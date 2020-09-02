TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 2, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Los Angeles 2028 LA 2028 reveals infinite Olympic and Paralympic logos Sandi Morris Without meets, Sandi Morris got creative with virtual garage sale Viktoria Rebensburg Viktoria Rebensburg, Olympic giant slalom champion, retires

2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage five of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Adam Yates (GBR) — 22:28:30
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:07
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:11
4. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:13
5. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:17
6. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:17
7. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:17
8. Esteban Chaves (COL) — +:17
9. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +:17
10. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:17
13. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:17
16. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:16
20. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:45
42. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +7:39

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 123 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 114
3. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 93
4. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 75
5. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 70

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 23 points
2. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
3. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 10
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 8
5. Quentin Pacher (FRA) — 6

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 22:28:37
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:06
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — :15
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:34
5. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — +4:03

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

Julian Alaphilippe loses Tour de France yellow jersey over illegal bottle

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 2, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PRIVAS, France (AP) — Julian Alaphilippe’s ride in the yellow jersey is over, and his rivals had nothing to do with it.

The Tour de France leader was stripped of the coveted shirt on Wednesday after being handed a time penalty for illegally receiving provisions near the end of Stage 5, which had been largely uneventful until then.

British rider Adam Yates was moved up to first place in the revised general standings after Alaphilippe was docked 20 seconds.

“I don’t think any rider would want to take the jersey like this,” Yates said. “I just found out. Nobody wants to take a jersey like this.”

Only minutes after versatile Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the stage in a sprint finish, TV footage showed Alaphilippe grabbing a bottle from a staff member of his Deceuninck-Quick Step squad about 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the finish.

Under racing rules, riders are not allowed to receive provisions — either drinks of food — during the final 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) of a stage. Deceuninck-Quick Step did not immediately explain why the staff member was posted inside that zone and why he handed out the bottle to Alaphilippe.

Alaphilippe’s teammate Dries Devenyns said the jury’s decision was harsh, and that “a fine would make more sense than a time penalty.”

“There is no time gain in taking a bottle from the side of the road,” he wrote on Twitter.

Yates now tops the standings with a three-second lead over Primoz Roglic. Tadej Pogacar, another Slovenian rider, stands third, four seconds further back. Alaphilippe dropped to 16th overall, 16 seconds behind the new leader.

Alaphilippe waived to the crowd as he left the finish area without the race leader’s jersey he had worn for the last three stages.

“It was a very long and very boring stage, with a very nervous finale. I had to stay concentrated to defend the jersey,” said the Frenchman, who is not seen as a contender for the overall victory. “But if that’s how it is, then no worries, tomorrow I’ll pick myself up and we won’t talk about it anymore.”

The jury’s decision overshadowed Van Aert’s second career stage win at cycling’s marquee event, a day after he produced a tremendous effort in the Alps in support of Roglic, his Jumbo Visma team leader.

Van Aert used his power in the slight uphill finish to win by half a wheel ahead of Cees Bol and Sam Bennett.

“It was a heavy finish. It was maybe the most easy stage I ever did in a cycling race because there was no breakaway, not a high pace at all, but then the last hour was really hectic with the wind,” Van Aert said.

The Belgian abandoned the Tour last year with a serious leg injury that kept him sidelined for several months. But the three-time cyclocross world champion has been in superb form since the cycling season resumed last month, posting victories at the Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, as well as a stage win at the Criterium du Dauphine.

A humble rider regarded as a future great, Van Aert will now return to his “domestique” role, as a support rider for Roglic and other teammates.

“With a lot of happiness,” he said.

Sandwiched between the race’s first summit finish in the Alps and Thursday’s tough climb up Mont Aigoual, the 183-kilometer stage through the Drome Provencale region gave the peloton a chance to relax a bit.

The stage started from Gap at a moderate pace under a bright sunshine, with riders talking to each other inside the peloton as they gently rode toward Privas, the French town famous for its chestnut cream.

French hope Thibaut Pinot, who crashed heavily during the opening stage last week, made the most of the pedestrian tempo to have his shoulder checked by the race doctor, then returned inside the pack without problem.

The strong headwinds deterred attacks and the race only heated up with 35 kilometers left when the big teams moved forward and jostled for position at the front to make sure they did not get caught in crosswinds. Sepp Kuss, an American riding in support of Roglic, crashed in the peloton but was able to resume racing and did not lose time.

The Tour, which was postponed from its usual July slot due to the coronavirus, ends in Paris on Sept. 20.

LA 2028 reveals infinite Olympic and Paralympic logos

Los Angeles 2028
Michael Johnson's LA 2028 logo
By Nick ZaccardiSep 2, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Sandi Morris Without meets, Sandi Morris got creative with virtual garage sale Viktoria Rebensburg Viktoria Rebensburg, Olympic giant slalom champion, retires Speed skating World Cups canceled; ‘hub’ concept explored

When Michael Johnson was approached to create his own logo for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, he focused on the color gold. Of course.

Johnson is one of the first 26 people whose personal LA 2028 emblems were unveiled Tuesday.

The Olympic logo is unlike any in history — a foundation of a black L, 2 and 8 with an A of personal choice and design.
There are infinite possible logos.

You can make your own,” LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman said. “There’s not one way to represent Los Angeles, and there is strength in our diverse cultures. We have to represent the creativity and imagination of Los Angeles, the diversity of our community and the big dreams the Olympic and Paralympic Games provide.”

NBC’s peacock-themed logo was unveiled on TODAY on Wednesday morning.

Johnson made his A all gold, a testament to his Olympic resume — four gold medals. No silver, no bronze, as he pointed out to a TV camera on his victory lap of his last individual Olympic race in Sydney in 2000.

“Focus was one of the elements that we tried incorporate into my A and of course gold,” Johnson said. “When I think about the Olympics and my own journey and experience with the Games, I was always focused, honestly, on winning gold medals.”

Others emblems included those from gymnast Gabby Douglas, sprinter Allyson Felix, swimmer Simone Manuel, soccer player Alex Morgan, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, Paralympic track and field athletes Scout Bassett and Lex Gillette and actress Reese Witherspoon.

The first 26 included Olympians, Paralympians, future hopefuls for the Games and various types of artists.

Felix’s logo was inspired by her Los Angeles roots.

“The culture of sports and excellence is something I grew up with in LA,” she said. “I grew up a Trojan fan, a Lakers fan, a Dodgers fan.”

The ever-changing emblem succeeds an angelic bid logo unveiled in February 2016 when the city was going for the 2024 Games, along with the slogan, “Follow the Sun.” In July 2017, the IOC made a historic double awarding of the Olympics and Paralympics — to Paris for 2024 and Los Angeles for 2028.

The last time two Olympic hosts were determined at once was in 1921, when the 1924 Paris and 1928 Amsterdam Games were awarded. Paris and LA will join London as the only cities to host the Olympics three times.

The U.S. will host its first Olympics since 2002 (and first Summer Games since 1996), ending its longest drought between hosting an Olympics since the 28-year gap between 1932 and 1960.

The process to create the emblem began about 18 months ago. The decision to go with infinite options was designed in part to stay relevant for the next eight years. Usually, Olympic host cities are chosen seven years in advance.

“We struggled for a while with this tension between traditional emblems, in all of sports, which are static, and LA, which is a dynamic and changing city, and a journey that’s eight years long,” Wasserman said.

MORE: Could cross-country running be added to Olympics?

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!