John Thompson, Georgetown and Olympic basketball coach, dies at 78

By OlympicTalkAug 31, 2020, 10:02 AM EDT
John Thompson, the towering Georgetown men’s basketball coach for 27 seasons who was also a U.S. Olympic head coach, has died at age 78.

“We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of our father, John Thompson, Jr.,” Thompson’s family said in a statement, according to NBC Sports Washington. “Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on, but most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else.”

Thompson, hired by Georgetown from St. Anthony’s High School in D.C. in 1972, inherited a 3-23 team.

Starting in 1975, the Hoyas made 24 straight postseason appearances. During that stretch, they won the 1984 NCAA title and finished runner-up twice, all with Patrick Ewing, who is now Georgetown’s head coach. Thompson was the first Black coach to win a national title and earned a place in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Thompson, unmistakable at 6 feet, 10 inches and working games and practices with a white towel draped over his right shoulder, also coached future NBA All-Stars Allen Iverson, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Sleepy Floyd.

“Thanks For Saving My Life Coach,” was posted on Iverson’s social media. “I’m going to miss you, but I’m sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile.”

While coaching Georgetown, Thompson was an assistant coach under Dean Smith for the 1976 U.S. Olympic team that took gold in Montreal.

In 1988, Thompson was the head coach of the last U.S. Olympic team made up of college players, which took bronze in Seoul. That team boasted eight NBA first-round draft picks including David Robinson, Mitch Richmond, Danny ManningHersey Hawkins and Dan Majerle.

Before tryouts, Thompson told the future Hall of Famer Robinson that he wouldn’t make the team, despite being the No. 1 overall pick in 1987, according to “Dream Team,” the 2012 book by Jack McCallum. Robinson didn’t enter the NBA until 1989 due to obligations with the U.S. Navy.

The Americans lost to the Soviet Union 82-76 in the semifinals, their second defeat in Olympic history. The next day, they crushed Australia 78-49 in the bronze-medal game.

‘”I wanted us to be emotional against Australia because I didn’t want to go out on a losing note,” Thompson said in Seoul, according to The New York Times. “We made one mistake here, and it was a very big mistake.”

Many tie that defeat to NBA players being allowed into the Olympics starting in 1992, but that movement was afoot years before Seoul.

Seven U.S. Open tennis players put in ‘bubble in the bubble’

Associated PressAug 31, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — As the U.S. Open got underway amid the pandemic Monday, seven players were put in what one described as a “bubble in the bubble” because they were in contact with Benoit Paire, the Frenchman dropped from the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The seven players were not identified to the AP by the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the U.S. Tennis Association has not announced the names of anyone involved.

But one, 30th-seeded Kiki Mladenovic of France, acknowledged after her first-round victory on Day 1 at the Grand Slam tournament that her movements were restricted because she spent time with Paire.

Mladenovic said she practiced with Paire for about an hour and spent 30-40 minutes playing cards with him and others in the lobby of a hotel being used by the USTA for what it has called a “controlled environment.”

“I am basically in a new ‘bubble in the bubble,’ so there’s not very much I’m allowed to do, which makes it tough for me to compete and mentally be kind of fresh and ready,” said Mladenovic, who doubled over and let out a loud yell after beating Hailey Baptiste of the United States 7-5, 6-2.

Asked to describe what she can and cannot do, Mladenovic chuckled.

“Let’s make it simple: I’m allowed to play my match,” she said. “Literally, not allowed to do anything else.”

She and the other six players potentially exposed to the virus because of contact with Paire now must be tested daily for COVID-19, instead of every four days.

Mladenovic said she can spend time with her brother but “no one else,” and has been banned from working out at the gym and “any other facilities that have been put in place for the players.”

“It’s pretty tough for me to accept that … because it’s not like I’m part of (Paire’s) entourage,” Mladenovic said.

Paire is one of two people to have tested positive so far and the only player.

It was a jarring way for her to try to compete, she said — and a reminder, as if there weren’t already so many others, of the challenges of attempting to stage a major international sports event these days. Monday’s matches gave a taste of what this U.S. Open will be like: mostly empty, mostly quiet courts with no fans and only handfuls of people present.

There were about 15 people in the seats at 14,000-capacity Louis Armstrong Stadium for the start of 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber’s 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic.

When Kerber broke to take the first game, one person — her coach — clapped.

There were seven people in Court 11′s bleachers — six after one left in the middle of the seventh game — for No. 27 Borna Coric’s 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 win over Pablo Andujar, whose complaint to chair umpire Fergus Murphy about serve-clock management were easily audible.

Andujar: “In my opinion, it’s too fast. … Can you please give a little bit more (time)?”

Murphy: “No.”

Andujar: “No?”

And other than some fake, piped-in crowd noise and loud music blaring on changeovers, there was almost no sound at all in cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium for its first match of the 2020 tournament, No. 1-seeded Karolina Pliskova’s 6-4, 6-0 victory over Anhelina Kalinina.

Said Pliskova: “I was like, ‘Should I cheer myself?’”

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

Caleb Ewan wins Tour de France stage 3; contenders prep for summit finish

By OlympicTalkAug 31, 2020, 11:56 AM EDT
Australian Caleb Ewan won stage three of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint, a day before the overall contenders are likely to battle in the Tour’s first summit finish.

Ewan earned his fourth career Tour stage victory, surging past several sprinters to edge Ireland’s Sam Bennett after five hours on the saddle. Peter Sagan finished fifth and took over the green jersey, leading the sprinter standings.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe remains in the yellow jersey. The top contenders to wear yellow in Paris in three weeks all finished with the same time, too.

Earlier in the stage, king of the mountains leader Anthony Perez broke his collarbone and abandoned the race after crashing into his team car after puncturing a tire.

Perez, a 29-year-old Frenchman, took the mountains lead mid-stage from countryman Benoit Cosnefroy and would have worn the polka-dot jersey for the first time on Tuesday.

Ewan, who won three stages in his Tour debut last year, came back from finishing last in the second stage on Sunday. After the first stage, his team, Lotto-Soudal, lost two of its eight riders to crashes — Philippe Gilbert and John Degenkolb.

“The last two days haven’t been great for us,” Ewan said. “Everyone stayed motivated. We all knew that if it all went right, then I can win the sprint. Everyone did their job today.”

The Tour continues Tuesday with the first of four summit finishes and a chance for general classification contenders to make an early impression. Coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage