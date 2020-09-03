Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic bids for his fourth U.S. Open title and 18th Grand Slam singles crown without rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 undefeated in 2020, is one of three Grand Slam singles champions in the men’s field. The other two — Andy Murray and Marin Cilic — are in the other half of the draw.

Djokovic’s potential road to the final could include American veteran John Isner in the fourth round and young talents Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

The bottom half is headlined by No. 2 seed and two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, a runner-up to Nadal in last year’s epic final.

Federer is out of the tournament after undergoing a right knee procedure. Nadal opted not to defend his title due to travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic is three majors behind Federer’s male record and two behind Nadal.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!