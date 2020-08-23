TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Karsten Warholm just misses world record after hitting last hurdle

By OlympicTalkAug 23, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
If Karsten Warholm hadn’t clipped the 10th and final hurdle, he may have broken the longest-standing world record in a men’s track race on Sunday.

Warholm, the world 400m hurdles champion from Norway, clocked 46.87 seconds at a Diamond League meet in Stockholm. He finished .09 shy of American Kevin Young‘s world record, set at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

“I hit that last hurdle because I went really hard for the first nine, and stuff like this happens,” Warholm said, according to World Athletics. “It’s a great lesson for me to always run until the finish line.”

Young, who also clipped the last hurdle, said last year that he’s ready for the record to fall.

Full Stockholm results are here. The Diamond League next moves to Lausanne, Switzerland, for a Sept. 2 meet.

Warholm has inched closer and closer to the world record since winning his first of back-to-back world titles in 2017. In 2019, he ran 47.12 and then 46.92, becoming the second-fastest man in history.

This season, he already broke the 300m hurdles world record. Two weeks ago, he added a 47.10 in Monaco. He now owns four of the 11 fastest times in history and is the only man to twice break 47 seconds.

The world record may be more likely to fall the next time that Warholm lines up with rivals Rai Benjamin or Abderrahman Samba. They last were in the same race at the 2019 World Championships. Benjamin and Samba are the third- and fourth-fastest men in history but haven’t raced hurdles this season.

In other events Sunday, world champion Donavan Brazier extended a year-plus 800m win streak by comfortably winning in 1:43.76 despite recent foot problems.

Brazier, whose American record is 1:42.34, surged from third to first in the last 100 meters and prevailed by .91 over a field including the world silver and bronze medalists.

Mondo Duplantis took three unsuccessful tries at breaking Sergey Bubka‘s 26-year-old outdoor pole vault world record. Duplantis, a 20-year-old, Louisiana-born-and-raised Swede, twice raised the overall world record at indoor meets in February.

“I think a lot people thought that I couldn’t get back into world record shape this summer, and I want to show people that I can do it again,” he said, according to World Athletics.

World champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya improved to 11-0 against Norwegian rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen, taking the 1500m in 3:30.25. Ingebrigtsen, the 19-year-old Norwegian, was .49 behind.

Iouri Podladtchikov ends competitive snowboarding career

By OlympicTalkAug 23, 2020, 10:47 AM EDT
Iouri Podladtchikov, the only man other than Shaun White to win an Olympic halfpipe title in the last four Winter Games, said Sunday that he retired from competition, confirming a report from his native Switzerland.

Podladtchikov, the 2014 Olympic gold medalist known as I-Pod, had few contests since missing the PyeongChang Winter Games after suffering a traumatic brain injury and cerebral hemorrhages in a Winter X Games crash two weeks before the Olympics.

In December 2018, Podladtchikov suffered a concussion and broken nose in a crash at his comeback event in China.

Two months later, he ruptured an Achilles tendon while at the world championships in Park City, requiring surgery and ultimately becoming the biggest challenge of his career, according to Sunday’s report in Tages Anzeiger.

Yet Podladtchikov, 31, returned to compete one last time at the Laax Open, the biggest annual contest in Switzerland, last January, placing fifth. He didn’t want an injury to determine the end of his career, though he knew that Laax could have marked his farewell, he said, according to Tages Anzeiger.

His career highlight was undoubtedly the Sochi Olympics, where he overcame a slushy halfpipe to land his signature YOLO Flip, a cab double cork 1440, to spoil White’s Olympic three-peat bid. White, a friend, finished fourth.

“I can’t tell you how special this is,” Podladtchikov, who was born in Russia and competed as a Russian at his first Olympics in 2006, told NBC that night. “The people are yelling in Russian, and I’m yelling back in Russian.”

It marked Podladtchikov’s last major win. Earlier in his career, Podladtchikov won the 2013 World title and finished runner-up at the X Games in Aspen in 2010 and 2012.

Podladtchikov, who speaks four languages, was also known for an array of interests. He did photography, trained ballet and studied art history at the University of Zurich.

White took back the Olympic crown in 2018 in Podladtchikov’s absence and is expected to bid for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Bradie Tennell switches coaches

Associated PressAug 21, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bradie Tennell, the 2018 U.S. figure skating champion and an Olympic team bronze medalist, is switching coaches, joining Tom Zakrajsek in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Tennell was previously coached by Denise Myers and Jeremy Allen in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. She will continue to work with choreographer Benoit Richaud.

“I want to thank Denise and Jeremy for standing by me on my skating journey thus far,” Tennell said. “I am looking forward to moving to Colorado Springs and getting to work as I prepare for the 2020-21 season and beyond.”

Tennell won medals at the previous three U.S. Championships, with a silver in 2019 and a bronze this year. Most recently, she earned the bronze medal at the Four Continents international event.