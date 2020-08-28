TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

2020 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times

By OlympicTalkAug 28, 2020, 8:51 AM EDT
A stage-by-stage look at the 2020 Tour de France route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times (all times Eastern) …

Stage 1/Aug. 29: Nice-Nice (97 miles)
Flat
Start: 8:15 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:58 a.m.
Quick Preview: The Grant Départ returns to France’s mainland for the first time since 2008 for three loops of Nice, including one covered twice. A day for sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 1 Profile

Stage 2/Aug. 30: Nice-Nice (116 miles)
Mountain
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 12:08 p.m.
Quick Preview: An early time for the first of eight mountain stages, though the decisive climbs are in the last week of the Tour. Look for a breakaway to bid for the yellow jersey.

Tour de France Stage 2 Profile

Stage 3/Aug. 31: Nice-Sisteron (123 miles)
Flat
Start: 6:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:17 a.m.
Quick Preview: The longest flat stage of the Tour with no climbs greater than category three. Look for the sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 3 Profile

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV Schedule | Favorites, Predictions

Stage 4/Sept. 1: Sisteron-Orcieres-Merlette (100 miles
Hilly
Start: 7:30 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:31 a.m.
Quick Preview: The first of four summit finishes and a chance for general classification contenders to make an early impression.

Tour de France Stage 4 Profile

Stage 5/Sept. 2: Gap-Privas (114 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.
Quick Preview: Gap is a common site for stage finishes, but this year it starts the fifth stage where the profile favors sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 5 Profile

Stage 6/Sept. 3: Le Teil-Mont Aigoual (119 miles)
Hilly
Start: 6:10 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11 a.m.
Quick Preview: The first three riders over the Col de la Lusette, eight miles from the finish, receive time bonuses.

Tour de France Stage 6 Profile

Stage 7/Sept. 4: Millau-Lavaur (104 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:35 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.
Quick Preview: Termed flat, but the profile shows early hills in a windy region for the last stage before two days in the mountains.

Tour de France Stage 7 Profile

Stage 8/Sept. 5: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne-Loudenvielle (88 miles)
Mountain
Start: 7:35 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:14 a.m.
Quick Preview: The first of back-to-back days climbing the Pyrenees. A five-mile descent before the last flat kilometer could favor risk-taking downhillers.

 

Tour de France Stage 8 Profile

Stage 9/Sept. 6: Pau-Laruns (95 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:35 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 10:27 a.m.
Quick Preview: The first three riders over the Col de Marie Blanque, the last of five categorized climbs, receive time bonuses going into the first rest day.

Tour de France Stage 9 Profile

Stage 10/Sept. 8: Ile D’Oleron-Ile de Re (105 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:45 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.
Quick Preview: For the first time in Tour history, a stage starts and finishes on two different islands. On the West Coast of France, it’s the only stage this year without a categorized climb.

Tour de France Stage 10 Profile

Stage 11/Sept. 9: Chatelaillon-Plage-Poitiers (104 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:40 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m.
Quick Preview: A straightforward stage through marshlands should produce a sprint winner.

Tour de France Stage 11 Profile

Stage 12/Sept. 10: Chauvigny-Sarran (135 miles)
Hilly
Start: 6 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:11 a.m.
Quick Preview: Longest stage of the Tour with time bonuses for the first three over the last of four categorized climbs.

Tour de France Stage 12 Profile

Stage 13/Sept. 11: Chatel-Guyon-Puy Mary (119 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:05 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:02 a.m.
Quick Preview: Longest mountain day of the Tour, kicking off a stretch of five mountain stages in a six-stage stretch. Summit finish atop an extinct volcano.

Tour de France Stage 13 Profile

Stage 14/Sept. 12: Clermont-Ferrand-Lyon (121 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:57 a.m.
Quick Preview: A bit of a respite amid an otherwise mountainous stretch of days finishes in France’s third-largest city.

Tour de France Stage 14 Profile

Stage 15/Sept. 13: Lyon-Grand Colombier (108 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:50 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:25 a.m.
Quick Preview: Before the second rest day, climbs up the Grand Colombier from three different sides. The summit finish includes a 10 percent grade for the last 400 meters.

Tour de France Stage 15 Profile

Stage 16/Sept. 15: La Tour-Du-Pin-Villard-De-Lans (102 miles)
Mountain
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:36 a.m.
Quick Preview: A day in the heart of the Alps. Overall contender Primoz Roglic won a stage finish at the Col de Porte at August’s Criterium du Dauphine.

Tour de France Stage 16 Profile

Stage 17/Sept. 16: Grenoble-Meribel (106 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:30 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:21 a.m.
Quick Preview: A more daunting mountain day, starting at the 1968 Winter Olympic host site and finishing at a site of 1992 Olympic Alpine skiing, with the highest summit finish of the Tour. 

Tour de France Stage 17 Profile

Stage 18/Sept. 17: Meribel-La Roche-Sur-Foron (109 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:30 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m.
Quick Preview: The last mountain stage of the Tour and the last significant opportunity for race leaders to gain time before the individual time trial.

Tour de France Stage 18 Profile

Stage 19/Sept. 18: Bourg-En-Bresse-Champagnole (103 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:45 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:37 a.m.
Quick Preview: Sprinters who made it through the Pyrenees and Alps in good form are favored here while GC leaders ready for the time trial.

Tour de France Stage 19 Profile

Stage 20/Sept. 19: Lure-La Planche Des Belles Filles (22 miles)
Individual Time Trial
Start: 7 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 12:09 p.m.
Quick Preview: The last competitive day of the Tour for the yellow jersey. If it’s close, it will come down to who best handles the last climb of nearly four miles.

Tour de France Stage 20 Profile

Stage 21/Sept. 20: Mantes-La-Jolie-Paris (76 miles)
Flat
Start: 10 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 12:58 p.m.
Quick Preview: The ceremonial ride into Paris, almost always a day for the sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 21 Profile

Yuzuru Hanyu to skip Grand Prix Series due to coronavirus risks

Yuzuru Hanyu
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 28, 2020, 6:46 AM EDT
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu will not compete in this autumn’s Grand Prix Series, citing asthma, plus travel concerns for himself and his Canadian-based coaches.

“There is no conclusive evidence about the relationship between bronchial asthma and COVID-19 so it’s difficult to make a judgment,” Hanyu said in comments posted on Japan’s figure skating federation’s website, according to an Olympic Channel translation. “But there is information that those with asthma contracting COVID-19 will make the condition worse so I need to be as cautious as possible.

“I believe we should not create opportunities to spread the infection. If my withdrawal can help protect against the spread of infection, it may become one action which will contribute to stopping the spread of infection.”

The International Skating Union said earlier this month that this season’s six Grand Prix stops are restricted to skaters from the host country or who regularly train in the area. That limited Hanyu’s options to Skate Canada in late October, if he returns to Canada from Japan, or NHK Trophy in Osaka in late November, though those have been his most frequent Grand Prix stops anyway in recent years.

Hanyu normally trains in Toronto, but he has been in Japan during the pandemic. Hanyu said it would be difficult for anyone from his coaching team to travel from Canada to Japan and difficult for him to travel to Canada to compete given quarantine rules that would significantly keep him off the ice.

Hanyu last competed in February, winning the Four Continents Championships. That event lacked Nathan Chen, his top rival who won both of their head-to-heads in this Olympic cycle.

Chen expressed interest in competing at Skate America, the first Grand Prix stop, in late October.

After the Grand Prix Series, the next top-level competition available to Hanyu is Japan’s national championships, typically in late December.

MORE: Nathan Chen has questions about figure skating’s restart

Tour de France: Who are the yellow jersey favorites?

By OlympicTalkAug 27, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
A glance at Tour de France yellow jersey favorites with predictions from NBC Sports analysts going into the three-week stage race …

Egan Bernal
2019 Tour de France champion
Team: Ineos Grenadiers
Nationality: Colombia

Last year, Bernal ascended mid-Tour to become Ineos’ leader and, at 22, the youngest Tour de France champion in more than 100 years. Ineos’ hopes for an eighth Tour title in nine years largely rest with the Colombian after it left past Tour champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas off this year’s roster. Bernal’s most accomplished teammate is Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, who won the 2019 Giro d’Italia.

Bernal is NBC Sports analyst Bob Roll‘s pick to win the Tour, though he withdrew after three stages of the Criterium du Dauphine with a sore back earlier this month.

“I just think that Ineos is so clever with their preparations for this one race,” Roll said. “He’s got a very capable team, no matter who they take to the Tour de France. I think we did not see the real Egan in the last couple of races.”

Primoz Roglic
2019 Vuelta a Espana champion
Team: Jumbo-Visma
Nationality: Slovenia

The 2007 World junior team ski jumping champion blossomed into a Grand Tour general classification contender the last two seasons. Roglic, who suffered this scary crash before leaving ski jumping, leads the Tour’s other top-tier team, Jumbo-Visma. Many believe that a combination of Ineos’ shuffling (notably the absences of the aging Froome and Thomas) and Jumbo-Visma’s depth could call for a changing of the guard in the peloton.

The 30-year-old is NBC Sports analyst Christian Vande Velde‘s pick to win the Tour. Roglic, a fourth-place finisher in his last Tour start in 2018, has accomplished help in Tom Dumoulin (2018 Tour runner-up) and a promising climber in American 25-year-old Sepp Kuss. Unfortunately, Roglic will not have 2019 Tour third-place finisher Steven Kruijswijk, who dislocated and fractured his shoulder in the Criterium du Dauphine.

“Even though [Roglic] crashed out of the Dauphine [withdrawing as a precaution while leading] … I still think he’s the strongest guy going right now, and that’s all we have to go off of,” Vande Velde said. “We don’t have much.”

MORE: Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

Nairo Quintana
2013, 2015 Tour de France runner-up
Team: Arkea-Samsic
Nationality: Colombia

Quintana hopes to be rejuvenated with a new team after being part of Movistar’s three-headed Tour leadership with Mikel Landa and Alejandro Valverde that produced a best finish of sixth between 2018 and 2019. Quintana, a 30-year-old who was once Froome’s chief rival, also did not finish the Criterium du Dauphine (knee pain). Already with Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana titles, the Colombian can become the eighth cyclist to win all three Grand Tours.

Thibaut Pinot
2014 Tour de France third-place finisher
Team: Groupama-FDJ
Nationality: France

Considered the best chance for a Frenchman to win the Tour for the first time since Bernard Hinault‘s last of five titles in 1985. Before this 34-year drought, the longest span between French wins in Tour history dating to 1903 was seven races. Pinot, 30, failed to finish his last three Tour starts. In 2019, he tearfully abandoned during stage 19 with a leg injury while in fifth place in the overall standings. If Pinot struggles this year, the French will pin hopes on Julian Alaphilippe, who surprisingly wore the yellow jersey for 14 days last year before ultimately finishing fifth. And Romain Bardet, who was second in 2016 and third in 2017.

Tadej Pogacar
2019 Vuelta a Espana third-place finisher
Team: UAE Team Emirates
Nationality: Slovenia

Last year, at 20, he became the youngest Grand Tour podium finisher since 1974. This year, he can become the first rider to win his Tour de France debut since Frenchman Laurent Fignon in 1983. Pogacar, fourth in the Dauphine, was initially expected to support veteran Fabio Aru in the Tour but is now slated to be a team leader.

USA Cycling names Olympic team finalists