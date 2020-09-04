TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Serena Williams
Getty Images

2020 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, results

By OlympicTalkSep 4, 2020, 7:25 AM EDT
Serena Williams bids for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the U.S. Open against a field lacking the defending champion and world No. 1.

Williams, the 38-year-old No. 3 seed, opens against countrywoman Kristie Ahn, who made a surprise run to the fourth round in 2019.

Williams, runner-up at the last two U.S. Opens, could play Olympic champion Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in the second round and past U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the third round. Williams is again trying to match Margaret Court‘s record for Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams is on the opposite half of the draw from Karolina Pliskova, the top seed with world Nos. 1 and 2 Ash Barty and Simona Halep declining to play due to concerns given the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada is also sitting out after, citing “unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic.”

The other top seed in Williams’ half, and a potential semifinal opponent, is Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

In the top half, Pliskova could face 2018 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. Coco Gauff, the 16-year-old American, is also in the top half, opening against No. 31 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. Gauff and Osaka could meet in the third round, just as they did last year.

U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw U.S. Open Women's Draw

2020 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, results

Novak Djokovic
Getty Images
Sep 4, 2020, 7:25 AM EDT
Novak Djokovic bids for his fourth U.S. Open title and 18th Grand Slam singles crown without rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 undefeated in 2020, is one of three Grand Slam singles champions in the men’s field. The other two — Andy Murray and Marin Cilic — are in the other half of the draw.

Djokovic’s potential road to the final could include American veteran John Isner in the fourth round and young talents Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

The bottom half is headlined by No. 2 seed and two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, a runner-up to Nadal in last year’s epic final.

Federer is out of the tournament after undergoing a right knee procedure. Nadal opted not to defend his title due to travel concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic is three majors behind Federer’s male record and two behind Nadal.

U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw U.S. Open Men's Singles Draw

Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens set U.S. Open clash

Serena Williams
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 3, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
Some of Serena Williams‘ earliest memories are of schoolwork. Learning the alphabet in particular. She stayed up doing an assignment, but kept erasing her writing, crying because it wasn’t perfect. In the instance she remembered, she never finished the homework.

“That’s been really the story of my life,” she said Thursday night.

The story of the last two years has been Williams’ unfinished business in Grand Slams. She reached the finals of the U.S. Open and Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019 and lost each match, so far unable to win a 24th major to tie Margaret Court‘s record total.

Imperfection marked Williams’ return to competition in August during the coronavirus pandemic. She played five matches. All five went the full three sets. At the U.S. Open this week, she swept American Kristie Ahn in the first round, but dropped her opening service game each time.

Then on Thursday, Williams appeared en route to a more Serena-like rout of 117th-ranked Russian Margarita Gasparyan.

She was up a set and a break within 45 minutes. Then Gasparyan broke back and, on Williams’ next service game, made her play 16 points to hold. Williams broke Gasparyan one more time for the 6-2, 6-4 victory.

“I think that’s been what’s holding me back is I get frustrated,” Williams said. “But I’m out here, and I’m fighting. If anything, it could help me know what not to do next time.”

Next up is an anticipated third-round duel with 2017 U.S. Open Sloane Stephens on Saturday. The streaky Stephens swept 130th-ranked Olga Govortsova of Belarus 6-2, 6-2 in a much more routine victory earlier Thursday. It marked the first time since last September that Stephens won back-to-back matches.

“I played well, built on my first match,” said Stephens, who entered the Open with a 2020 record of 1-7. “Really looking forward to [playing in the third round], another shot just to have an opportunity to play, obviously, without having played that much this year.”

Williams is 5-1 against Stephens, winning the last four since Stephens upset her in the 2013 Australian Open quarterfinals. That marked the first time Williams lost to a younger American, and that’s only happened three other times since (Madison BrengleSofia Kenin and Shelby Rogers).

“She’s beaten me before, so she knows how to play well,” Williams said of Stephens. “She looks like she’s not taking a lot of energy and then, bam, there’s five winners.”

The Williams-Stephens winner could play more Americans — potentially, No. 22 seed Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round, No. 7 Madison Keys in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Sofia Kenin in the semifinals.

Williams leads the U.S. Olympic race for four singles berths. Stephens is well outside a qualifying spot but has nine months to chase points. The Olympic field is determined by the WTA rankings after the 2021 French Open.

MORE: Halep, Comaneci and the genesis of a Romanian friendship

