Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka withdraws to protest racial injustice; tennis put on pause

Aug 27, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka reached the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday and withdrew a few hours later in a call for racial justice, drawing quick support from other players. Soon after, the whole tournament was put on hold for a day.

“As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States. The USTA, ATP Tour, and WTA have decided to recognize this moment in time by pausing tournament play at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, Aug. 27,” the three oganizations said in a statement.

Osaka, the Japanese star and last top-10 seed in the women’s bracket, joined professional athletes in basketball, baseball and soccer in demanding change after Jacob Blake was shot by police.

Osaka tweeted that as a Black woman, she feels compelled to pull out of the tournament to put a focus on police shooting Black people.

“I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction,” Osaka tweeted. “Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach.

“I’m exhausted of having a new hashtag pop up every few days and I’m extremely tired of having this same conversation over and over again. When will it ever be enough?”

Her move quickly got support from others players on the tour.

Sloane Stephens retweeted the message and added: “Say it louder! Proud of you” and in a separate tweet added, #Proud of all the sports teams and athletes taking a stand tonight #BLM”

After reaching the semifinals late Wednesday, Milos Raonic said the ATP and WTA should consider a joint action that goes beyond a small group of players.

“I think real disruption, that’s what makes change, and I think a lot of real disruption is caused by affecting people in a monetary way and can force some kind of change,” he said. “I’m hoping at least we on the men’s tour as well as the women’s, we band together and we show support.”

All NBA and WNBA games, three Major League Baseball games and five of six Major League Soccer games were called off Wednesday as athletes demanded racial justice.

Osaka beat No. 12 Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday afternoon, reaching the semifinals as the only top-10 player left in the bracket. Late Wednesday, she was still scheduled to play No. 14 Elise Mertens in the semifinals.

Serena Williams
Aug 27, 2020
Serena Williams bids for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open against a field lacking the defending champion and world No. 1.

Williams, the 38-year-old No. 3 seed, opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, who made a surprise run to the fourth round in 2019.

Williams, runner-up at the last two U.S. Opens, could play Olympic champion Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in the second round and past U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the third round. Williams is again trying to match Margaret Court‘s record for Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams is on the opposite half of the draw from Karolina Pliskova, the top seed with world Nos. 1 and 2 Ash Barty and Simona Halep declining to play due to concerns given the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada is also sitting out after, citing “unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic.”

The other top seed in Williams’ half, and a potential semifinal opponent, is Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

In the top half, Pliskova could face 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. Coco Gauff, the 16-year-old American, is also in the top half, opening against No. 31 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. Gauff and Osaka could meet in the third round, just as they did last year.

Novak Djokovic
Aug 27, 2020
Novak Djokovic bids for his fourth U.S. Open title and 18th Grand Slam singles crown without rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 undefeated in 2020, is one of three Grand Slam singles champions in the men’s field. The other two — Andy Murray and Marin Cilic — are in the other half of the draw.

Djokovic’s potential road to the final could include American veteran John Isner in the fourth round and young talents Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

The bottom half is headlined by No. 2 seed and two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, a runner-up to Nadal in last year’s epic final.

Federer is out of the tournament after undergoing a right knee procedure. Nadal opted not to defend his title due to travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic is three majors behind Federer’s male record and two behind Nadal.

