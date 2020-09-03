TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

Alexey Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage 6; American gets 4th

By OlympicTalkSep 3, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko won the sixth stage of the Tour de France on a day with late climbs (but not a summit finish) that didn’t significantly impact the overall standings.

Lutsenko, not a yellow jersey contender, won his first career Tour stage from a seven-rider breakaway just after the start of a 118-mile day. Spain’s Jesus Herrada was second, 55 seconds behind, followed by Olympic road race champion Greg Van Avermaet and American Neilson Powless on his 24th birthday.

The last American to win an individual Tour stage was Tyler Farrar in 2011.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

Great Britain’s Adam Yates retained the race lead, three seconds ahead of pre-race co-favorite Primoz Roglic of Slovenia. Another Slovenian, Tadej Pogacar, is third, seven seconds behind. He’s followed by a group 13 seconds back that includes defending champion Egan Bernal of Colombia.

Yates, fourth in the 2016 Tour, is expected to give up the lead well before the Grand Tour hits Paris in two weeks.

“I still want to win a stage; that’s what we came here to do,” said Yates, who took over the maillot jaune on Wednesday after Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe was penalized 20 seconds for taking a bottle inside the last 12.5 miles. “We’ll play it day by day, see what happens.”

The Tour continues with stage seven on Friday at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold. A mostly flat stage, after early hills in a windy region of France, is an hors d’oeuvre for Pyreneean stages on Saturday and Sunday.

MORE: USA Cycling names Olympic team finalists

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 3, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage six of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Adam Yates (GBR) — 27:03:57
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:03
3. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:07
4. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:13
5. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:13
6. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:13
7. Esteban Chaves (COL) — +:13
8. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:13
9. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:13
10. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +:13
12. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:13
16. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:15
20. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +:41
38. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +7:52

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 129 points
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 117
3. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 93
4. Caleb Ewan (AUS) — 75
5. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 71

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 23 points
2. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
3. Nicolas Roche (IRL) — 11
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 10
5. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — 10

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 27:04:04
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:06
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — :15
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:34
5. Dani Martinez (COL) — +4:18

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

2020 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkSep 3, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
NBC Sports airs daily, start-to-finish coverage of the 107th Tour de France, running two months later than usual due to a coronavirus pandemic-forced postponement.

On TV, NBC, NBCSN and CNBC combine to broadcast all 21 stages of the three-week Grand Tour, which starts in Nice and finishes on Paris’ Champs-Élysées.

NBC Sports Gold and Peacock Premium live stream daily coverage, too, including nearly 20 bonus hours and commercial-free coverage for Gold “Cycling Pass” subscribers. Gold subscribers can also live stream La Course, a one-day women’s race, on Aug. 29 at 4 a.m. ET.

More information on exclusive digital offerings is here.

Colombian Egan Bernal of Team Ineos defends his title, a year after becoming the first South American winner and the youngest, at 22, in more than 100 years.

Bernal will not be joined by Ineos teammates and past Tour champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, British veterans left off the eight-man roster.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

Instead, the other top contenders include would-be first-time Tour winners Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Nairo Quintana of Colombia. A number of riders are in contention for the podium with last year’s second- and third-place finishers — Thomas and Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk — absent this year.

Slovakian Peter Sagan looks to extend his record of seven Tour de France sprinter titles and earn at least one stage victory for a fifth straight year.

Longtime Tour broadcast host Phil Liggett returns, as does analyst Bob Roll. They will call the race remotely from Sky Sports in Great Britain and NBC Sports in Stamford, Conn., respectively. Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre- and post-race studio coverage from Stamford with past Grand Tour riders Christian Vande Velde and Chris Horner.

Former professional cyclist Adam Blythe serves as a reporter on-site in France.

MORE: USA Cycling names Olympic team finalists

2020 TOUR DE FRANCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Note: All live coverage on NBC and NBCSN is also available on NBC Sports Gold and the NBC Sports app.

Date Time (ET) Stage TV
Sat., Aug. 29 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
8 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN
9 p.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 30 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN
1 p.m. Stage 2 Recap NBC
Mon., Aug. 31 Midnight Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron (LIVE) NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 1 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 2 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas (LIVE) NBCSN
4 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN
11:30 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 3 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN
11:30 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN
Fri., Sept. 4 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 5 8 a.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle (LIVE) NBC
9 p.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN
Sun., Sep. 6 Midnight Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns (Live) NBCSN
1 p.m. Stage 9 Recap NBC
Mon., Sep. 7 12:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 8 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 9 Midnight Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 10 Midnight Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
5 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
Fri., Sep. 11 Midnight Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 12 8 a.m. Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon (LIVE) CNBC
Sun., Sep. 13 Midnight Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier (LIVE) CNBC
8 p.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN
Mon.., Sep. 14 Midnight Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 15 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 16 Midnight Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 17 Midnight Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN
Fri., Sep. 18 Midnight Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole (LIVE) NBCSN
4 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN
11 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 19 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) NBCSN
4:30 p.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
Sun., Sep. 20 1:30 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
9 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
9:30 a.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN
Mon., Sep. 21 Midnight Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN