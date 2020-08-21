Bradie Tennell switches coaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bradie Tennell, the 2018 U.S. figure skating champion and an Olympic team bronze medalist, is switching coaches, joining Tom Zakrajsek in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Tennell was previously coached by Denise Myers and Jeremy Allen in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. She will continue to work with choreographer Benoit Richaud.
“I want to thank Denise and Jeremy for standing by me on my skating journey thus far,” Tennell said. “I am looking forward to moving to Colorado Springs and getting to work as I prepare for the 2020-21 season and beyond.”
Tennell won medals at the previous three U.S. Championships, with a silver in 2019 and a bronze this year. Most recently, she earned the bronze medal at the Four Continents international event.
It was announced this morning that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 alpine skiing World Cup season will be skipping its traditional stops in North America.
The decision was agreed upon jointly by the sport’s international federation (FIS), the national ski associations, and the local organizing committees in both the United States and Canada. According to a joint statement, “The objective of FIS is to carry out a full World Cup competition program, protecting the health and welfare of all participants to the best extent possible. The temporary realignment of the FIS Alpine World Cup Calendar in 2020-21 caters to this goal by focusing on athlete safety, reducing travel, and providing competitors with a detailed competition calendar.”
Both the men’s and women’s circuits had been scheduled to come through the U.S. and Canada at the end of November, with women’s races scheduled in Killington, Vermont, and Lake Louise, Alberta, and men’s races slated for Beaver Creek, Colorado, as well as Lake Louise. Instead, these races will be replaced by additional events in Europe. It is expected that the women’s calendar will add a downhill race to the stop already scheduled for St. Moritz, Switzerland and two technical races to the program in Courchevel, France. The men’s events in Val d’Isere, France, will be expanded to include a downhill and super-G.
The revised World Cup calendar will be approved following the FIS Technical Meetings, which are scheduled from September 30 through October 2.
It is expected that the stops in Killington, Lake Louise, and Beaver Creek will be added back to the World Cup schedule for the 2021-22 season.
The 2020-21 alpine skiing World Cup season is scheduled to get underway on October 17-18 for the traditional giant slalom races on Rettenbach Glacier in Soelden, Austria.
OSLO, Norway — Two-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Petter Northug has admitted to possessing cocaine, speeding and driving under the influence.
The Norwegian great, who won two gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and is a 13-time world champion, retired from the sport in 2018.
“I made a big mistake,” the 34-year-old Northug wrote on Facebook. “I was driving way too fast and was also taken to the emergency room for blood test. In addition, the police found a smaller amount of drugs at my house. It’s about cocaine.”
After being stopped for speeding, police searched his home and found the cocaine.
On Monday, prosecutor Silje Haugerstuen Bergsholm told Norwegian news agency NTB that Northug is facing preliminary charges for speeding for driving 168 kph in a 110 kph zone, driving while under the influence of a substance and possession of narcotics.
Preliminary charges are one step short of formal charges. No date for a trial was immediately set.
“I am despair and afraid of what the future will bring, and incredibly sorry for all those who I have now disappointed, again. I know it will now be a criminal case. Then I will take responsibility for what I have done,” Northug wrote Friday, a day after the offenses.
In 2014, Northug crashed his car in Norway while driving under the influence of alcohol. He fled the scene and later apologized for the accident in which a male passenger broke his collar bone.