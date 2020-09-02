TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Mallory Weggemann recalls personal triumph, Paralympic gold in new book

By OlympicTalkSep 2, 2020, 7:47 AM EDT
Mallory Weggemann, two-time Paralympian, reflects on the anniversary of becoming a Paralympic swimming champion at the 2012 London Games as she announces her book, Limitless: The Power of Hope and Resilience To Overcome Circumstance, which will be released on March 2, 2021.

A sudden moment of impact. A blink of an eye. A split second in time. Our lives can change that quickly and that unexpectedly.

As humans, we thrive on routine, planning, preparing and visualizing a specific outcome. But what do we do when, despite the best laid plans, life intervenes?

It was Jan. 21, 2008, and I was one week into my second semester of college.  Then, without warning and without regard for any of my dreams, my world changed. Rather than returning to class, I was admitted to the hospital. For weeks, my days were filled with words like “paralysis,” “spinal cord injury,” and “wheelchair.” The life I had laid out for myself had vanished, and I was left looking towards a future filled with more questions than answers.

Yet in the years that followed, I found the freedom that comes from finding the strength to rise despite all circumstances – the resilience that comes from the knowledge that even within the depths of heartbreak, there is hope. I found the courage to dream again.

And what was that dream? I wanted to give the most challenging day of my life a purpose, a reason, a meaning. I didn’t want my story simply to be that I was the girl who walked into a clinic for back pain at the age of 18 and never walked out. Instead I was determined to find a way not only to live as a woman with a spinal cord injury, but to thrive in a way that would prove that it isn’t our circumstances that define who we are, but rather how we choose to react.

Slowly, my perspective began to shift.  Rather than starting my days asking, “Why me?” in a way that stemmed from victimhood, I began flipping the narrative and asking “Why me?” as a way to empower myself to create significance out of that moment. I chose to allow each day to push me towards who I was meant to become rather than pull me back into who I once was.

Less than three months after my paralysis, I returned to the sport I knew and loved as a child. I began swimming again. It was as if the black line that trails the bottom of the pool lead me forward, serving as a bridge that linked me to my past while carrying me towards my future.

Mallory WeggemannIt was there in the water that I felt most alive – placing one hand in front of the other as I formed a freestyle stroke and looking down at the comforting black line beneath me. As the days turned to weeks and then into years, the black line served as my sanctuary, the place where I found the strength to redefine the limitations that the world seemed to want to put on me. It was where I found the confidence to understand that other people’s perception of my worth and ability wasn’t a reflection of me but of them. It was where I found the wisdom to recognize that my wheelchair wasn’t something that needed to be “normalized” or excused away as something unfortunate; it was a part of me and the very vehicle that would take me toward my greatest dreams. The black line no longer represented an escape from my deepest grief; now it represented my greatest joy. I was no longer swimming to survive, I was fighting for the Paralympic podium. The water was – and is – where I felt limitless. Physically, mentally and spiritually.

In my forthcoming memoir, Limitless: The Power of Hope and Resilience To Overcome Circumstance (Thomas Nelson; March 2, 2021), I describe my experience on Sept. 2, 2012, at the London Aquatics Centre as a proud member of Team USA at the Paralympic Games. With each stroke of the 50m freestyle, I felt flashes of my journey – the pain and loss, but also the love and hope. As my hand reached in for the finish, I lifted my head to see one light on the starting block above me. First place, and a new Paralympic record.

A few minutes later,” I write:

As I took the medal stand and lowered my head, the weight of the medal surprised me in all the best ways. It was heavy, but not in a way that felt like a burden; it was more a sense of substance and gravitas, the weight of experience and victory. My family, Jimbo, and Jay, finally all together in one place, stood to my right. To my left were my teammates. The community of people who had filled my life with color and refused to give up on me when I wanted to give up on myself were all a part of this moment. I was surrounded by people who showed me how to rise above even the worst disappointments and setbacks when I couldn’t imagine how it was possible. We are only as good as the people we surround ourselves with, and I knew I was surrounded by the very best.

As the flag rose and the anthem began to play, I couldn’t help but be struck by the incredible symbolism of it all: complete heartbreak turned into to a beautiful victory. My Paralympic journey matched my personal journey: Choosing to rise above despite the circumstances; hope helping me see that regardless of how dark the days feel, there is brightness on the horizon; love encompassing me, reminding me I am never alone; faith anchoring me in a deep-rooted belief that good always overcomes; resilience giving me the strength to show up and fight another day. In that moment, I felt four years come full circle.

Eight years later, Sept. 2 still serves as a reminder to me of the power of our dreams to carry us from our darkest of days into the light. Today I celebrate the anniversary of a journey that started in the depths of heartbreak and brought me to one of the greatest moments of my life. I honor the young woman back in 2008, who looked at her future with uncertainty and fear, and chose to create something beautiful. But beyond that personal significance, today is also a reminder to all of us that through the power of hope and resilience we all hold the power to unleash our own limitless potential within.

MORE: How the Olympics, Paralympics intersected over time

Julian Alaphilippe loses Tour de France yellow jersey over illegal bottle

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 2, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT
PRIVAS, France (AP) — Julian Alaphilippe’s ride in the yellow jersey is over, and his rivals had nothing to do with it.

The Tour de France leader was stripped of the coveted shirt on Wednesday after being handed a time penalty for illegally receiving provisions near the end of Stage 5, which had been largely uneventful until then.

British rider Adam Yates was moved up to first place in the revised general standings after Alaphilippe was docked 20 seconds.

“I don’t think any rider would want to take the jersey like this,” Yates said. “I just found out. Nobody wants to take a jersey like this.”

Only minutes after versatile Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the stage in a sprint finish, TV footage showed Alaphilippe grabbing a bottle from a staff member of his Deceuninck-Quick Step squad about 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the finish.

Under racing rules, riders are not allowed to receive provisions — either drinks of food — during the final 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) of a stage. Deceuninck-Quick Step did not immediately explain why the staff member was posted inside that zone and why he handed out the bottle to Alaphilippe.

Alaphilippe’s teammate Dries Devenyns said the jury’s decision was harsh, and that “a fine would make more sense than a time penalty.”

“There is no time gain in taking a bottle from the side of the road,” he wrote on Twitter.

Yates now tops the standings with a three-second lead over Primoz Roglic. Tadej Pogacar, another Slovenian rider, stands third, four seconds further back. Alaphilippe dropped to 16th overall, 16 seconds behind the new leader.

Alaphilippe waived to the crowd as he left the finish area without the race leader’s jersey he had worn for the last three stages.

“It was a very long and very boring stage, with a very nervous finale. I had to stay concentrated to defend the jersey,” said the Frenchman, who is not seen as a contender for the overall victory. “But if that’s how it is, then no worries, tomorrow I’ll pick myself up and we won’t talk about it anymore.”

The jury’s decision overshadowed Van Aert’s second career stage win at cycling’s marquee event, a day after he produced a tremendous effort in the Alps in support of Roglic, his Jumbo Visma team leader.

Van Aert used his power in the slight uphill finish to win by half a wheel ahead of Cees Bol and Sam Bennett.

“It was a heavy finish. It was maybe the most easy stage I ever did in a cycling race because there was no breakaway, not a high pace at all, but then the last hour was really hectic with the wind,” Van Aert said.

The Belgian abandoned the Tour last year with a serious leg injury that kept him sidelined for several months. But the three-time cyclocross world champion has been in superb form since the cycling season resumed last month, posting victories at the Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, as well as a stage win at the Criterium du Dauphine.

A humble rider regarded as a future great, Van Aert will now return to his “domestique” role, as a support rider for Roglic and other teammates.

“With a lot of happiness,” he said.

Sandwiched between the race’s first summit finish in the Alps and Thursday’s tough climb up Mont Aigoual, the 183-kilometer stage through the Drome Provencale region gave the peloton a chance to relax a bit.

The stage started from Gap at a moderate pace under a bright sunshine, with riders talking to each other inside the peloton as they gently rode toward Privas, the French town famous for its chestnut cream.

French hope Thibaut Pinot, who crashed heavily during the opening stage last week, made the most of the pedestrian tempo to have his shoulder checked by the race doctor, then returned inside the pack without problem.

The strong headwinds deterred attacks and the race only heated up with 35 kilometers left when the big teams moved forward and jostled for position at the front to make sure they did not get caught in crosswinds. Sepp Kuss, an American riding in support of Roglic, crashed in the peloton but was able to resume racing and did not lose time.

The Tour, which was postponed from its usual July slot due to the coronavirus, ends in Paris on Sept. 20.

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 2, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage five of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Adam Yates (GBR) — 22:28:30
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:07
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:11
4. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:13
5. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:17
6. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:17
7. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:17
8. Esteban Chaves (COL) — +:17
9. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +:17
10. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:17
13. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:17
16. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:16
20. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:45
42. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +7:39

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 123 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 114
3. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 93
4. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 75
5. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 70

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 23 points
2. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
3. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 10
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 8
5. Quentin Pacher (FRA) — 6

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 22:28:37
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:06
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — :15
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:34
5. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — +4:03

