days after the bombing. Dzhokar Tsarnaev is now behind bars at a high-security supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

Tsarnaev’s attorneys identified a slew of issues with his trial, but said in a brief filed with the court that the “first fundamental error” was the judge’s refusal to move the case out of Boston. They also pointed to social media posts from two jurors suggesting they harbored strong opinions even before the 2015 trial started.

The appeals judges, in a hearing on the case in early December, devoted a significant number of questions to the juror bias argument.

They asked why the two jurors had not been dismissed, or at least why the trial judge had not asked them follow-up questions after the posts came to light on the eve of the trial.

The judges noted that the Boston court has a longstanding rule obligating such an inquiry.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers say one of the jurors — who would go one to become the jury’s foreperson, or chief spokesperson — published two dozen tweets in the wake of the bombings. One post after Tsarnaev’s capture called him a “piece of garbage.”

Tsarnaev was convicted on 30 charges, including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction. An email was sent to his lawyer seeking comment.

Dalilah Muhammad on history in 2019: ‘I put it out of mind I was the world-record holder’

By OlympicTalkJul 31, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT
After arriving in Doha last September, Dalilah Muhammad told her coach that the world track and field championships would produce fast times. Even if she wasn’t necessarily thinking of herself.

“I had to just put it out of my mind that I was the world-record holder,” Muhammad said in a recent watchback with NBC Sports track and field commentator Leigh Diffey.

She just wanted to win. Time didn’t matter.

Muhammad eyed a complete set of titles in the 400m hurdles. She won the Olympics in 2016. She became the world-record holder at the USATF Outdoor Championships in July 2019, two weeks after suffering a concussion in a training fall (without hurdles).

All that was lacking: a biennial world championship.

The Khalifa International Stadium track felt fast to Muhammad. The conditions, perfect, thanks to an air conditioning system. Though Muhammad said it was, at least at first, difficult for her body to adjust from the temperatures outside the stadium, eclipsing 100 degrees.

She was third-fastest in the preliminary heats and second-fastest in the semifinals, slower than 20-year-old rival Sydney McLaughlin in both rounds.

Then came the final and arguably the most anticipated head-to-head of the meet. It delivered.

Both women ran faster than the previous 15-year-old world record that Muhammad broke at nationals.

Muhammad clocked 52.16, lowering her record from 52.20. McLaughlin registered 52.23, her dash off the last hurdle not quite enough to reel in Muhammad.

Just like at nationals, Muhammad needed somebody to tell her that she ran the fastest time in history.

“I was just looking to see who won the race, and then I noticed when they said world record that I had broke it,” she said in Doha. “I did not expect to break the world record.”

For the first time since the 1992 Barcelona Games, the U.S. goes into an Olympics without any reigning world champions in the women’s flat sprints. That means added attention on Muhammad and McLaughlin over the next year.

“It’s the rookie and the vet,” McLaughlin, who like Muhammad trains in Southern California but with a different coach, said in Doha. “Constantly being able to race against her and learn and see what it’s like to break world records. There’s not a lot of communication, but there’s a lot of watching.”

Alena Kostornaya, world’s top figure skater, splits from coach Eteri Tutberidze

By OlympicTalkJul 31, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT
Russian Alena Kostornaya, the top female singles figure skater in the previous abbreviated season, split from coach Eteri Tutberidze, according to Russian media citing Tutberidze’s Instagram.

In a reply to a comment on the post, Tutberidze wrote that an agreement was made in May with two-time Olympic champion Yevgeny Plushenko, who is now a coach with a separate group.

Tutberidze’s Instagram caption indicated that the coach and her team parted with Kostornaya after the skater gave the coaching team a list of other women with which she did not want to share ice time.

Kostornaya has not commented publicly on her coaching situation.

Kostornaya, 16, swept her three Grand Prix Series starts, including December’s Grand Prix Final, and January’s European Championships in her first senior international season.

She was the favorite for March’s world championships before that event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tutberidze coached Yevgenia Medvedeva to two world championships and Alina Zagitova to the 2018 Olympic title, but some of Russia’s top skaters, including Medvedeva, left her group in recent years.

Another top young Russian skater, Alexandra Trusova, left Tutberidze for Plushenko in the spring.

“There was a time, when [2014 Olympic team event champion] Yulia [Lipnitskaya] stated her desire against hitting the ice jointly with Yevgenia, and we tried to meet all of her demands, but it didn’t help,” was posted on Tutberidze’s Instagram, according to a TASS translation. “Then Yevgenia decided against skating with Alina. Today we received a list of non-grata girls from Alena, and this is when we decided to part our ways with her.”

