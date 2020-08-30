TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

2020 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkAug 30, 2020, 9:39 AM EDT
John Carlos part of Team USA council on racial, social justice Yuzuru Hanyu Yuzuru Hanyu to skip Grand Prix Series due to coronavirus risks Wyomia Tyus Wyomia Tyus' Olympic protest resonates 52 years later

NBC Sports airs daily, start-to-finish coverage of the 107th Tour de France, running two months later than usual due to a coronavirus pandemic-forced postponement.

On TV, NBC, NBCSN and CNBC combine to broadcast all 21 stages of the three-week Grand Tour, which starts in Nice and finishes on Paris’ Champs-Élysées.

NBC Sports Gold and Peacock Premium live stream daily coverage, too, including nearly 20 bonus hours and commercial-free coverage for Gold “Cycling Pass” subscribers. Gold subscribers can also live stream La Course, a one-day women’s race, on Aug. 29 at 4 a.m. ET.

More information on exclusive digital offerings is here.

Colombian Egan Bernal of Team Ineos defends his title, a year after becoming the first South American winner and the youngest, at 22, in more than 100 years.

Bernal will not be joined by Ineos teammates and past Tour champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, British veterans left off the eight-man roster.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

Instead, the other top contenders include would-be first-time Tour winners Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Nairo Quintana of Colombia. A number of riders are in contention for the podium with last year’s second- and third-place finishers — Thomas and Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk — absent this year.

Slovakian Peter Sagan looks to extend his record of seven Tour de France sprinter titles and earn at least one stage victory for a fifth straight year.

Longtime Tour broadcast host Phil Liggett returns, as does analyst Bob Roll. They will call the race remotely from Sky Sports in Great Britain and NBC Sports in Stamford, Conn., respectively. Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre- and post-race studio coverage from Stamford with past Grand Tour riders Christian Vande Velde and Chris Horner.

Former professional cyclist Adam Blythe serves as a reporter on-site in France.

2020 TOUR DE FRANCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Note: All live coverage on NBC and NBCSN is also available on NBC Sports Gold and the NBC Sports app.

Date Time (ET) Stage TV
Sat., Aug. 29 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
8 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN
9 p.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 30 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN
1 p.m. Stage 2 Recap NBC
Mon., Aug. 31 Midnight Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron (LIVE) NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 1 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 2 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas (LIVE) NBCSN
4 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN
11:30 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 3 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN
11:30 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN
Fri., Sept. 4 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 5 8 a.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle (LIVE) NBC
9 p.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN
Sun., Sep. 6 Midnight Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns (Live) NBCSN
1 p.m. Stage 9 Recap NBC
Mon., Sep. 7 12:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 8 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 9 Midnight Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 10 Midnight Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
5 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
Fri., Sep. 11 Midnight Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 12 8 a.m. Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon (LIVE) CNBC
Sun., Sep. 13 Midnight Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier (LIVE) CNBC
8 p.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN
Mon.., Sep. 14 Midnight Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 15 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 16 Midnight Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 17 Midnight Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN
Fri., Sep. 18 Midnight Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole (LIVE) NBCSN
4 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN
11 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 19 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) NBCSN
4:30 p.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
Sun., Sep. 20 1:30 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
9 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
9:30 a.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN
Mon., Sep. 21 Midnight Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN

Alexander Kristoff wins first stage of Tour de France full of crashes

By OlympicTalkAug 29, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
Norwegian Alexander Kristoff sprinted into the Tour de France yellow jersey, winning the opening stage in Nice of the Grand Tour that started two months later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I always dreamed about wearing the yellow jersey,” he said. “I crashed also in the European Championships a few days ago, straight on my head, so I was a bit banged up. But that didn’t affect me today.”

Kristoff, 33, earned his fourth career Tour stage win, edging world road race champion Mads Pedersen of Denmark in a bunched sprint.

It came on a rainy day filled with crashes involving French favorites Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe, who finished in the same time as the other overall favorites.

The Tour continues with a mountainous stage two on Sunday, also in Nice. Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

The Tour started amid the coronavirus “gaining ground” in France, France’s prime minister said Thursday.

The government announced 21 of its 101 administrative regions, including Nice, were now in the “red zone” where the virus is actively circulating and authorities can impose stricter rules on gatherings. Masks were required for everyone in Paris starting Friday, ahead of schools reopening next week.

Tour riders and staff are in a moving bubble, which required two negative tests to start the three-week Grand Tour. An entire team will be sent home if two riders or staff test positive within a seven-day span. Teams must be tested on Tour rest days Sept. 7 and Sept. 14.

There are 22 squads of eight riders competing at the Tour, but a total of 30 members per team when staff are included.

Tour organizers set up a mobile coronavirus lab that can produce results in two hours and handle 50 tests a day on race days.

“It’s a first miracle that we are able to start this race, but we want a second miracle to happen, which is the Tour de France to arrive in Paris,” UCI president David Lappartient said. “The goal is really to reach Paris.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkAug 29, 2020, 12:22 PM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 3:46:13
2. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — +:04
3. Cees Bol (NED) — +:06
4. Sam Bennett (IRL) — +:10
5. Peter Sagan (SVK) — +:10
6. Elia Viviani (ITA) — +:10
7. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA) — +:10
8. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — +:10
9. Anthony Turgis (FRA) — +:10
10. Jasper Stuyven (BEL) — +:10
39. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:10
41. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +:10
43. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:10
44. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:10
45. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:10
60. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:10
107. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:10
142. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:10

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 59 points
2. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 30
3. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 29
4. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 28
5. Michael Schar (SUI) — 20

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Fabien Grellier (FRA) — 2 points
2. Michael Schar (SUI) — 2
3. Cyril Gautier (FRA) — 2

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Mads Pedersen (DEN) — 3:46:17
2. Cees Bol (NED) — +:02
3. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:06
4. Tadej Pogacar (SVK) — +:06
5. Connor Swift (GBR) — +:06

