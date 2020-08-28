John Carlos part of Team USA council on racial, social justice

John Carlos, who was kicked out of the 1968 Olympics for a podium protest, is now on a Team USA council on racial and social justice.
Carlos and 43 others were announced as members on Friday evening. The council was created in partnership by the USOPC, its athletes’ advisory council, national governing bodies and the U.S. Olympians & Paralympians Association.
The council, comprised mostly of U.S. Olympians and Paralympians, was formed to “address the rules and systems in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements that create barriers to progress,” aiming to end social injustice and cultivate change, according to the USOPC.
The council will “help us confront the issues of racism and discrimination in sport and society,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a release.
By early 2021, the council’s goal is to produce an “action plan,” identifying areas of improvement and developing recommendations.
In June, Carlos and the athletes’ advisory council called on the IOC to abolish the Olympic Charter’s current rule on athlete protests and other forms of expression and develop a new policy. Friday’s announcement did not specifically mention Olympic protest rules while focusing on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements.
Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states in part, “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”
Earlier in June, the IOC said its athletes’ commission will talk with athletes around the world to explore how Olympians can express themselves at the Games while keeping the Olympic Charter in mind.
Carlos, 75, is one of eight members of a Team USA protests and demonstrations steering committee.
That group also includes hammer thrower Gwen Berry and fencer Race Imboden, who raised a fist and kneeled, respectively, on podiums at the August 2019 Pan American Games. Berry and Imboden were sent letters of reprimand by Hirshland last summer, along with each receiving probation.
There are three other committees on racism and acts of discrimination, athlete voice and advocacy and institutional awareness and culture change.
The council was announced after athlete town halls, individual discussions with athletes and meetings with outside experts on systemic racial and social injustice in the country.
A stage-by-stage look at the 2020 Tour de France route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times (all times Eastern) …
Stage 1/Aug. 29: Nice-Nice (97 miles)
Flat
Start: 8:15 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:58 a.m. Quick Preview: The Grant Départ returns to France’s mainland for the first time since 2008 for three loops of Nice, including one covered twice. A day for sprinters.
Stage 2/Aug. 30: Nice-Nice (116 miles)
Mountain
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 12:08 p.m. Quick Preview: An early time for the first of eight mountain stages, though the decisive climbs are in the last week of the Tour. Look for a breakaway to bid for the yellow jersey.
Stage 3/Aug. 31: Nice-Sisteron (123 miles) Flat
Start: 6:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:17 a.m. Quick Preview: The longest flat stage of the Tour with no climbs greater than category three. Look for the sprinters.
Stage 4/Sept. 1: Sisteron-Orcieres-Merlette (100 miles
Hilly
Start: 7:30 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:31 a.m. Quick Preview: The first of four summit finishes and a chance for general classification contenders to make an early impression.
Stage 5/Sept. 2: Gap-Privas (114 miles) Flat
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m. Quick Preview: Gap is a common site for stage finishes, but this year it starts the fifth stage where the profile favors sprinters.
Stage 6/Sept. 3: Le Teil-Mont Aigoual (119 miles) Hilly
Start: 6:10 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11 a.m. Quick Preview: The first three riders over the Col de la Lusette, eight miles from the finish, receive time bonuses.
Stage 7/Sept. 4: Millau-Lavaur (104 miles) Flat
Start: 7:35 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m. Quick Preview: Termed flat, but the profile shows early hills in a windy region for the last stage before two days in the mountains.
Stage 8/Sept. 5: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne-Loudenvielle (88 miles) Mountain
Start: 7:35 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:14 a.m. Quick Preview: The first of back-to-back days climbing the Pyrenees. A five-mile descent before the last flat kilometer could favor risk-taking downhillers.
Stage 9/Sept. 6: Pau-Laruns (95 miles) Mountain
Start: 6:35 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 10:27 a.m. Quick Preview: The first three riders over the Col de Marie Blanque, the last of five categorized climbs, receive time bonuses going into the first rest day.
Stage 10/Sept. 8: Ile D’Oleron-Ile de Re (105 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:45 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m. Quick Preview: For the first time in Tour history, a stage starts and finishes on two different islands. On the West Coast of France, it’s the only stage this year without a categorized climb.
Stage 11/Sept. 9: Chatelaillon-Plage-Poitiers(104 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:40 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m. Quick Preview: A straightforward stage through marshlands should produce a sprint winner.
Stage 12/Sept. 10: Chauvigny-Sarran (135 miles)
Hilly
Start: 6 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:11 a.m. Quick Preview: Longest stage of the Tour with time bonuses for the first three over the last of four categorized climbs.
Stage 13/Sept. 11: Chatel-Guyon-Puy Mary (119 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:05 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:02 a.m. Quick Preview: Longest mountain day of the Tour, kicking off a stretch of five mountain stages in a six-stage stretch. Summit finish atop an extinct volcano.
Stage 14/Sept. 12: Clermont-Ferrand-Lyon (121 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:57 a.m. Quick Preview: A bit of a respite amid an otherwise mountainous stretch of days finishes in France’s third-largest city.
Stage 15/Sept. 13: Lyon-Grand Colombier (108 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:50 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:25 a.m. Quick Preview: Before the second rest day, climbs up the Grand Colombier from three different sides. The summit finish includes a 10 percent grade for the last 400 meters.
Stage 16/Sept. 15: La Tour-Du-Pin-Villard-De-Lans (102 miles)
Mountain
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:36 a.m. Quick Preview: A day in the heart of the Alps. Overall contender Primoz Roglic won a stage finish at the Col de Porte at August’s Criterium du Dauphine.
Stage 17/Sept. 16: Grenoble-Meribel (106 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:30 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:21 a.m. Quick Preview: A more daunting mountain day, starting at the 1968 Winter Olympic host site and finishing at a site of 1992 Olympic Alpine skiing, with the highest summit finish of the Tour.
Stage 18/Sept. 17: Meribel-La Roche-Sur-Foron (109 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:30 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m. Quick Preview: The last mountain stage of the Tour and the last significant opportunity for race leaders to gain time before the individual time trial.
Stage 19/Sept. 18: Bourg-En-Bresse-Champagnole (103 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:45 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:37 a.m. Quick Preview: Sprinters who made it through the Pyrenees and Alps in good form are favored here while GC leaders ready for the time trial.
Stage 20/Sept. 19: Lure-La Planche Des Belles Filles (22 miles) Individual Time Trial
Start: 7 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 12:09 p.m. Quick Preview: The last competitive day of the Tour for the yellow jersey. If it’s close, it will come down to who best handles the last climb of nearly four miles.
Stage 21/Sept. 20: Mantes-La-Jolie-Paris (76 miles)
Flat
Start: 10 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 12:58 p.m. Quick Preview: The ceremonial ride into Paris, almost always a day for the sprinters.
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu will not compete in this autumn’s Grand Prix Series, citing asthma, plus travel concerns for himself and his Canadian-based coaches.
“There is no conclusive evidence about the relationship between bronchial asthma and COVID-19 so it’s difficult to make a judgment,” Hanyu said in comments posted on Japan’s figure skating federation’s website, according to an Olympic Channel translation. “But there is information that those with asthma contracting COVID-19 will make the condition worse so I need to be as cautious as possible.
“I believe we should not create opportunities to spread the infection. If my withdrawal can help protect against the spread of infection, it may become one action which will contribute to stopping the spread of infection.”
The International Skating Union said earlier this month that this season’s six Grand Prix stops are restricted to skaters from the host country or who regularly train in the area. That limited Hanyu’s options to Skate Canada in late October, if he returns to Canada from Japan, or NHK Trophy in Osaka in late November, though those have been his most frequent Grand Prix stops anyway in recent years.
Hanyu normally trains in Toronto, but he has been in Japan during the pandemic. Hanyu said it would be difficult for anyone from his coaching team to travel from Canada to Japan and difficult for him to travel to Canada to compete given quarantine rules that would significantly keep him off the ice.
Hanyu last competed in February, winning the Four Continents Championships. That event lacked Nathan Chen, his top rival who won both of their head-to-heads in this Olympic cycle.
Chen expressed interest in competing at Skate America, the first Grand Prix stop, in late October.
After the Grand Prix Series, the next top-level competition available to Hanyu is Japan’s national championships, typically in late December.