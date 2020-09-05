TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Serena Williams
Getty Images

Serena Williams outlasts Sloane Stephens at U.S. Open

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Serena Williams rallied past Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open fourth round on Saturday, keeping alive her latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Williams, trying to tie Margaret Court‘s record, won 10 of the last 12 games after struggling with her serve in the first set. She avoided what would have been her earliest U.S. Open exit since her debut in 1998 at age 16.

“It was intense,” said the third seed Williams, who won her fifth straight match with the 2017 U.S. Open champion Stephens in their first duel in five years. “We always have some really incredible matches. It brings out the best in my fitness when I play Sloane.”

Williams advanced to a Monday match with No. 15 Maria Sakkari of Greece. Sakkari beat Williams in three sets at last week’s Western & Southern Open, also held at the U.S. Open grounds in New York.

If seeds hold, Williams would play more Americans — No. 7 Madison Keys in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Sofia Kenin in the semifinals.

Since returning from childbirth in 2018, Williams lost each of the last two finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. Daughter Olympia, who turned 3 on Tuesday, was among the few spectators on Saturday.

“I hope that she saw her momma fighting,” Williams said in an on-court interview. “I don’t think she was paying attention, between you and me. She might have been playing with some princesses upstairs.”

Stephens, the No. 26 seed, entered the Open with a 2020 record of 1-7. The French Open has been her strongest Slam. That tournament begins in two weeks.

US OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

France’s best hope to win Tour de France cracks in Pyrenees

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Sifan Hassan Mo Farah, Sifan Hassan break world records for farthest run in one hour Mo Farah Farah, Kosgei, Hassan chase hour world records in Brussels; TV, stream info Nina Bocharova, first Olympic balance beam champion, dies at 95

The Tour de France’s first day in the Pyrenees cost the host nation its best hope to end its 35-year title drought.

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot was dropped on the penultimate climb on stage eight, the first of back-to-back mountain days. He finished 25 minutes behind stage winner and countryman Nans Peters and fell nearly 19 minutes behind in the overall standings led by Brit Adam Yates.

“I could not pedal, that’s the way it is,” Pinot said. “I want to apologize to my teammates and all my supporters.”

Pinot began Saturday in good position, ninth place with the same time as defending champion Egan Bernal, 13 seconds behind Yates.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

But Pinot, third at the 2014 Tour, was seen sitting up, stretching his back on multiple occasions after losing contact with the peloton.

Ahead, Yates and the pre-Tour co-favorites, Bernal and Slovenian Primoz Roglic, finished in the same time. Yates keeps his three-second lead over Roglic.

Pinot, a 30-year-old for team Groupama-FDJ, crashed in the Tour’s first stage in Nice the previous Saturday. He failed to finish the Tour in each of his last three starts. Last year, he tearfully abandoned during stage 19 with a leg injury while in fifth place overall.

“It might be a turning point in my career,” Pinot said. “I’ve been through too many failures.”

The last Frenchman to win the Tour was Bernard Hinault in 1985, making this the longest drought for the host nation. Before this, the longest span between French wins in Tour history dating to 1903 was seven races.

France had three other cyclists in the top 11 overall going into Saturday — Guillaume Martin in third, Romain Bardet in seventh and Julian Alaphilippe in 11th. But none were expected to hold up in the Pyrenees and Alps as well as Pinot. Alaphilippe also cracked Saturday, falling to 26th place, nearly 12 minutes behind.

The Tour continues in the Pyrenees with five categorized climbs on Sunday with NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold coverage starting at 7 a.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: USA Cycling names Olymipc team finalists

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Sifan Hassan Mo Farah, Sifan Hassan break world records for farthest run in one hour Mo Farah Farah, Kosgei, Hassan chase hour world records in Brussels; TV, stream info Nina Bocharova, first Olympic balance beam champion, dies at 95

2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage eight of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Adam Yates (GBR) — 34:44:52
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:03
3. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:09
4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:11
5. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:13
6. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:13
7. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +:13
8. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +:13
9. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:48
10. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:00
15. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +2:20
17. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +2:40
26. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +11:42
30. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +18:56

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 138 points
2. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 131
3. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 106
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 106
5. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 93

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 35 points
2. Nans Peters (FRA) — 31
3. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) — 25
4. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 24
5. Quentin Pacher (FRA) — 20

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Egan Bernal (COL) — +34:45:05
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +35
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — :47
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +2:35
5. Neilson Powless (USA) — +31:36

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions