TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova upset at U.S. Open

Associated PressSep 2, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Los Angeles 2028 LA 2028 reveals infinite Olympic and Paralympic logos Sandi Morris Without meets, Sandi Morris got creative with virtual garage sale Viktoria Rebensburg Viktoria Rebensburg, Olympic giant slalom champion, retires

NEW YORK (AP) — Under normal circumstances, Karolina Pliskova would not have been seeded No. 1 at the U.S. Open and so, while a second-round loss certainly would have been disappointing to her, and noticed by others, it wouldn’t have been as newsworthy.

But what’s normal in 2020? With the women who are 1-2 in the rankings choosing to skip the trip to Flushing Meadows because of the pandemic, No. 3 Pliskova ascended to the top spot in the draw — and by Day 3, she was gone.

Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up at the U.S. Open, made her mood clear during a 6-1, 7-6 (2) loss to 50th-ranked Caroline Garcia on Tuesday by breaking a racket, then again afterward with a series of clipped responses at her news conference.

Pliskova fidgeted with the microphone. Sighed. Rolled her eyes.

When a reporter offered possible explanations for the defeat — a new faster surface on the courts, a lack of atmosphere because there are no spectators, the pressure of her high seeding — Pliskova replied: “Nothing from what you said.”

Her reasoning for the result? “I didn’t play good,” Pliksova said, “so that’s it.”

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

When another member of the media said this back-and-forth must be boring to Pliskova, she said, “Yeah, a little bit. Did you see the match or no?” and soon after remarked, “I don’t know if you understand tennis well enough.”

After a first round that went more to form than ever — 29 of 32 seeded women won their opening matches, a U.S. Open record since the number of seeds was doubled from 16 in 2001 — the surprises started in the second round.

Shelby Rogers, an American ranked 93rd, beat 11th-seeded Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-1, and Ann Li, who is ranked 128th, beat 13th-seeded Alison Riske 6-0, 6-3 in a matchup between two players from Pennsylvania.

Other seeded women who were eliminated: No. 12 Marketa Vondrousova, No. 30 Kristina Mladenovic, No. 31 Anastasija Sevastova.

Mladenovic’s loss was the wildest of them all. She led 6-1, 5-1, then later held four match points, but never was able to finish and ended up on the wrong end of a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0 result against 102nd-ranked Varvara Gracheva.

Two seeded men exited, too: No. 13 Cristian Garin and No. 24 Hubert Hurkacz.

Pliskova had chances to take the second set against Garcia, who had been 0-8 against top-five opponents at Grand Slam tournaments, but failed to do so.

Couldn’t really come up with how to describe why this happened, either.

“That’s how it is sometimes,” Pliskova said. “I am not a robot, so I don’t have to play every day amazing.”

Unlike Pliskova, the No. 1 man, Novak Djokovic, only had a brief blip — dropping the first set to Kyle Edmund — on his way to the third round and a 25-0 record in 2020. Going back to late last season, his winning streak is 28 matches overall.

“I’m actually glad I did drop a set and got tested the way I did today against Kyle. I expected it to be a tough, tough task,” said Djokovic, who has won five of the past seven Grand Slam tournaments to raise his major trophy total to 17, three behind Roger Federer and two behind Rafael Nadal.

“I’m really glad having an early kind of tough match in the tournament,” Djokovic said, because it kind of serves me better, I think, for the rest of the tournament.”

Next up for him is No. 28 Jan-Lennard Struff, someone Djokovic dismissed 6-3, 6-1 last week at the Western & Southern Open.

Other winners Wednesday included No. 5 Alexander Zverev and No. 7 David Goffin, while No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas was scheduled to play at night, heading into Arthur Ashe Stadium after two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka’s 6-1, 6-2 win against Camila Giorgi.

The only complication for the fourth-seeded Osaka was the attempted on-court video call with her mother, Tamaki, afterward.

“Hi! What are you doing?” Osaka said.

The audio connection wasn’t great, and Osaka eventually ended the sweet but slightly awkward exchange.

“Bye, Mom,” Osaka said. “I’ll call you later.”

What parent and child couldn’t relate?

MORE: Halep, Comaneci and the genesis of a Romanian friendship

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Julian Alaphilippe loses Tour de France yellow jersey over illegal bottle

Associated PressSep 2, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Los Angeles 2028 LA 2028 reveals infinite Olympic and Paralympic logos Sandi Morris Without meets, Sandi Morris got creative with virtual garage sale Viktoria Rebensburg Viktoria Rebensburg, Olympic giant slalom champion, retires

PRIVAS, France (AP) — Julian Alaphilippe’s ride in the yellow jersey is over, and his rivals had nothing to do with it.

The Tour de France leader was stripped of the coveted shirt on Wednesday after being handed a time penalty for illegally receiving provisions near the end of Stage 5, which had been largely uneventful until then.

British rider Adam Yates was moved up to first place in the revised general standings after Alaphilippe was docked 20 seconds.

“I don’t think any rider would want to take the jersey like this,” Yates said. “I just found out. Nobody wants to take a jersey like this.”

Only minutes after versatile Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the stage in a sprint finish, TV footage showed Alaphilippe grabbing a bottle from a staff member of his Deceuninck-Quick Step squad about 11 miles from the finish.

Under racing rules, riders are not allowed to receive provisions — either drinks or food — during the final 12.5 miles of a stage. Deceuninck-Quick Step did not immediately explain why the staff member was posted inside that zone and why he handed out the bottle to the French rider.

Cycling’s governing body, the UCI, said in a statement that two other riders, Sepp Kuss and Carlos Verona, were also penalized 20 seconds for the same offense.

“The absence of feeding in the last 20 kilometres is a rule that the teams are familiar with and that prevents that the feeding doesn’t disturb the race at the entrance of the last kilometres,” the UCI said.

Alaphilippe’s teammate Dries Devenyns said the jury’s decision was harsh.

“There is no time gain in taking a bottle from the side of the road,” he wrote on Twitter.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

Yates now tops the standings with a three-second lead over Primoz Roglic. Tadej Pogacar, another Slovenian rider, stands third, four seconds further back. Alaphilippe dropped to 16th overall, 16 seconds behind the new leader.

Alaphilippe waived to the crowd as he left the finish area without the race leader’s jersey he had worn for the last three stages.

“It was a very long and very boring stage, with a very nervous finale. I had to stay concentrated to defend the jersey,” said the Frenchman, who is not seen as a contender for the overall victory. “But if that’s how it is, then no worries, tomorrow I’ll pick myself up and we won’t talk about it anymore.”

The jury’s decision overshadowed Van Aert’s second career stage win at cycling’s marquee event, a day after he produced a tremendous effort in the Alps in support of Roglic, his Jumbo Visma team leader.

Van Aert used his power in the slight uphill finish to win by half a wheel ahead of Cees Bol and Sam Bennett.

“It was a heavy finish. It was maybe the most easy stage I ever did in a cycling race because there was no breakaway, not a high pace at all, but then the last hour was really hectic with the wind,” Van Aert said.

The Belgian abandoned the Tour last year with a serious leg injury that kept him sidelined for several months. But the three-time cyclocross world champion has been in superb form since the cycling season resumed last month, posting victories at the Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, as well as a stage win at the Criterium du Dauphine.

A humble rider regarded as a future great, Van Aert will now return to his “domestique” role, as a support rider for Roglic and other teammates.

“With a lot of happiness,” he said.

Sandwiched between the race’s first summit finish in the Alps and Thursday’s tough climb up Mont Aigoual, the 183-kilometer stage through the Drome Provencale region gave the peloton a chance to relax a bit.

The stage started from Gap at a moderate pace under a bright sunshine, with riders talking to each other inside the peloton as they gently rode toward Privas, the French town famous for its chestnut cream.

French hope Thibaut Pinot, who crashed heavily during the opening stage last week, made the most of the pedestrian tempo to have his shoulder checked by the race doctor, then returned inside the pack without problem.

The strong headwinds deterred attacks and the race only heated up with 35 kilometers left when the big teams moved forward and jostled for position at the front to make sure they did not get caught in crosswinds. Kuss, an American riding in support of Roglic, crashed in the peloton but was able to resume racing and did not lose time.

The Tour, which was postponed from its usual July slot due to the coronavirus, ends in Paris on Sept. 20.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: USA Cycling names Olympic team finalists

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 2, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Los Angeles 2028 LA 2028 reveals infinite Olympic and Paralympic logos Sandi Morris Without meets, Sandi Morris got creative with virtual garage sale Viktoria Rebensburg Viktoria Rebensburg, Olympic giant slalom champion, retires

2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage five of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Adam Yates (GBR) — 22:28:30
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:07
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:11
4. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:13
5. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:17
6. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:17
7. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:17
8. Esteban Chaves (COL) — +:17
9. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +:17
10. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:17
13. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:17
16. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:16
20. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:45
42. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +7:39

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 123 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 114
3. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 93
4. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 75
5. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 70

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 23 points
2. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
3. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 10
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 8
5. Quentin Pacher (FRA) — 6

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 22:28:37
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:06
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — :15
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:34
5. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — +4:03

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions