Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

How far can one run in an hour on a track? Some of the world’s greatest distance runners will provide answers on Friday.

Mo Farah, Brigid Kosgei and Sifan Hassan headline fields in rarely contested one-hour races at a Diamond League meet in Brussels. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold air coverage on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

The women go first. Kosgei and Hassan are the world’s dominant female distance runners.

Kosgei, a 26-year-old Kenyan, took 81 seconds off Paula Radcliffe‘s 16-year-old marathon world record last Oct. 13, clocking 2:14:04 to win the Chicago Marathon.

Hassan, a 27-year-old, Ethiopia-born Dutchwoman, holds the mile and road 5km world records and is the reigning world champion at 1500m and the 10,000m.

The women’s hour record is 18,517 meters — or 11.5 miles — set by Ethiopian Dire Tune in 2008. Hassan’s European record in the half marathon (13.1 miles) is 65:15. If she matches that pace for an hour, she will break the record.

Kosgei has gone even faster in the half marathon — 64:49 — the second-fastest time in history.

In the later men’s race, Farah takes aim at the hour record of 21,285 meters — or 13.2 miles — set by Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie in 2007.

Farah, a four-time Olympic champion between 5000m and 10,000m, owns a half marathon best of 59:32. Last year, he covered 13.1 miles in 59:07 on a non-record-eligible course (66 seconds shy of Geoffrey Kamworor‘s world record), a pace that would give him the hour record if replicated Friday.

Other Brussels headliners include Mondo Duplantis perhaps taking aim at the outdoor pole vault world record and Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon in a bid to run the fastest women’s 1000m in history.

Here are the Brussels entry lists. Here’s the schedule of events (all times Eastern):

1:03 p.m. ET — Women’s 100m Hurdles

1:11 — Women’s One Hour

1:45 — Men’s Pole Vault

1:59 — Women’s High Jump

2:18 — Women’s 100m

2:23 — Men’s 1500m

2:34 — Women’s 400m

2:42 — Men’s 200m

2:47 — Women’s 1000m

2:55 — Men’s One Hour

MORE: Trayvon Bromell’s return from destruction, death to sprinting

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk