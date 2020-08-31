TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkAug 31, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage three of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 13:59:17
2. Adam Yates (GBR) — +:04
3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — +:07
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:17
5. Davide Formolo (ITA) — +:17
6. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:17
7. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:17
8. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:17
9. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:17
10. Esteban Chaves (COL) — +:17
11. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:17
14. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:17
15. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:17
30. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:17
40. Sepp Kuss (USA) — 2:24

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 79 points
2. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 77 points
3. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 74
3. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 54
5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 50

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 21 points
2. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
3. Kasper Asgreen (DEN) — 6
4. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 6
5. Nicolas Roche (IRL) — 5

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 13:59:24
2. Tadej Pogacar (SVK) — +:10
3. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:10
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:10
5. Enric Mas (ESP) — +:10

Caleb Ewan wins Tour de France stage 3; contenders prep for summit finish

By OlympicTalkAug 31, 2020, 11:56 AM EDT
Australian Caleb Ewan won stage three of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint, a day before the overall contenders are likely to battle in the Tour’s first summit finish.

Ewan earned his fourth career Tour stage victory, surging past several sprinters to edge Ireland’s Sam Bennett after five hours on the saddle. Peter Sagan finished fifth and took over the green jersey, leading the sprinter standings.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe remains in the yellow jersey. The top contenders to wear yellow in Paris in three weeks all finished with the same time, too.

Earlier in the stage, king of the mountains leader Anthony Perez broke his collarbone and abandoned the race after crashing into his team car after puncturing a tire.

Perez, a 29-year-old Frenchman, took the mountains lead mid-stage from countryman Benoit Cosnefroy and would have worn the polka-dot jersey for the first time on Tuesday.

Ewan, who won three stages in his Tour debut last year, came back from finishing last in the second stage on Sunday. After the first stage, his team, Lotto-Soudal, lost two of its eight riders to crashes — Philippe Gilbert and John Degenkolb.

“The last two days haven’t been great for us,” Ewan said. “Everyone stayed motivated. We all knew that if it all went right, then I can win the sprint. Everyone did their job today.”

The Tour continues Tuesday with the first of four summit finishes and a chance for general classification contenders to make an early impression. Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

Speed skating World Cups canceled; ‘hub’ concept explored

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 31, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT
This season’s first four World Cup speed skating stops in November and December and the first two short track events have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Skating Union is evaluating a proposed “hub concept” for alternative speed skating competitions to be held in the Netherlands, the world’s dominant skating nation.

The following speed skating World Cups were canceled:

Tomaszow-Mazowiecki, Poland, Nov. 13-15
Stavanger, Norway, Nov. 20-22
Salt Lake City, Dec. 4-6
Calgary, Dec. 11-13

The following short track World Cups were canceled:

Montreal, Nov. 6-8
Laval, Quebec, Nov. 13-15

A decision is pending on the third and fourth short track World Cups in Seoul and Beijing in December. After those, the next scheduled World Cups for short track and long-track speed skating are in February.

Last season’s world championships for short track, originally scheduled for last March, were previously canceled.

