Julian Alaphilippe reclaims Tour de France yellow jersey in emotional stage win

By OlympicTalkAug 30, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
Julian Alaphilippe, the darling French rider of the 2019 Tour de France, reclaimed the yellow jersey by winning the second stage of this year’s Tour in Nice on Sunday.

Alaphilippe, who surprisingly wore the maillot jaune for 14 days last year before finishing fifth, broke away with about eight miles left of an unusually early mountain stage. He sprinted away from Swiss Marc Hirschi and Brit Adam Yates in the last 200 meters.

Alaphilippe took the overall lead from stage one winner Alexander Kristoff of Norway. Yates is now in second place, four seconds behind.

Like going into last year’s Tour, Alaphilippe is not considered a top contender to win the Grand Tour once it reaches Paris in three weeks. He is competing this year two months after the death of his father, Jacques.

Alaphilippe pointed to the sky as he won his fifth career Tour stage. He could hold onto the yellow jersey until the Tour hits the Pyrenees for stages eight and nine.

“I’m not here to challenge for the GC [general classification, or overall title],” he said, according to VeloNews. “I’ll defend it with everything I’ve got, but you have to be realistic.”

Favorites including defending champion Egan Bernal are 17 seconds back in the overall standings.

The Tour continues with the longest flat stage on Monday, starting from Nice. Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkAug 30, 2020, 12:33 PM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage two of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 8:41:35
2. Adam Yates (GBR) — +:04
3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — +:07
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:17
5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:17
6. Esteban Chaves (COL) — +:17
7. Davide Formolo (ITA) — +:17
8. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:17
9. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:17
10. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:17
11. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:17
13. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:17
33. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:17
42. Sepp Kuss (USA) — 2:24

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 64 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 46
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 36
4. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 35
5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 30

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 18 points
2. Anthony Perez (FRA) — 18
3. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
4. Kasper Asgreen (DEN) — 6
5. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 6

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 8:41:42
2. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:10
3. Tadej Pogacar (SVK) — +:10
4. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:10
5. Enric Mas (ESP) — +:10

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

Benoit Paire tests positive for coronavirus, removed on eve of U.S. Open

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 30, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — French tennis player Benoit Paire tested positive for the coronavirus and was removed from the U.S. Open field, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Paire’s status had not been announced by the U.S. Tennis Association.

The Grand Slam tournament begins Monday, with no spectators allowed as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The 31-year-old Paire was seeded 17th and was supposed to face Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the first round on Tuesday.

Contact tracing will now be used to determine who might have been exposed to Paire and needs to be quarantined.

His positive test was first reported by French newspaper L’Equipe.

The person who spoke to the AP said Paire’s result was the second that came back positive out of more than 7,000 tests for COVID-19 administered by the USTA so far as part of its “controlled environment” for the U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open.

That hard-court tournament, which ended Saturday, is normally held in Ohio but was moved to the U.S. Open’s site in Flushing Meadows this year.

On Aug. 20, the USTA announced one positive test but did not identify whose it was. Eventually, two players — Argentina’s Guido Pella and Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien — said their fitness trainer tested positive for COVID-19 and that is why they were dropped from the Western & Southern Open.

Paire stopped playing his opening match in the Western & Southern Open on Aug. 22 while trailing 6-1, 1-0 against Borna Coric.

Paire is ranked 22nd, owns three ATP titles and reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open in 2015, equaling his best showing at any Grand Slam tournament.

He lost in the second round in New York last year.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

