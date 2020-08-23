Karsten Warholm just misses world record after hitting last hurdle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Karsten Warholm hadn’t clipped the 10th and final hurdle, he may have broken the longest-standing world record in a men’s track race on Sunday.

Warholm, the world 400m hurdles champion from Norway, clocked 46.87 seconds at a Diamond League meet in Stockholm. He finished .09 shy of American Kevin Young‘s world record, set at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

“I hit that last hurdle because I went really hard for the first nine, and stuff like this happens,” Warholm said, according to World Athletics. “It’s a great lesson for me to always run until the finish line.”

Young, who also clipped the last hurdle, said last year that he’s ready for the record to fall.

Full Stockholm results are here. The Diamond League next moves to Lausanne, Switzerland, for a Sept. 2 meet.

Warholm has inched closer and closer to the world record since winning his first of back-to-back world titles in 2017. In 2019, he ran 47.12 and then 46.92, becoming the second-fastest man in history.

This season, he already broke the 300m hurdles world record. Two weeks ago, he added a 47.10 in Monaco. He now owns four of the 11 fastest times in history and is the only man to twice break 47 seconds.

The world record may be more likely to fall the next time that Warholm lines up with rivals Rai Benjamin or Abderrahman Samba. They last were in the same race at the 2019 World Championships. Benjamin and Samba are the third- and fourth-fastest men in history but haven’t raced hurdles this season.

In other events Sunday, world champion Donavan Brazier extended a year-plus 800m win streak by comfortably winning in 1:43.76 despite recent foot problems.

Brazier, whose American record is 1:42.34, surged from third to first in the last 100 meters and prevailed by .91 over a field including the world silver and bronze medalists.

Mondo Duplantis took three unsuccessful tries at breaking Sergey Bubka‘s 26-year-old outdoor pole vault world record. Duplantis, a 20-year-old, Louisiana-born-and-raised Swede, twice raised the overall world record at indoor meets in February.

“I think a lot people thought that I couldn’t get back into world record shape this summer, and I want to show people that I can do it again,” he said, according to World Athletics.

World champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya improved to 11-0 against Norwegian rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen, taking the 1500m in 3:30.25. Ingebrigtsen, the 19-year-old Norwegian, was .49 behind.

