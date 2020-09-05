TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

France’s best hope to win Tour de France cracks in Pyrenees

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT
The Tour de France’s first day in the Pyrenees cost the host nation its best hope to end its 35-year title drought.

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot was dropped on the penultimate climb on stage eight, the first of back-to-back mountain days. He finished 25 minutes behind stage winner and countryman Nans Peters and fell nearly 19 minutes behind in the overall standings led by Brit Adam Yates.

“I could not pedal, that’s the way it is,” Pinot said. “I want to apologize to my teammates and all my supporters.”

Pinot began Saturday in good position, ninth place with the same time as defending champion Egan Bernal, 13 seconds behind Yates.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

But Pinot, third at the 2014 Tour, was seen sitting up, stretching his back on multiple occasions after losing contact with the peloton.

Ahead, Yates and the pre-Tour co-favorites, Bernal and Slovenian Primoz Roglic, finished in the same time. Yates keeps his three-second lead over Roglic.

Pinot, a 30-year-old for team Groupama-FDJ, crashed in the Tour’s first stage in Nice the previous Saturday. He failed to finish the Tour in each of his last three starts. Last year, he tearfully abandoned during stage 19 with a leg injury while in fifth place overall.

“It might be a turning point in my career,” Pinot said. “I’ve been through too many failures.”

The last Frenchman to win the Tour was Bernard Hinault in 1985, making this the longest drought for the host nation. Before this, the longest span between French wins in Tour history dating to 1903 was seven races.

France had three other cyclists in the top 11 overall going into Saturday — Guillaume Martin in third, Romain Bardet in seventh and Julian Alaphilippe in 11th. But none were expected to hold up in the Pyrenees and Alps as well as Pinot. Alaphilippe also cracked Saturday, falling to 26th place, nearly 12 minutes behind.

The Tour continues in the Pyrenees with five categorized climbs on Sunday with NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold coverage starting at 7 a.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage eight of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Adam Yates (GBR) — 34:44:52
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:03
3. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:09
4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:11
5. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:13
6. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:13
7. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +:13
8. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +:13
9. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:48
10. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:00
15. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +2:20
17. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +2:40
26. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +11:42
30. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +18:56

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 138 points
2. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 131
3. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 106
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 106
5. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 93

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 35 points
2. Nans Peters (FRA) — 31
3. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) — 25
4. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 24
5. Quentin Pacher (FRA) — 20

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Egan Bernal (COL) — +34:45:05
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +35
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — :47
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +2:35
5. Neilson Powless (USA) — +31:36

TOUR DE FRANCE: TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

2020 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
NBC Sports airs daily, start-to-finish coverage of the 107th Tour de France, running two months later than usual due to a coronavirus pandemic-forced postponement.

On TV, NBC, NBCSN and CNBC combine to broadcast all 21 stages of the three-week Grand Tour, which starts in Nice and finishes on Paris’ Champs-Élysées.

NBC Sports Gold and Peacock Premium live stream daily coverage, too, including nearly 20 bonus hours and commercial-free coverage for Gold “Cycling Pass” subscribers. Gold subscribers can also live stream La Course, a one-day women’s race, on Aug. 29 at 4 a.m. ET.

More information on exclusive digital offerings is here.

Colombian Egan Bernal of Team Ineos defends his title, a year after becoming the first South American winner and the youngest, at 22, in more than 100 years.

Bernal will not be joined by Ineos teammates and past Tour champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, British veterans left off the eight-man roster.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Stage By Stage | Favorites, Predictions

Instead, the other top contenders include would-be first-time Tour winners Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Nairo Quintana of Colombia. A number of riders are in contention for the podium with last year’s second- and third-place finishers — Thomas and Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk — absent this year.

Slovakian Peter Sagan looks to extend his record of seven Tour de France sprinter titles and earn at least one stage victory for a fifth straight year.

Longtime Tour broadcast host Phil Liggett returns, as does analyst Bob Roll. They will call the race remotely from Sky Sports in Great Britain and NBC Sports in Stamford, Conn., respectively. Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre- and post-race studio coverage from Stamford with past Grand Tour riders Christian Vande Velde and Chris Horner.

Former professional cyclist Adam Blythe serves as a reporter on-site in France.

2020 TOUR DE FRANCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Note: All live coverage on NBC and NBCSN is also available on NBC Sports Gold and the NBC Sports app.

Date Time (ET) Stage TV
Sat., Aug. 29 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
8 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN
9 p.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 1: Nice Moyen Pays / Nice NBCSN
Sun., Aug. 30 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice (LIVE) NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN
1 p.m. Stage 2 Recap NBC
Mon., Aug. 31 Midnight Stage 2: Nice Haut Pays / Nice NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron (LIVE) NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 3: Nice / Sisteron NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 1 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 4: Sisteron / Orcieres- Merlette NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 2 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas (LIVE) NBCSN
4 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN
11:30 p.m. Stage 5: Gap / Privas NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 3 6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN
11:30 p.m. Stage 6: Le Teil / Mont Aigoual NBCSN
Fri., Sept. 4 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN
1 a.m. Stage 7: Millau / Lavaur NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 5 8 a.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle (LIVE) NBC
9 p.m. Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN
Sun., Sep. 6 Midnight Stage 8: Cazeres-sur-Garonne / Loudenvielle NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns (Live) NBCSN
1 p.m. Stage 9 Recap NBC
Mon., Sep. 7 12:30 a.m. Stage 9: Pau / Laruns NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 8 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 9 Midnight Stage 10: Île d’Oléron / Île de Ré NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 10 Midnight Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage / Poitiers NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
5 p.m. Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
Fri., Sep. 11 Midnight Stage 12: Chauvigny / Sarran Corrèze NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon / Puy Mary Cantal NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 12 8 a.m. Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon (LIVE) CNBC
Sun., Sep. 13 Midnight Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand / Lyon NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier (LIVE) CNBC
8 p.m. Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN
Mon.., Sep. 14 Midnight Stage 15: Lyon / Grand Colombier NBCSN
Tues., Sep. 15 7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN
Wed., Sep. 16 Midnight Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin / Villard-de-Lans NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN
Thur., Sep. 17 Midnight Stage 17: Grenoble / Méribel Col de la Loze NBCSN
6 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
6:30 a.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron (LIVE) NBCSN
3 p.m. Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN
Fri., Sep. 18 Midnight Stage 18: Méribel / La Roche-sur-Foron NBCSN
7 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole (LIVE) NBCSN
4 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN
11 p.m. Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse / Champagnole NBCSN
Sat., Sep. 19 6:30 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
7 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) NBCSN
4:30 p.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
Sun., Sep. 20 1:30 a.m. Stage 20: Lure / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN
9 a.m. Pre-Race Show (LIVE) NBCSN
9:30 a.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris (LIVE) NBCSN
8 p.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN
Mon., Sep. 21 Midnight Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie / Paris NBCSN