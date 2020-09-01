TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Los Angeles 2028
Michael Johnson's LA 2028 logo

LA 2028 reveals infinite Olympic and Paralympic logos

Sep 1, 2020
When Michael Johnson was approached to create his own logo for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, he focused on the color gold. Of course.

Johnson is one of the first 26 people whose personal LA 2028 emblems were set to be unveiled Tuesday.

The Olympic logo is unlike any in history — a foundation of a black L, 2 and 8 with an A of personal choice and design. There are infinite possible logos.

You can make your own,” LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman said. “There’s not one way to represent Los Angeles, and there is strength in our diverse cultures. We have to represent the creativity and imagination of Los Angeles, the diversity of our community and the big dreams the Olympic and Paralympic Games provide.”

Johnson made his A all gold, a testament to his Olympic resume — four gold medals. No silver, no bronze, as he pointed out to a TV camera on his victory lap of his last individual Olympic race in Sydney in 2000.

“Focus was one of the elements that we tried incorporate into my A and of course gold,” Johnson said. “When I think about the Olympics and my own journey and experience with the Games, I was always focused, honestly, on winning gold medals.”

Others whose emblems were set to be unveiled Tuesday included gymnast Gabby Douglas, sprinter Allyson Felix, swimmer Simone Manuel, soccer player Alex Morgan, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, Paralympic track and field athletes Scout Bassett and Lex Gillette and actress Reese Witherspoon.

The first 26 included Olympians, Paralympians, future hopefuls for the Games and various types of artists.

Felix’s logo was inspired by her Los Angeles roots.

“The culture of sports and excellence is something I grew up with in LA,” she said. “I grew up a Trojan fan, a Lakers fan, a Dodgers fan.”

The ever-changing emblem succeeds an angelic bid logo unveiled in February 2016 when the city was going for the 2024 Games, along with the slogan, “Follow the Sun.” In July 2017, the IOC made a historic double awarding of the Olympics and Paralympics — to Paris for 2024 and Los Angeles for 2028.

The last time two Olympic hosts were determined at once was in 1921, when the 1924 Paris and 1928 Amsterdam Games were awarded. Paris and LA will join London as the only cities to host the Olympics three times.

The U.S. will host its first Olympics since 2002 (and first Summer Games since 1996), ending its longest drought between hosting an Olympics since the 28-year gap between 1932 and 1960.

The process to create the emblem began about 18 months ago. The decision to go with infinite options was designed in part to stay relevant for the next eight years. Usually, Olympic host cities are chosen seven years in advance.

“We struggled for a while with this tension between traditional emblems, in all of sports, which are static, and LA, which is a dynamic and changing city, and a journey that’s eight years long,” Wasserman said.

Primoz Roglic, paced by American, wins first summit finish of Tour de France

Sep 1, 2020
The first (mini) round of the Tour de France’s general classification bout went to Slovenian Primoz Roglic, the man looking to derail the Ineos Grenadiers train that won seven of the last eight Tours.

Roglic, a 2007 World junior ski jumping team champion, has, at 30, blossomed into the leader of an emerging and loaded Jumbo-Visma team. The Dutch outfit pulled the leading group up the last of four climbs to the first summit finish of the Tour in just the fourth stage on Tuesday.

The Jumbo depth and youth was on display, with a pair of 25-year-olds taking turns at the front. First, Belgian Wout van Aert, in his second Tour. Then, Tour rookie Sepp Kuss, the most promising American climber in years, who gave way with 500 meters left.

Roglic won the stage with a punchy sprint in the last 100 meters. And though defending champion Egan Bernal of Ineos finished in the same time (minus Roglic’s 10-second winning bonus), it was clear which team ruled the day.

“It’s not good when another GC rider gets some seconds, but I think we need to be patient and know that our best scenario is to arrive in the third week without losing too much time and then trying to recover time on the long climbs,” Bernal said, according to Cyclingnews.com. “We want to arrive as fresh as we can in the final week.”

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe remained in the yellow jersey, still four seconds ahead of Brit Adam Yates. Alaphilippe’s days in the lead appear numbered, though he overcame similar doubts a year ago to hold the maillot jaune for 14 days before finishing fifth.

If Alaphilippe keeps yellow through Wednesday’s flat stage five (7 a.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold), stage six with late climbs and through the Pyrenees this weekend, he will have more career days in the maillot jaune than all but two other men who haven’t won a Tour.

“We’re not here to control the race for three weeks,” Alaphilippe said, according to Cyclingnews.com, reiterating his stance that becoming the first Frenchman to win the Tour since 1985 is not a goal.

While Alaphilippe was the enduring story of last year’s Tour, Jumbo-Visma may have started putting pen to paper on Tuesday.

Kuss’ presence at the front in the final half-mile of a mountain stage was a welcomed sight for U.S. cycling fans who haven’t seen an American finish in the top 30 of the Tour in this Olympic cycle. An American last won an individual stage in 2011 (sprinter Tyler Farrar).

“On a stage like this, I’m definitely more switched on, and I know that I have a real job to help the guys,” said Kuss, a native of Durango, Colo., who turned heads by winning a stage in the premier Tour prep race, the Criterium du Dauphine.

Kuss also worked for Roglic in the Dauphine before the Slovenian withdrew while leading the race after crashing. Roglic’s performance Tuesday put to bed doubts about his health and form.

Jumbo also has the 2018 Tour runner-up in Tom Dumoulin, while his Scottie Pippen-role counterpart at Ineos Grenadiers, 2019 Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz, lost 28 seconds on Tuesday to the men who are contenders to stand on the podium in Paris in nearly three weeks.

A few minutes after Tuesday’s win, Roglic declared he didn’t care that he didn’t take over the yellow jersey. Roglic, and Jumbo-Visma, look like they will have plenty more opportunities to show that this is their Tour.

“I’m coming back now,” he said about the return from the Dauphine crash. “Every day I feel a little better. It’s nice to ride a bike again.”

2020 Tour de France standings

Sep 1, 2020
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage four of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — 18:07:04
2. Adam Yates (GBR) — +:04
3. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:07
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:11
5. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:13
6. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:17
7. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:17
8. Esteban Chaves (COL) — +:17
9. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:17
10. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +:17
14. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:17
21. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:45
31. Sepp Kuss (USA) — 2:33

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 83 points
2. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 83
3. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 80 points
4. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 61
5. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA) — 51

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 21 points
2. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
3. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 8
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 8
5. Quentin Pacher (FRA) — 6

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 18:07:15
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:06
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — +:15
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:34
5. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — +:34

