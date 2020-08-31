Speed skating World Cups canceled; ‘hub’ concept explored

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This season’s first four World Cup speed skating stops in November and December and the first two short track events have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Skating Union is evaluating a proposed “hub concept” for alternative speed skating competitions to be held in the Netherlands, the world’s dominant skating nation.

The following speed skating World Cups were canceled:

Tomaszow-Mazowiecki, Poland, Nov. 13-15

Stavanger, Norway, Nov. 20-22

Salt Lake City, Dec. 4-6

Calgary, Dec. 11-13

The following short track World Cups were canceled:

Montreal, Nov. 6-8

Laval, Quebec, Nov. 13-15

A decision is pending on the third and fourth short track World Cups in Seoul and Beijing in December. After those, the next scheduled World Cups for short track and long-track speed skating are in February.

Last season’s world championships for short track, originally scheduled for last March, were previously canceled.

