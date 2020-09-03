TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Nina Bocharova, first Olympic balance beam champion, dies at 95

By OlympicTalkSep 3, 2020, 7:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nina Bocharova, who won the first Olympic balance beam competition among four medals for the Soviet Union at the 1952 Helsinki Games, died on Monday at age 95, according to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and Ukraine’s Olympic Committee.

Bocharova, of Ukraine, was part of the Soviet Union’s first Olympic team in 1952. It dominated the women’s gymnastics competition, winning 11 medals overall, kicking off a run of eight straight Olympic team titles from 1952-80.

Bocharova was a Soviet national champion in 1949 and 1951. In Helsinki, she also earned silver in the first Olympic women’s all-around behind Mariya Horokhovska, who remains the only woman to win seven medals at a single Games in any sport.

Bocharova retired after earning team gold at the 1954 World Championships.

“With women’s artistic gymnastics still in its infancy, Bocharova exuded strength and grace, the trademarks for which the Soviet program came to be known,” according to the FIG.

Alexey Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage 6; American gets 4th

By OlympicTalkSep 3, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko won the sixth stage of the Tour de France on a day with late climbs (but not a summit finish) that didn’t significantly impact the overall standings.

Lutsenko, not a yellow jersey contender, won his first career Tour stage from a seven-rider breakaway just after the start of a 118-mile day. Spain’s Jesus Herrada was second, 55 seconds behind, followed by Olympic road race champion Greg Van Avermaet and American Neilson Powless on his 24th birthday.

The last American to win an individual Tour stage was Tyler Farrar in 2011.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

Great Britain’s Adam Yates retained the race lead, three seconds ahead of pre-race co-favorite Primoz Roglic of Slovenia. Another Slovenian, Tadej Pogacar, is third, seven seconds behind. He’s followed by a group 13 seconds back that includes defending champion Egan Bernal of Colombia.

Yates, fourth in the 2016 Tour, is expected to give up the lead well before the Grand Tour hits Paris in two weeks.

“I still want to win a stage; that’s what we came here to do,” said Yates, who took over the maillot jaune on Wednesday after Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe was penalized 20 seconds for taking a bottle inside the last 12.5 miles. “We’ll play it day by day, see what happens.”

The Tour continues with stage seven on Friday at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold. A mostly flat stage, after early hills in a windy region of France, is an hors d’oeuvre for Pyreneean stages on Saturday and Sunday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: USA Cycling names Olympic team finalists

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 3, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Mo Farah Farah, Kosgei, Hassan chase hour world records in Brussels; TV, stream info Nina Bocharova, first Olympic balance beam champion, dies at 95 Los Angeles 2028 LA 2028 reveals infinite Olympic and Paralympic logos

2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage six of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Adam Yates (GBR) — 27:03:57
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:03
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:07
4. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:13
5. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:13
6. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:13
7. Esteban Chaves (COL) — +:13
8. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:13
9. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:13
10. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +:13
12. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:13
16. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:15
20. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:41
38. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +7:52

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 129 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 117
3. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 93
4. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 75
5. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 71

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 23 points
2. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
3. Nicolas Roche (IRL) — 11
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 10
5. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — 10

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 27:04:04
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:06
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — :15
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:34
5. Dani Martinez (COL) — +4:18

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions