Alexander Kristoff wins first stage of Tour de France full of crashes

By OlympicTalkAug 29, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
Norwegian Alexander Kristoff sprinted into the Tour de France yellow jersey, winning the opening stage in Nice of the Grand Tour that started two months later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I always dreamed about wearing the yellow jersey,” he said. “I crashed also in the European Championships a few days ago, straight on my head, so I was a bit banged up. But that didn’t affect me today.”

Kristoff, 33, earned his fourth career Tour stage win, edging world road race champion Mads Pedersen of Denmark in a bunched sprint.

It came on a rainy day filled with crashes involving French favorites Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe, who finished in the same time as the other overall favorites.

The Tour continues with a mountainous stage two on Sunday, also in Nice. Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

The Tour started amid the coronavirus “gaining ground” in France, France’s prime minister said Thursday.

The government announced 21 of its 101 administrative regions, including Nice, were now in the “red zone” where the virus is actively circulating and authorities can impose stricter rules on gatherings. Masks were required for everyone in Paris starting Friday, ahead of schools reopening next week.

Tour riders and staff are in a moving bubble, which required two negative tests to start the three-week Grand Tour. An entire team will be sent home if two riders or staff test positive within a seven-day span. Teams must be tested on Tour rest days Sept. 7 and Sept. 14.

There are 22 squads of eight riders competing at the Tour, but a total of 30 members per team when staff are included.

Tour organizers set up a mobile coronavirus lab that can produce results in two hours and handle 50 tests a day on race days.

“It’s a first miracle that we are able to start this race, but we want a second miracle to happen, which is the Tour de France to arrive in Paris,” UCI president David Lappartient said. “The goal is really to reach Paris.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkAug 29, 2020, 12:22 PM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 3:46:13
2. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — +:04
3. Cees Bol (NED) — +:06
4. Sam Bennett (IRL) — +:10
5. Peter Sagan (SVK) — +:10
6. Elia Viviani (ITA) — +:10
7. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA) — +:10
8. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — +:10
9. Anthony Turgis (FRA) — +:10
10. Jasper Stuyven (BEL) — +:10
39. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:10
41. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +:10
43. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:10
44. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:10
45. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:10
60. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:10
107. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:10
142. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:10

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 59 points
2. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 30
3. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 29
4. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 28
5. Michael Schar (SUI) — 20

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Fabien Grellier (FRA) — 2 points
2. Michael Schar (SUI) — 2
3. Cyril Gautier (FRA) — 2

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 3:46:17
2. Cees Bol (NED) — +:02
3. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:06
4. Tadej Pogacar (SVK) — +:06
5. Connor Swift (GBR) — +:06

Miguel Angel Lopez crashes into road sign, keeps riding at Tour de France

By OlympicTalkAug 29, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT
Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez crashed directly into a roadside sign yet finished the first stage of the Tour de France, a rainy day full of crashes in Nice.

Lopez, the team leader for Astana, lost control of his bike at the start of a curve and skid on wet pavement into the sign on the other side of the road. Moments later, race footage showed Lopez standing next to the bike and the sign.

Teammate Ion Izagirre lent Lopez his bike to return to the race.

Lopez, a 26-year-old nicknamed Superman after fending off knifewielding thieves who tried to steal his bike during a training ride at age 16, finished third in the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a Espana in 2018. He is making his Tour de France debut.

Other high-profile riders who crashed Saturday included top Frenchmen Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot and Russian Pavel Sivakov, one of the top young riders for Team Ineos Grenadiers supporting defending champion Egan Bernal.

All of them finished the stage.

