WATCH LIVE: Monaco Diamond League with Lyles, Brazier, Holloway

World champions Noah Lyles, Donavan Brazier and Grant Holloway headline the strongest track and field meet of 2020, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold on Friday.

The Diamond League season begins, four months later than originally scheduled, in Monaco.

Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.

Lyles leads the field in the 200m, where he is the fourth-fastest man in history. This is the biggest meet of Lyles’ season, which means he may be aiming to improve on his personal best of 19.50 seconds.

The three men ahead of him on the all-time list: Usain Bolt (19.19), Yohan Blake (19.26) and Michael Johnson (19.32).

Lyles’ competition in Monaco includes, for the first time internationally, his younger brother, Josephus.

Brazier has been arguably more dominant than Lyles over the last year. The 23-year-old swept the world and Diamond League 800m titles in 2019, breaking a 34-year-old American record.

In Monaco, he faces the rest of the top four from 2019 Worlds, but none of them have beaten Brazier since the start of 2018. Brazier is the joint ninth-fastest man in history at 1:42.34.

Holloway is also coming off an impressive 2019. He ran more than 40 races going into the world championships final in Doha, where he became the first American to claim a global 110m hurdles title since 2013.

In Monaco, Holloway can look to improve on his personal best of 12.98 seconds and notch his first Diamond League win in his second start on the circuit.

Other world champions in action Friday include Sam Kendricks (pole vault, facing world-record holder Mondo Duplantis), Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles), Timothy Cheruiyot (1500m) and Hellen Obiri (5000m, facing world 1500m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan)

