Skate America
Getty Images

Figure skating Grand Prix Series will be held as ‘domestic’ competitions

By OlympicTalkAug 4, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT
Figure skating’s Grand Prix Series will go ahead as scheduled this fall, with modifications due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Skating Union decided Monday.

Each of the series’ six tops around the globe will be “a domestic run event,” limited to skaters of the event’s host country, who regularly train in the host country and from a respective geographical area. The number of disciplines and skaters at each event are to be worked out.

The Grand Prix Series, held annually since 1995, is a six-event fall season, qualifying the top six skaters and teams per discipline to December’s Grand Prix Final. The annual stops are in the U.S., Canada, China, France, Russia and Japan, leading up to the Final, which is held at a different site each year.

The Final is the second-biggest annual competition after the world championships, which are typically in late March. The Final is still scheduled for Beijing, though whether or when it can be held will be discussed.

The series begins in late October with Skate America, which debuted in 1979 and has been held every year since 1988 as the biggest annual international competition in the U.S. Skate America’s site is Las Vegas, just as it was in 2019.

Skaters typically compete twice on the Grand Prix Series (three times if they qualify for the Final), then at national championships in late December or January. The January 2021 U.S. Championships are scheduled for San Jose, Calif. The March 2021 World Championships are set for Stockholm.

In July, the ISU canceled the Junior Grand Prix Series for skaters mostly ages 13 to 18, including two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu. Other early season senior international competitions scheduled for September were also canceled or postponed.

Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach sentenced in case tied to Larry Nassar

AP
Associated PressAug 4, 2020, 11:27 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail for lying to police during an investigation into ex-Olympic and university doctor Larry Nassar.

Kathie Klages, 65, was found guilty by a jury in February of a felony and a misdemeanor for denying she knew of Nassar’s abuse prior to 2016 when survivors started to come forward publicly. She also was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Klages testified at trial, and in a tearful statement Tuesday, that she did not remember being told about abuse. She said she had been seeing a therapist to try to remember the conversations and apologized to victims if they occurred.

“Even when I don’t express it to others, I struggle with what I’ve been accused of and what my role in this tragedy may have been,” she said in court.

Two women testified in November 2018 that in 1997 they told Klages that Nassar had sexually abused them and spoke Tuesday in court ahead of the sentencing. One of the women, Larissa Boyce, testified that Klages held up a piece of paper in front of the then-16-year-old and said if she filed a report there could be serious consequences for Boyce.

“I am standing here representing my 16-year-old self who was silenced and humiliated 23 years ago and unfortunately, all of the hundreds of girls that were abused after me,” Boyce said.

If the case had not involved Nassar, her lawyer has said, Klages would never have been found guilty. Nearly 200 letters were submitted to the judge on Klages’ behalf, her lawyer, Mary Chartier, said in a court filing ahead of the hearing. She noted that Klages sent her granddaughter, daughter and son to Nassar for health care.

“Mrs. Klages was one of thousands of people, including the police and the parents who were present in the room during treatments, who were fooled by a master manipulator with a singular design,” Chartier said.

It’s “shameful” to say that Klages could have prevented the scandal, Chartier said.

“Numerous people were told about the procedure — nurses, athletic trainers at other schools, psychologists, doctors and a high school counselor — and they did nothing,” Chartier said, quoting investigation reports. “Most notably, police and prosecutors were aware of the procedures, and they did nothing. To ignore this and claim that Mrs. Klages could have stopped the devastation wrought by Mr. Nassar is just plain false.”

Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison for decades of sexual abuse to hundreds of athletes.

Klages is the second person other than Nassar to be convicted of charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment. The misdemeanor carried up to a 2-year prison sentence, while the felony carried up to a 4-year prison sentence.

Nassar’s boss at Michigan State, ex-College of Osteopathic Medicine Dean William Strampel, was sentenced to jail for crimes including neglecting a duty to enforce protocols on Nassar after a patient complained about sexual contact in 2014.

French investigation exposes more than 20 skating coaches

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 4, 2020, 9:52 AM EDT
PARIS (AP) — More than 20 coaches working with the French ice skating federation or its clubs have been identified following an investigation into accusations of sexual assault, harassment or violence, the French ministry of sports said on Tuesday.

The fact-finding probe was launched in February at the request of the sports ministry after 10-time French champion Sarah Abitbol said in a book she was raped by skating coach Gilles Beyer from 1990-92, when she was a teen. Her revelations led to the resignation of the long-serving head of France’s skating federation, Didier Gailhaguet, who denied protecting the coach.

In the wake of Abitbol’s accusations, more skaters spoke out to denounce alleged sexual violence from coaches over a 30-year period.

After conducting hearings and analyzing athletes’ testimonies on a dedicated platform set up by the ministry, the probe found out 12 coaches have been accused of harassment or sexual assault, including three who were sentenced to prison terms. In addition, seven cases of physical or verbal violence were reported, while two other cases related to trainers who died before the end of judicial proceedings.

“The volume of cases identified is indicative of practices and behaviors that have been replicated through generations of coaches,” the ministry said. “It is unparalleled internationally.”

The investigation also pointed out a “real alcohol problem” among some skating coaches.

Paris prosecutors opened a criminal investigation after Abitbol accused Beyer. According to the sports ministry, one coach was placed in detention in February while five others were banned in April from coaching. All of the administrative investigations that had stopped because of the coronavirus lockdown in France have resumed.

The Associated Press does not normally name sexual assault victims but Abitbol accused Beyer in a book published last week and has also spoken about her personal experience on television.