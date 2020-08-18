OSLO, Norway — Two-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Petter Northug has admitted to possessing cocaine, speeding and driving under the influence.
The Norwegian great, who won two gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and is a 13-time world champion, retired from the sport in 2018.
“I made a big mistake,” the 34-year-old Northug wrote on Facebook. “I was driving way too fast and was also taken to the emergency room for blood test. In addition, the police found a smaller amount of drugs at my house. It’s about cocaine.”
After being stopped for speeding, police searched his home and found the cocaine.
On Monday, prosecutor Silje Haugerstuen Bergsholm told Norwegian news agency NTB that Northug is facing preliminary charges for speeding for driving 168 kph in a 110 kph zone, driving while under the influence of a substance and possession of narcotics.
Preliminary charges are one step short of formal charges. No date for a trial was immediately set.
“I am despair and afraid of what the future will bring, and incredibly sorry for all those who I have now disappointed, again. I know it will now be a criminal case. Then I will take responsibility for what I have done,” Northug wrote Friday, a day after the offenses.
In 2014, Northug crashed his car in Norway while driving under the influence of alcohol. He fled the scene and later apologized for the accident in which a male passenger broke his collar bone.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and said he will pull out of the tuneup tournament at Flushing Meadows that starts next week.
Nishikori posted what he called “some unfortunate news” on his mobile app.
While he is withdrawing from the Western & Southern Open — a hard-court event usually held in Cincinnati but moved this year to the U.S. Open site in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic — he did not say what his plans are for the Grand Slam tournament that begins Aug. 31.
The 30-year-old from Japan said he is in Florida, where he is based, and had planned to fly to New York on Monday. But that plan was scrapped.
He will offer an update on his status Friday.
“I am feeling well and have very little symptoms but will obviously be in complete isolation for the safety of everyone,” Nishikori said.
He has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 31, which puts him in line to be seeded for the U.S. Open.
Nishikori lost in the 2014 final there to Marin Cilic and was also a semifinalist in New York in 2016 and 2018.
Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel fractured his pelvis crashing his bike and flipping over a bridge wall into a ravine at the Tour of Lombardy in Italy on Saturday.
Video showed Evenepoel, the 20-year-old world time trial silver medalist, being put in an ambulance on a stretcher minutes after the crash.
His team, Deceuninck-QuickStep, reported he remained conscious while being put on a stretcher, into an ambulance and taken to a hospital. He also suffered a right lung contusion.
In 2019, Evenepoel became the youngest-ever male podium finisher in a senior world road cycling championships event, according to Gracenote. In 2018, he swept the junior road race and time trial world titles.
