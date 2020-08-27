TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

John Carlos proud of athletes boycotting sports over racial injustice

By OlympicTalkAug 27, 2020, 8:46 AM EDT
John Carlos, the 1968 Olympic 200m bronze medalist who, along with gold medalist Tommie Smith, was kicked out of the Games for raising a black-gloved first on the podium, admires the athletes who boycotted competition Wednesday and Thursday over racial injustice.

“I respect the hell out of them,” Carlos, 75, said, according to Time. “Because you have to squeeze the toothpaste tube to get people to respond. And their boycotting lets the powers that be, whether it’s the NBA or any professional organization or corporate entity, know that they need to raise their voices. They need to get serious about the situation.”

Athletes, who have spoken out about racism for months, took protests to a different level Wednesday, three days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

It began with the Milwaukee Bucks, who chose in the afternoon not to play a playoff game scheduled against the Orlando Magic. The other two NBA games were later postponed. Then all three scheduled WNBA games were postponed.

Three MLB games were not played. Other MLB games had finished, were in progress or were just about to start as the other announcements were made. Some individual baseball players sat out games that were held.

Five of the six scheduled MLS games were postponed.

Late Wednesday night, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced she withdrew from a Thursday semifinal of a tournament that has now been paused.

“I would hope that the thing snowballs,” Carlos said, according to USA Today.

Before the Mexico City Olympics, a boycott by Black athletes over human rights was discussed. Smith reportedly committed to it early on, but a large-scale boycott did not come to fruition.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar declined to try out for the 1968 Olympic basketball team, in between his junior and senior years at UCLA, citing multiple reasons for not feeling very patriotic.

“I couldn’t shake the feeling that if I did go and we won, I’d be bringing honor to the country that was denying our rights,” he wrote in his 2017 book, “Coach Wooden and Me.”

Some U.S. Olympians who did compete in Mexico City did protest, and it wasn’t limited to Smith and Carlos. Wyomia Tyus, who won the 100m and 4x100m, substituted white, team-issued shorts for black ones. Ralph Boston accepted his long jump bronze medal while in bare feet.

Smith and Carlos marched to their podium with head-to-toe statements.

Smith wore a scarf for Black pride. Carlos’ black shirt, covering his USA uniform, was “to illustrate my shame of America.” The beads around Carlos’ neck: “It was about love first of all. But then foremost it was about the lynchings that had taken place throughout the South for so many years,” he said.

“We wanted to put the gloves on to let ’em know that, yes, we’re here representing America. We’re here representing the Olympics,” Carlos said in 2018. “But we’re here more folks representing Black people and Black pride.”

Smith and Carlos were ordered to leave the Olympic Village after the protest. They received death threats.

“They ain’t trying to tear the arena down,” Carlos said of today’s athletes, according to USA Today. “They ain’t trying to destroy America. All they’re doing is crying out by saying, ‘Enough is enough. And if you won’t do something, we will.'”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2020 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, bracket

Serena Williams
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 27, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT
Serena Williams bids for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open against a field lacking the defending champion and world No. 1.

Williams, the 38-year-old No. 3 seed, opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, who made a surprise run to the fourth round in 2019.

Williams, runner-up at the last two U.S. Opens, could play Olympic champion Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in the second round and past U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the third round. Williams is again trying to match Margaret Court‘s record for Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams is on the opposite half of the draw from Karolina Pliskova, the top seed with world Nos. 1 and 2 Ash Barty and Simona Halep declining to play due to concerns given the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada is also sitting out after, citing “unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic.”

The other top seed in Williams’ half, and a potential semifinal opponent, is Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

In the top half, Pliskova could face 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. Coco Gauff, the 16-year-old American, is also in the top half, opening against No. 31 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. Gauff and Osaka could meet in the third round, just as they did last year.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

U.S. Open Women's Draw

2020 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, bracket

Novak Djokovic
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 27, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT
Novak Djokovic bids for his fourth U.S. Open title and 18th Grand Slam singles crown without rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 undefeated in 2020, is one of three Grand Slam singles champions in the men’s field. The other two — Andy Murray and Marin Cilic — are in the other half of the draw.

Djokovic’s potential road to the final could include American veteran John Isner in the fourth round and young talents Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

The bottom half is headlined by No. 2 seed and two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, a runner-up to Nadal in last year’s epic final.

Federer is out of the tournament after undergoing a right knee procedure. Nadal opted not to defend his title due to travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic is three majors behind Federer’s male record and two behind Nadal.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw