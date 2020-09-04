TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

Mo Farah, Sifan Hassan break world records for farthest run in one hour

By OlympicTalkSep 4, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT
Mo Farah and Sifan Hassan broke world records for the farthest distance run in one hour on a track, a rarely contested event, at a largely empty stadium in Brussels on Friday.

Farah, a four-time Olympic champion racing on the track for the first time in three years, bettered Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie‘s mark from 2007 by 45 meters. Farah covered 21,330 meters, or 13.25 miles. The Brit surged past Belgian training partner Bashir Abdi with a minute left.

“Show the people what is possible,” Farah said.

Hassan covered 18,930 meters — or 11.76 miles — running more than a full lap more than the previous women’s record.

“I didn’t feel good,” at the start, said Hassan, who dropped out of her only other race this year, a 5000m in Monaco three weeks ago. “After the 30 minute [mark], every single minute is very easy.”

Ethiopian Dire Tune held the old women’s mark of 18,517 meters — or 11.5 miles — set in 2008.

Brigid Kosgei, the marathon world-record holder, and 2020 Tokyo Marathon champion Lonah Salpeter also beat the old record, but Kosgei was disqualified after it appeared she took at least one step on the inside of the track while clocking 47 laps averaging 76 seconds per lap.

Hassan and Kosgei were expected to easily break the record given each of their personal bests in the half marathon (13.1 miles) would have put them on pace to reach 11.5 miles in well under 60 minutes.

In the pole vault, Swedish 20-year-old Mondo Duplantis took three unsuccessful tries at breaking Sergey Bubka‘s outdoor world record of 6.14 meters. Duplantis holds the overall record of 6.18 meters from an indoor meet in February.

The Diamond League season finishes with meets in Rome on Sept. 17 and Doha on Sept. 25.

Naomi Osaka continues spreading message, winning at U.S. Open

By OlympicTalkSep 4, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT
It was nine days ago that Naomi Osaka made one of, if not the biggest statement of her tennis career by choosing not to play.

On court at the U.S. Open this week, Osaka consolidated pre-event favorite status by marching into the fourth round.

The 2018 Open champion’s latest win, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 over 137th-ranked Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk on Friday afternoon, set up her first match against a fellow seed on Sunday, No. 13 Anett Kontaveit.

Osaka had a chance to close out Kostyuk in straight sets. She lost the last four points of the second-set tiebreak and flung her racket across the baseline.

“While I was playing, honestly, I was cursing myself out,” she said. “You wouldn’t want to know what I was saying.”

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

As Osaka said in withdrawing during the Western & Southern Open last week, she is a Black woman before she is an athlete. Osaka’s decision not to play her scheduled semifinal at the pre-U.S. Open tournament, calling for racial justice, led to support from other players and the event stopping altogether for a day.

Osaka, who has a Haitian father and Japanese mother, was born in Japan, grew up in the U.S. and represents Japan, won the rescheduled semifinal. She then pulled out before the next day’s final with Victoria Azarenka due to a left hamstring injury.

Osaka was unsure what to expect at the U.S. Open given the short turnaround. Still, she had seven different face masks at the ready, one for each of her matches in case she made a run to the final.

On each mask is a name, revealed as the No. 4 seed walks on court. The first three — Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Google the name, research the story, find out exactly what’s going on,” Osaka said after her second-round win over Italian veteran Camila Giorgi on Wednesday. “I’m just trying to spread the story and spread awareness. I feel like it’s helping. I hope it’s helping.”

Osaka, who flew to Minneapolis in the spring to pay respect to George Floyd and have her voice heard on the streets, endures after what she called an emotional week before the Open. She swept Giorgi and outlasted Kostyuk with that hamstring wrapped.

“I don’t really pay attention too much,” she said when asked before Friday’s match about the injury. “Obviously it’s not 100 percent, but for me, I’m here right now, so I’m fit enough to play.”

And ready to continue using her platform.

“It’s quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names,” Osaka said after her first-round win. “Hopefully, I’ll get to the finals, and you can see all of them.”

Tour de France: Stage 7 split causes shakeup in overall standings

By OlympicTalkSep 4, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
Tour de France contenders will battle it out in the Pyrenees on Saturday and Sunday, but Friday’s seventh stage produced a surprise shakeup of its own.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, third place in the overall standings going into the day, lost 81 seconds to the other favorites to make the podium in Paris in two weeks. Another contender, Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, lost the same amount of time.

Pogacar and Carapaz were the biggest names who didn’t make the front of a split late in the flat, 104-mile stage.

Belgian Wout van Aert led the final sprint for his second win in the last three stages, after most of the sprinters were dropped earlier in the day. The first finishing group also included overall leader Adam Yates, who keeps the yellow jersey for a third straight day.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

But Yates is not expected to keep the lead into the final week. Pre-race favorites Primoz Roglic of Slovenia (van Aert’s Jumbo-Visma teammate) and Egan Bernal of Colombia finished in the same time as Yates, consolidating their podium ambitions.

Roglic trails Yates by three seconds. Bernal is 13 seconds behind, along with contenders Nairo QuintanaTom Dumoulin and Thibaut Pinot.

“Today we gained time,” Bernal said, “but we have to stay focused because there is a long way to Paris.”

Pogacar, arguably the No. 3 overall pre-race favorite, went from seven seconds back to 1:28. Carapaz, the 2019 Giro d’Italia champion, is now 2:02 behind.

“We knew in the final section that it would be hard so we were trying to move to the front, but someone crashed in front of us, and I ended up behind the group when it split,” Pogacar said, according to Cyclingnews.com. “It’s just a minute or so, It’s not ideal, but I’m not worried. We will try another day.”

The Tour heads to the Pyrenees for the first of back-to-back mountain stages on Saturday. NBC Sports Gold streaming begins at 7:20 a.m. ET. Broadcast coverage on NBC starts at 8.

Yates, fourth in the 2016 Tour, has said his goal for this Tour is stage wins. If Yates makes it through the Pyrenees with his lead, he could hold it until the next summit finish in stage 13 next Friday.

If he does that, Yates will have worn the maillot jaune longer than any other British rider who hasn’t won a Tour.

