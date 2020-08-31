2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage three of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 13:59:17
2. Adam Yates (GBR) — +:04
3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — +:07
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:17
5. Davide Formolo (ITA) — +:17
6. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:17
7. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:17
8. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:17
9. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:17
10. Esteban Chaves (COL) — +:17
11. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:17
14. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:17
15. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:17
30. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:17
40. Sepp Kuss (USA) — 2:24
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 79 points
2. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 77 points
3. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 74
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 54
5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 50
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 21 points
2. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
3. Kasper Asgreen (DEN) — 6
4. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 6
5. Nicolas Roche (IRL) — 5
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 13:59:24
2. Tadej Pogacar (SVK) — +:10
3. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:10
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:10
5. Enric Mas (ESP) — +:10
