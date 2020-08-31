TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Coco Gauff eliminated in U.S. Open first round

By OlympicTalkAug 31, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT
Coco Gauff dismissed that it made any difference. But as she rallied from a one-set hole in the U.S. Open first round for a second straight year, this much was noticeable: silence.

Gauff, the 16-year-old U.S. tennis sensation, was eliminated on the opening day of a fan-less major by No. 31 seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

It was no upset. Sevastova is ranked six spots higher than No. 51 Gauff.

But it took the 30-year-old Latvian four match points to finish Gauff, who had already rebounded from a 2-4 hole in the second set. As a grinding third set wore on, it conjured memories of Gauff’s trio of three-setters from 2019 at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, all of which she won.

But this one was different. The atmosphere — the screeching of train cars in Queens replaced the raucous Louis Armstrong Stadium crowds pulling for Gauff a year ago. And the result — Gauff’s first defeat in the first round of a Grand Slam in her fourth main-draw appearance.

“I compete just as hard with fans or not,” said Gauff, who had 13 double faults and 40 unforced errors. “I could have played better today.”

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

The environment was a new experience for everybody. No ticketed spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, and few people at all watching in person.

Gauff could have been reminded of her not-too-distant junior days before she burst onto the scene last summer, becoming the youngest woman to reach Wimbledon’s fourth round since Jennifer Capriati and the youngest to reach the U.S. Open third round since Anna Kournikova.

“I just got on tour a little over a year ago, so I still have a lot to learn and a long ways to go,” she said. “I’m playing against people older than me who have been in more situations, difficult situations, than I have. I think the biggest thing is I just need experience.”

She will get that. Gauff, who is also entered in doubles, will after the U.S. Open head to Europe for her first French Open main-draw appearance. She won her one and only junior Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

She showed precociousness off the court on June 3, delivering a speech off the cuff at a peaceful protest in her Florida hometown, demanding change and promising to use her platform to spread vital information.

“This summer I learned a lot about myself,” Gauff said Monday. “I learned that I can overcome a lot of things on and off the court. I still hope I can be that way and use my platform in that way.”

Sevastova moved to 2-8 for 2020, the wins over Gauff and Serena Williams. The Latvian marveled at Gauff’s movement, awareness and backhand.

“It’s uncomfortable to play her,” said Sevastova, a 2018 U.S. Open semifinalist. “I wish I would play like this when I was 16 years old.”

Williams begins another quest for a 24th Grand Slam singles title on Tuesday. She will hope to have better luck than the group of U.S. women who have gone 1-8 so far. A total of 31 Americans are in the 128-player draw, the most since 1993.

Seven U.S. Open tennis players put in 'bubble in the bubble'

Seven U.S. Open tennis players put in ‘bubble in the bubble’

Associated PressAug 31, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — As the U.S. Open got underway amid the pandemic Monday, seven players were put in what one described as a “bubble in the bubble” because they were in contact with Benoit Paire, the Frenchman dropped from the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The seven players were not identified to the AP by the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the U.S. Tennis Association has not announced the names of anyone involved.

But one, 30th-seeded Kiki Mladenovic of France, acknowledged after her first-round victory on Day 1 at the Grand Slam tournament that her movements were restricted because she spent time with Paire.

Mladenovic said she practiced with Paire for about an hour and spent 30-40 minutes playing cards with him and others in the lobby of a hotel being used by the USTA for what it has called a “controlled environment.”

“I am basically in a new ‘bubble in the bubble,’ so there’s not very much I’m allowed to do, which makes it tough for me to compete and mentally be kind of fresh and ready,” said Mladenovic, who doubled over and let out a loud yell after beating Hailey Baptiste of the United States 7-5, 6-2.

Asked to describe what she can and cannot do, Mladenovic chuckled.

“Let’s make it simple: I’m allowed to play my match,” she said. “Literally, not allowed to do anything else.”

She and the other six players potentially exposed to the virus because of contact with Paire now must be tested daily for COVID-19, instead of every four days.

Mladenovic said she can spend time with her brother but “no one else,” and has been banned from working out at the gym and “any other facilities that have been put in place for the players.”

“It’s pretty tough for me to accept that … because it’s not like I’m part of (Paire’s) entourage,” Mladenovic said.

Paire is one of two people to have tested positive so far and the only player.

It was a jarring way for her to try to compete, she said — and a reminder, as if there weren’t already so many others, of the challenges of attempting to stage a major international sports event these days. Monday’s matches gave a taste of what this U.S. Open will be like: mostly empty, mostly quiet courts with no fans and only handfuls of people present.

There were about 15 people in the seats at 14,000-capacity Louis Armstrong Stadium for the start of 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber’s 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic.

When Kerber broke to take the first game, one person — her coach — clapped.

There were seven people in Court 11′s bleachers — six after one left in the middle of the seventh game — for No. 27 Borna Coric’s 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 win over Pablo Andujar, whose complaint to chair umpire Fergus Murphy about serve-clock management were easily audible.

Andujar: “In my opinion, it’s too fast. … Can you please give a little bit more (time)?”

Murphy: “No.”

Andujar: “No?”

And other than some fake, piped-in crowd noise and loud music blaring on changeovers, there was almost no sound at all in cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium for its first match of the 2020 tournament, No. 1-seeded Karolina Pliskova’s 6-4, 6-0 victory over Anhelina Kalinina.

Said Pliskova: “I was like, ‘Should I cheer myself?’”

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

Caleb Ewan wins Tour de France stage 3; contenders prep for summit finish

By OlympicTalkAug 31, 2020, 11:56 AM EDT
Australian Caleb Ewan won stage three of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint, a day before the overall contenders are likely to battle in the Tour’s first summit finish.

Ewan earned his fourth career Tour stage victory, surging past several sprinters to edge Ireland’s Sam Bennett after five hours on the saddle. Peter Sagan finished fifth and took over the green jersey, leading the sprinter standings.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe remains in the yellow jersey. The top contenders to wear yellow in Paris in three weeks all finished with the same time, too.

Earlier in the stage, king of the mountains leader Anthony Perez broke his collarbone and abandoned the race after crashing into his team car after puncturing a tire.

Perez, a 29-year-old Frenchman, took the mountains lead mid-stage from countryman Benoit Cosnefroy and would have worn the polka-dot jersey for the first time on Tuesday.

Ewan, who won three stages in his Tour debut last year, came back from finishing last in the second stage on Sunday. After the first stage, his team, Lotto-Soudal, lost two of its eight riders to crashes — Philippe Gilbert and John Degenkolb.

“The last two days haven’t been great for us,” Ewan said. “Everyone stayed motivated. We all knew that if it all went right, then I can win the sprint. Everyone did their job today.”

The Tour continues Tuesday with the first of four summit finishes and a chance for general classification contenders to make an early impression. Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage