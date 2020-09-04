TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 4, 2020, 11:29 AM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Mo Farah Farah, Kosgei, Hassan chase hour world records in Brussels; TV, stream info Nina Bocharova, first Olympic balance beam champion, dies at 95 Los Angeles 2028 LA 2028 reveals infinite Olympic and Paralympic logos

2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage seven of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Adam Yates (GBR) — 30:36:00
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:03
3. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:09
4. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:13
5. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:13
6. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:13
7. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:13
8. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +:13
9. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:13
10. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +:13
11. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:15
16. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +1:28
21. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +2:02
32. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +7:52

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 138 points
2. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 129
3. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 106
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 105
5. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 93

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 25 points
2. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
3. Nicolas Roche (IRL) — 11
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 10
5. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — 10

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Egan Bernal (COL) — +30:36:13
2. Enric Mas (ESP) — :09
3. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:28
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +1:15
5. Valentin Madouas (FRA) — +27:18

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

Tour de France: Stage 7 split causes shakeup in overall standings

By OlympicTalkSep 4, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Mo Farah Farah, Kosgei, Hassan chase hour world records in Brussels; TV, stream info Nina Bocharova, first Olympic balance beam champion, dies at 95 Los Angeles 2028 LA 2028 reveals infinite Olympic and Paralympic logos

Tour de France contenders will battle it out in the Pyrenees on Saturday and Sunday, but Friday’s seventh stage produced a surprise shakeup of its own.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, third place in the overall standings going into the day, lost 81 seconds to the other favorites to make the podium in Paris in two weeks. Another contender, Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, lost the same amount of time.

Pogacar and Carapaz were the biggest names who didn’t make the front of a split late in the flat, 104-mile stage.

Belgian Wout van Aert led the final sprint for his second win in the last three stages, after most of the sprinters were dropped earlier in the day. The first finishing group also included overall leader Adam Yates, who keeps the yellow jersey for a third straight day.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

But Yates is not expected to keep the lead into the final week. Pre-race favorites Primoz Roglic of Slovenia (van Aert’s Jumbo-Visma teammate) and Egan Bernal of Colombia finished in the same time as Yates, consolidating their podium ambitions.

Roglic trails Yates by three seconds. Bernal is 13 seconds behind, along with contenders Nairo QuintanaTom Dumoulin and Thibaut Pinot.

“Today we gained time,” Bernal said, “but we have to stay focused because there is a long way to Paris.”

Pogacar, arguably the No. 3 overall pre-race favorite, went from seven seconds back to 1:28. Carapaz, the 2019 Giro d’Italia champion, is now 2:02 behind.

“We knew in the final section that it would be hard so we were trying to move to the front, but someone crashed in front of us, and I ended up behind the group when it split,” Pogacar said, according to Cyclingnews.com. “It’s just a minute or so, It’s not ideal, but I’m not worried. We will try another day.”

The Tour heads to the Pyrenees for the first of back-to-back mountain stages on Saturday. NBC Sports Gold streaming begins at 7:20 a.m. ET. Broadcast coverage on NBC starts at 8.

Yates, fourth in the 2016 Tour, has said his goal for this Tour is stage wins. If Yates makes it through the Pyrenees with his lead, he could hold it until the next summit finish in stage 13 next Friday.

If he does that, Yates will have worn the maillot jaune longer than any other British rider who hasn’t won a Tour.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: USA Cycling names Olymipc team finalists

2020 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, results

Serena Williams
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 4, 2020, 7:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Serena Williams bids for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open against a field lacking the defending champion and world No. 1.

Williams, the 38-year-old No. 3 seed, opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, who made a surprise run to the fourth round in 2019.

Williams, runner-up at the last two U.S. Opens, could play Olympic champion Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in the second round and past U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the third round. Williams is again trying to match Margaret Court‘s record for Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams is on the opposite half of the draw from Karolina Pliskova, the top seed with world Nos. 1 and 2 Ash Barty and Simona Halep declining to play due to concerns given the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada is also sitting out after, citing “unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic.”

The other top seed in Williams’ half, and a potential semifinal opponent, is Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

In the top half, Pliskova could face 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. Coco Gauff, the 16-year-old American, is also in the top half, opening against No. 31 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. Gauff and Osaka could meet in the third round, just as they did last year.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw