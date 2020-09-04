2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage seven of 21 …
Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Adam Yates (GBR) — 30:36:00
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:03
3. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:09
4. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:13
5. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +:13
6. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:13
7. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:13
8. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +:13
9. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +:13
10. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +:13
11. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +:15
16. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +1:28
21. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +2:02
32. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +7:52
Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 138 points
2. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 129
3. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 106
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 105
5. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 93
Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 25 points
2. Michael Gogl (AUT) — 12
3. Nicolas Roche (IRL) — 11
4. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — 10
5. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) — 10
Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Egan Bernal (COL) — +30:36:13
2. Enric Mas (ESP) — :09
3. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +:28
4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +1:15
5. Valentin Madouas (FRA) — +27:18
