Serena Williams
Getty Images

Serena Williams breaks U.S. Open record on daughter’s birthday

By OlympicTalkSep 1, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT
Serena Williams broke Chris Evert‘s U.S. Open match wins record with her 102nd career victory at the Grand Slam, beating countrywoman Kristie Ahn in the first round on Tuesday.

Williams, bidding for a 24th Grand Slam singles title, defeated Ahn 7-5, 6-3 in front of no ticketed fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a weird way I feel like every time I come here I’m being told I broke another record,” Williams said. “I don’t think I appreciate it enough, which is unfortunate. But I’m in the middle of a Grand Slam, so it’s not the time to be focused for me on records when I’m thinking about winning a tournament.”

Winning this tournament would bring more record talk — tying Margaret Court‘s mark of 24 major singles titles. Williams has been oh-so close, losing the last two finals at both the U.S. Open and at Wimbledon since returning from childbirth.

Daughter Olympia turned 3 on Tuesday.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

Williams was up and down in tennis’ return in August, going 3-2 in all five-set matches. On Tuesday, she rallied after dropping her opening service game in each set for her first straight-set win since January’s Australian Open, where she lost in the third round.

“Gotta get my Serena focus back,” she said. “It’s been years, since the ’90s since I won a match in straight sets.

“Just be Serena and close it out.”

She next gets 117th-ranked Russian Margarita Gasparyan and could face 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the third round.

Later Tuesday, older sister Venus Williams lost a U.S. Open first-round match for the first time in her record 22nd appearance. No. 20 seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic prevailed 6-3, 7-5.

Earlier, 2012 U.S. Open champion Andy Murray won a Grand Slam singles match for the first time in two years and since potentially career-ending hip surgery.

Murray, who was essentially given a retirement ceremony at the 2019 Australian Open, rallied past Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4, saving a match point in the fourth. The match lasted 4 hours, 39 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where fellow players watched from box suites that would normally be filled with VIPs.

Murray said afterward he knew of one ice bath on the grounds, for emergencies. This victory called for it.

Murray plays Canadian 20-year-old Felix Auger Aliassime in the second round.

Without meets, Sandi Morris got creative with virtual garage sale

Sandi Morris
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 1, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT
By Caroline Kurdej
Special to NBCSports.com

Hammers. High dips and high bars. A handmade pole vault pit — and long jump runway extension. Virtual garage sales. Fauxlympics.

Together, they represent challenges and solutions for Olympic hopefuls dealing with the first postponed Games in modern history. Athletes have grown increasingly creative amid the restlessness of the pandemic in striving to qualify for Tokyo.

Take Sandi Morris, Olympic pole vault silver medalist and American indoor record holder. The last virtual garage sale she hosted was in 2016, to help raise money for her sister’s flight to Rio.

This time, she sold gear that she no longer uses to earn extra income.

It’s rewarding for Morris to send items to fans and make an extra bit of cash. Especially when many Olympic athletes aren’t able to compete and earn prize or appearance money. COVID-19 has impacted everyone.

Morris shared she’s making about one-third of what she normally would, “which is enough to get by.”

Her sale a few weeks ago was inspired by Olympic long jump champion Tianna Bartoletta, who went as far as parting with a Diamond League trophy.

“It was good for the soul to clean out all of my stuff and know people who are actually going to use it now have it,” Morris said with a laugh.

The toughest part was pricing the worn apparel – a fine balance between looking at it as memorabilia and repurposing athletic clothes for the next Sandi Morris.

She shipped 66 items ranging from running shoes, used spikes, bib numbers, Team USA gear and uniforms, “tons of stuff I’ll probably never wear again,” for a total of $5,500, spending about $500 on shipping. She packed them all up by hand.

There also came an unusual request for a signed pole (competition poles are taller than 10 feet). “I’m currently working that one out and plan to do it,” Morris recently texted with a laughing face emoji.

The Olympic gear was the most difficult for Morris to part with, namely since Rio has, so far, been her only Olympics. If she does qualify for Tokyo, she hopes to sell more gear to fellow athletes.

In an Instagram video, Morris’ golden blonde hair bounces back and forth, glimmering in the summer’s pounding sun. She stops to catch her breath as sweat droplets drip down her face. “If you build it, they will come,” a constant narrator whispers.

She bounds through the hillsides of Des Moines, Iowa. The backdrop contrasts her former Arkansas and current Greenville, South Carolina, training sites.

Little did she know a video shoot with World’s Greatest Team, a media startup, during her time as a University of Arkansas athlete would be used years down the line in preparation for the postponed Tokyo Games.

Morris, after winning a penny-blown-by-straw race in the Holderness family’s Fauxlympics, returned to sanctioned pole vault competition in July.

The Acadia Invitational was held in Greenville at the facility that Morris and her father, Harry, helped build in April as a training site during the pandemic.

“My poor dad worked so hard,” said Morris, who won with a clearance of 4.81 meters, a medal height at the Rio Olympics. “He hand spray-painted these big, 12-foot squares on an entire field so people could social distance.”

Masks were required for the duration of the event in 92-degree heat. Zenni Optical sponsored, making it possible for the top three to get paid. Morris looks ahead to a return to some level of normal.

“We can’t just take a year off and expect to be competitive,” she said.

She hasn’t had access to a hard track for sprint workouts. Typically, Morris sprints daily.

“It’s totally different training on a soccer field,” she said. “Which is still more than so many other athletes have at their disposal.”

Back in March, Morris’ facilities in Arkansas closed, and she moved back to her parents’ house in Greenville.

She made the road trip with one of her three snakes, Fang (a ball python named after Hagrid‘s dog in Harry Potter). Her Italian greyhounds, Rango and Nim, and birds, Indi and Juniper, joined for the pandemic adventure as well. “It’s a zoo in this house,” Morris said.

She still needed a place to jump.

For three weeks, Morris plied on her hands and knees, pounding 15 eight-foot-long wooden frames into an angled grass field to create an outdoor pole vault runway. Her team included her father, a few hometown hero volunteers and others from Greenville cheering them on. One day, a hammer flew haphazardly, nearly taking her out.

Morris received a donated pit from a sponsor. She spent $4,000 toward the wood, rubber runway and hardware to make her father’s long-existing dream into a reality.

The pit’s life will extend well beyond the extenuating circumstances of the pandemic. Morris plans to return for training camps and host summer camps and clinics for high school and college athletes in the future.

It will also serve as a unique opportunity to invite other elites to join her for training sessions. That could include pole vaulters from Clemson, where Morris’ 59-year-old dad is a volunteer pole vault coach.

The Olympic postponement also impacted Morris’ husband. Tyrone Smith, 36, is a three-time Olympic long jumper for Bermuda and an MBA student at the University of Texas. Smith planned to end his Olympic career in Tokyo this summer.

When the Olympic postponement was announced, Smith took a week or two to weigh whether to tack on another year.

“Ultimately, the decision was that I was always going to try to make it,” said Smith, who wed Morris last October. “It was just figuring out logistically how I was going to make that happen.

“I had motivation from being with Sandi and having the chance to do something special together. We didn’t really get to experience it [the Games] together as a couple. Having the opportunity to have those moments together, that we can share with our family, and if we have kids one day, to share those with our kids. It’s incredibly rare to do that.”

Smith recently began an internship as a brand marketer with Sony PlayStation to launch the PS5. He had a teaching position lined up, too. But after hearing about the postponed Olympics, he adapted.

Like his wife, Smith had to build his own training setup.

He bought a shovel and garden rake from Home Depot. Over a few weekends, for about three hours at a time, he excavated an entire sand pit in Austin.

It wasn’t the first time Smith felt the need to show what he could do.

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder trying to prove to myself that I belong at this level,” he said.

Two decades ago, Smith walked through the gym of North Chicago Community High School while coach Trent Robinson taught girls how to triple jump.

“Can I learn?” Smith asked.

Robinson obliged. No one on the boys’ team knew how to triple jump, or was particularly eager to learn. Smith made all-county and all-conference after training for two months.

He walked on at the University of Missouri-Rolla (UMR), now the Missouri University of Science and Technology, a Division II track team, as a triple jumper.

It wasn’t until Smith’s sophomore year that he found a coach, Bryan Schiding, who encouraged him to consistently long jump. Years later, Schiding stood as a groomsman in Smith and Morris’ wedding.

Smith and Morris have yet to live in the same city in their four-year relationship.

“We’ve been scheming, and planning,” Morris said. “It hasn’t quite lined up yet.”

Whether Smith is pursuing an MBA, or pushing his limits to qualify for a postponed Olympic Games, one thing is certain.

“I will stand by whatever he decides to do,” she said.

Primoz Roglic, paced by American, wins first summit finish of Tour de France

By OlympicTalkSep 1, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT
The first (mini) round of the Tour de France’s general classification bout went to Slovenian Primoz Roglic, the man looking to derail the Ineos Grenadiers train that won seven of the last eight Tours.

Roglic, a 2007 World junior ski jumping team champion, has, at 30, blossomed into the leader of an emerging and loaded Jumbo-Visma team. The Dutch outfit pulled the leading group up the last of four climbs to the first summit finish of the Tour in just the fourth stage on Tuesday.

The Jumbo depth and youth was on display, with a pair of 25-year-olds taking turns at the front. First, Belgian Wout van Aert, in his second Tour. Then, Tour rookie Sepp Kuss, the most promising American climber in years, who gave way with 500 meters left.

Roglic won the stage with a punchy sprint in the last 100 meters. And though defending champion Egan Bernal of Ineos finished in the same time (minus Roglic’s 10-second winning bonus), it was clear which team ruled the day.

“It’s not good when another GC rider gets some seconds, but I think we need to be patient and know that our best scenario is to arrive in the third week without losing too much time and then trying to recover time on the long climbs,” Bernal said, according to Cyclingnews.com. “We want to arrive as fresh as we can in the final week.”

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe remained in the yellow jersey, still four seconds ahead of Brit Adam Yates. Alaphilippe’s days in the lead appear numbered, though he overcame similar doubts a year ago to hold the maillot jaune for 14 days before finishing fifth.

If Alaphilippe keeps yellow through Wednesday’s flat stage five (7 a.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold), stage six with late climbs and through the Pyrenees this weekend, he will have more career days in the maillot jaune than all but two other men who haven’t won a Tour.

“We’re not here to control the race for three weeks,” Alaphilippe said, according to Cyclingnews.com, reiterating his stance that becoming the first Frenchman to win the Tour since 1985 is not a goal.

While Alaphilippe was the enduring story of last year’s Tour, Jumbo-Visma may have started putting pen to paper on Tuesday.

Kuss’ presence at the front in the final half-mile of a mountain stage was a welcomed sight for U.S. cycling fans who haven’t seen an American finish in the top 30 of the Tour in this Olympic cycle. An American last won an individual stage in 2011 (sprinter Tyler Farrar).

“On a stage like this, I’m definitely more switched on, and I know that I have a real job to help the guys,” said Kuss, a native of Durango, Colo., who turned heads by winning a stage in the premier Tour prep race, the Criterium du Dauphine.

Kuss also worked for Roglic in the Dauphine before the Slovenian withdrew while leading the race after crashing. Roglic’s performance Tuesday put to bed doubts about his health and form.

Jumbo also has the 2018 Tour runner-up in Tom Dumoulin, while his Scottie Pippen-role counterpart at Ineos Grenadiers, 2019 Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz, lost 28 seconds on Tuesday to the men who are contenders to stand on the podium in Paris in nearly three weeks.

A few minutes after Tuesday’s win, Roglic declared he didn’t care that he didn’t take over the yellow jersey. Roglic, and Jumbo-Visma, look like they will have plenty more opportunities to show that this is their Tour.

“I’m coming back now,” he said about the return from the Dauphine crash. “Every day I feel a little better. It’s nice to ride a bike again.”

