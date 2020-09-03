TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Mo Farah
Farah, Kosgei, Hassan chase hour world records in Brussels; TV, stream info

By OlympicTalkSep 3, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
How far can one run in an hour on a track? Some of the world’s greatest distance runners will provide answers on Friday.

Mo FarahBrigid Kosgei and Sifan Hassan headline fields in rarely contested one-hour races at a Diamond League meet in Brussels. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold air coverage on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

The women go first. Kosgei and Hassan are the world’s dominant female distance runners.

Kosgei, a 26-year-old Kenyan, took 81 seconds off Paula Radcliffe‘s 16-year-old marathon world record last Oct. 13, clocking 2:14:04 to win the Chicago Marathon.

Hassan, a 27-year-old, Ethiopia-born Dutchwoman, holds the mile and road 5km world records and is the reigning world champion at 1500m and the 10,000m.

The women’s hour record is 18,517 meters — or 11.5 miles — set by Ethiopian Dire Tune in 2008. Hassan’s European record in the half marathon (13.1 miles) is 65:15. If she matches that pace for an hour, she will break the record.

Kosgei has gone even faster in the half marathon — 64:49 — the second-fastest time in history.

In the later men’s race, Farah takes aim at the hour record of 21,285 meters — or 13.2 miles — set by Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie in 2007.

Farah, a four-time Olympic champion between 5000m and 10,000m, owns a half marathon best of 59:32. Last year, he covered 13.1 miles in 59:07 on a non-record-eligible course (66 seconds shy of Geoffrey Kamworor‘s world record), a pace that would give him the hour record if replicated Friday.

Other Brussels headliners include Mondo Duplantis perhaps taking aim at the outdoor pole vault world record and Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon in a bid to run the fastest women’s 1000m in history.

Here are the Brussels entry lists. Here’s the schedule of events (all times Eastern):

1:03 p.m. ET — Women’s 100m Hurdles
1:11 — Women’s One Hour
1:45 — Men’s Pole Vault
1:59 — Women’s High Jump
2:18 — Women’s 100m
2:23 — Men’s 1500m
2:34 — Women’s 400m
2:42 — Men’s 200m
2:47 — Women’s 1000m
2:55 — Men’s One Hour

Alexey Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage 6; American gets 4th

By OlympicTalkSep 3, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko won the sixth stage of the Tour de France on a day with late climbs (but not a summit finish) that didn’t significantly impact the overall standings.

Lutsenko, not a yellow jersey contender, won his first career Tour stage from a seven-rider breakaway just after the start of a 118-mile day. Spain’s Jesus Herrada was second, 55 seconds behind, followed by Olympic road race champion Greg Van Avermaet and American Neilson Powless on his 24th birthday.

The last American to win an individual Tour stage was Tyler Farrar in 2011.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

Great Britain’s Adam Yates retained the race lead, three seconds ahead of pre-race co-favorite Primoz Roglic of Slovenia. Another Slovenian, Tadej Pogacar, is third, seven seconds behind. He’s followed by a group 13 seconds back that includes defending champion Egan Bernal of Colombia.

Yates, fourth in the 2016 Tour, is expected to give up the lead well before the Grand Tour hits Paris in two weeks.

“I still want to win a stage; that’s what we came here to do,” said Yates, who took over the maillot jaune on Wednesday after Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe was penalized 20 seconds for taking a bottle inside the last 12.5 miles. “We’ll play it day by day, see what happens.”

The Tour continues with stage seven on Friday at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold. A mostly flat stage, after early hills in a windy region of France, is an hors d’oeuvre for Pyreneean stages on Saturday and Sunday.

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 3, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage six of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Adam Yates (GBR) — 27:03:57
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:03
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:07
4. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:13
5. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:13
6. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:13
7. Esteban Chaves (COL) — +:13
8. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:13
9. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:13
10. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +:13
12. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:13
16. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:15
20. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:41
38. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +7:52

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 129 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 117
3. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 93
4. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 75
5. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 71

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 23 points
2. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
3. Nicolas Roche (IRL) — 11
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 10
5. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — 10

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 27:04:04
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:06
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — :15
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:34
5. Dani Martinez (COL) — +4:18

