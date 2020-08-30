2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage two of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 8:41:35
2. Adam Yates (GBR) — +:04
3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — +:07
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:17
5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:17
6. Esteban Chaves (COL) — +:17
7. Davide Formolo (ITA) — +:17
8. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:17
9. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:17
10. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:17
11. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:17
13. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:17
33. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:17
42. Sepp Kuss (USA) — 2:24
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 64 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 46
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 36
4. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 35
5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 30
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 18 points
2. Anthony Perez (FRA) — 18
3. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
4. Kasper Asgreen (DEN) — 6
5. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 6
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 8:41:42
2. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:10
3. Tadej Pogacar (SVK) — +:10
4. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:10
5. Enric Mas (ESP) — +:10
