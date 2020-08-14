TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
WATCH LIVE: Monaco Diamond League with Lyles, Brazier, Holloway

By OlympicTalkAug 14, 2020, 10:38 AM EDT
World champions Noah LylesDonavan Brazier and Grant Holloway headline the strongest track and field meet of 2020, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold on Friday.

The Diamond League season begins, four months later than originally scheduled, in Monaco.

Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.

Lyles leads the field in the 200m, where he is the fourth-fastest man in history. This is the biggest meet of Lyles’ season, which means he may be aiming to improve on his personal best of 19.50 seconds.

The three men ahead of him on the all-time list: Usain Bolt (19.19), Yohan Blake (19.26) and Michael Johnson (19.32).

Lyles’ competition in Monaco includes, for the first time internationally, his younger brother, Josephus.

WATCH LIVE: Monaco Diamond League
FULL PREVIEW

Brazier has been arguably more dominant than Lyles over the last year. The 23-year-old swept the world and Diamond League 800m titles in 2019, breaking a 34-year-old American record.

In Monaco, he faces the rest of the top four from 2019 Worlds, but none of them have beaten Brazier since the start of 2018. Brazier is the joint ninth-fastest man in history at 1:42.34.

Holloway is also coming off an impressive 2019. He ran more than 40 races going into the world championships final in Doha, where he became the first American to claim a global 110m hurdles title since 2013.

In Monaco, Holloway can look to improve on his personal best of 12.98 seconds and notch his first Diamond League win in his second start on the circuit.

Other world champions in action Friday include Sam Kendricks (pole vault, facing world-record holder Mondo Duplantis), Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles), Timothy Cheruiyot (1500m) and Hellen Obiri (5000m, facing world 1500m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan)

MORE: Noah, Josephus Lyles take 4-year journey to Monaco

Gregorio Paltrinieri swims second-fastest 1500m freestyle in history

By OlympicTalkAug 13, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT
Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri swam the second-fastest 1500m freestyle in history, clocking 14:33.10 in his native Italy on Thursday.

Paltrinieri, 25, missed Chinese Sun Yang‘s world record from the 2012 Olympics by 2.08 seconds.

The Italian now owns the second- and third-fastest times in history, including his 14:34.10 from the 2016 European Championships, also held at the 2012 Olympic pool in London.

Paltrinieri is a versatile distance swimmer. At last year’s world championships, he finished sixth in the open-water 10km to qualify for the Olympics, then won the 800m free in the pool in a European record time and finished with 1500m bronze, just missing a third straight world title in that event.

German Florian Wellbrock won the 1500m in 14:36.54 at worlds, with Paltrinieri finishing 2.21 seconds back.

Sun, 28, was in February banned eight years stemming from destroying a drug-test sample with a hammer in September 2018. Sun, who focused more on the 200m and 400m frees in recent years, did not race the 1500m at the 2017 or 2019 Worlds.

Top-level swim meets in the U.S. are scheduled to resume in November with the Tyr Pro Series.

MORE: Michael Phelps qualifies for first Olympics at age 15

Bianca Andreescu to miss U.S. Open

By OlympicTalkAug 13, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT
Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the U.S. Open, citing “unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic” compromising her ability to prepare to defend her Grand Slam title.

“I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level,” Andreescu, a 20-year-old Canadian, posted on social media. “The US Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss not being there. However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level.”

Andreescu’s absence means the U.S. Open, the first Grand Slam tournament since tennis resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic, will be without both 2019 male and female singles champions.

Rafael Nadal previously announced he would not defend his title, saying he would rather not travel given the global situation. Roger Federer is also out after knee surgery. Women’s No. 1 Ash Barty didn’t enter, either, citing travel concerns.

Last year, Andreescu made her U.S. Open title run as the 15th seed, sweeping Serena Williams in the final. Ranked 208th a year earlier, she became the first player born in the 2000s to win a Slam and the first teen Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at the 2006 U.S. Open.

Andreescu then missed the Australian Open in January due to rehab from a knee injury that forced her to retire during a match at the WTA Finals on Oct. 30. She also missed the French Open and Wimbledon in 2019 following a rotator cuff tear.

MORE: Serena Williams, reclusive amid pandemic, returns to tennis competition

