2020 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2020, 10:09 AM EDT
A stage-by-stage look at the 2020 Tour de France route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times (all times Eastern) …

Stage 1/Aug. 29: Nice-Nice (97 miles)
Flat
Start: 8:15 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:58 a.m.
Quick Preview: The Grant Départ returns to France’s mainland for the first time since 2008 for three loops of Nice, including one covered twice. A day for sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 1 Profile

Stage 2/Aug. 30: Nice-Nice (116 miles)
Mountain
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 12:08 p.m.
Quick Preview: An early time for the first of eight mountain stages, though the decisive climbs are in the last week of the Tour. Look for a breakaway to bid for the yellow jersey.

Tour de France Stage 2 Profile

Stage 3/Aug. 31: Nice-Sisteron (123 miles)
Flat
Start: 6:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:17 a.m.
Quick Preview: The longest flat stage of the Tour with no climbs greater than category three. Look for the sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 3 Profile

Stage 4/Sept. 1: Sisteron-Orcieres-Merlette (100 miles
Hilly
Start: 7:30 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:31 a.m.
Quick Preview: The first of four summit finishes and a chance for general classification contenders to make an early impression.

Tour de France Stage 4 Profile

Stage 5/Sept. 2: Gap-Privas (114 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.
Quick Preview: Gap is a common site for stage finishes, but this year it starts the fifth stage where the profile favors sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 5 Profile

Stage 6/Sept. 3: Le Teil-Mont Aigoual (119 miles)
Hilly
Start: 6:10 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11 a.m.
Quick Preview: The first three riders over the Col de la Lusette, eight miles from the finish, receive time bonuses.

Tour de France Stage 6 Profile

Stage 7/Sept. 4: Millau-Lavaur (104 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:35 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.
Quick Preview: Termed flat, but the profile shows early hills in a windy region for the last stage before two days in the mountains.

Tour de France Stage 7 Profile

Stage 8/Sept. 5: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne-Loudenvielle (88 miles)
Mountain
Start: 7:35 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:14 a.m.
Quick Preview: The first of back-to-back days climbing the Pyrenees. A five-mile descent before the last flat kilometer could favor risk-taking downhillers.

 

Tour de France Stage 8 Profile

Stage 9/Sept. 6: Pau-Laruns (95 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:35 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 10:27 a.m.
Quick Preview: The first three riders over the Col de Marie Blanque, the last of five categorized climbs, receive time bonuses going into the first rest day.

Tour de France Stage 9 Profile

Stage 10/Sept. 8: Ile D’Oleron-Ile de Re (105 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:45 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:29 a.m.
Quick Preview: For the first time in Tour history, a stage starts and finishes on two different islands. On the West Coast of France, it’s the only stage this year without a categorized climb.

Tour de France Stage 10 Profile

Stage 11/Sept. 9: Chatelaillon-Plage-Poitiers (104 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:40 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m.
Quick Preview: A straightforward stage through marshlands should produce a sprint winner.

Tour de France Stage 11 Profile

Stage 12/Sept. 10: Chauvigny-Sarran (135 miles)
Hilly
Start: 6 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:11 a.m.
Quick Preview: Longest stage of the Tour with time bonuses for the first three over the last of four categorized climbs.

Tour de France Stage 12 Profile

Stage 13/Sept. 11: Chatel-Guyon-Puy Mary (119 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:05 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:02 a.m.
Quick Preview: Longest mountain day of the Tour, kicking off a stretch of five mountain stages in a six-stage stretch. Summit finish atop an extinct volcano.

Tour de France Stage 13 Profile

Stage 14/Sept. 12: Clermont-Ferrand-Lyon (121 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:57 a.m.
Quick Preview: A bit of a respite amid an otherwise mountainous stretch of days finishes in France’s third-largest city.

Tour de France Stage 14 Profile

Stage 15/Sept. 13: Lyon-Grand Colombier (108 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:50 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:25 a.m.
Quick Preview: Before the second rest day, climbs up the Grand Colombier from three different sides. The summit finish includes a 10 percent grade for the last 400 meters.

Tour de France Stage 15 Profile

Stage 16/Sept. 15: La Tour-Du-Pin-Villard-De-Lans (102 miles)
Mountain
Start: 7:20 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:36 a.m.
Quick Preview: A day in the heart of the Alps. Overall contender Primoz Roglic won a stage finish at the Col de Porte at August’s Criterium du Dauphine.

Tour de France Stage 16 Profile

Stage 17/Sept. 16: Grenoble-Meribel (106 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:30 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:21 a.m.
Quick Preview: A more daunting mountain day, starting at the 1968 Winter Olympic host site and finishing at a site of 1992 Olympic Alpine skiing, with the highest summit finish of the Tour. 

Tour de France Stage 17 Profile

Stage 18/Sept. 17: Meribel-La Roche-Sur-Foron (109 miles)
Mountain
Start: 6:30 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:28 a.m.
Quick Preview: The last mountain stage of the Tour and the last significant opportunity for race leaders to gain time before the individual time trial.

Tour de France Stage 18 Profile

Stage 19/Sept. 18: Bourg-En-Bresse-Champagnole (103 miles)
Flat
Start: 7:45 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 11:37 a.m.
Quick Preview: Sprinters who made it through the Pyrenees and Alps in good form are favored here while GC leaders ready for the time trial.

Tour de France Stage 19 Profile

Stage 20/Sept. 19: Lure-La Planche Des Belles Filles (22 miles)
Individual Time Trial
Start: 7 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 12:09 p.m.
Quick Preview: The last competitive day of the Tour for the yellow jersey. If it’s close, it will come down to who best handles the last climb of nearly four miles.

Tour de France Stage 20 Profile

Stage 21/Sept. 20: Mantes-La-Jolie-Paris (76 miles)
Flat
Start: 10 a.m.
Estimated Finish: 12:58 p.m.
Quick Preview: The ceremonial ride into Paris, almost always a day for the sprinters.

Tour de France Stage 21 ProfileMORE: USA Cycling names Olympic team finalists

France’s best hope to win Tour de France cracks in Pyrenees

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT
Nina Bocharova, first Olympic balance beam champion, dies at 95

The Tour de France’s first day in the Pyrenees cost the host nation its best hope to end its 35-year title drought.

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot was dropped on the penultimate climb on stage eight, the first of back-to-back mountain days. He finished 25 minutes behind stage winner and countryman Nans Peters and fell nearly 19 minutes behind in the overall standings led by Brit Adam Yates.

“I could not pedal, that’s the way it is,” Pinot said. “I want to apologize to my teammates and all my supporters.”

Pinot began Saturday in good position, ninth place with the same time as defending champion Egan Bernal, 13 seconds behind Yates.

But Pinot, third at the 2014 Tour, was seen sitting up, stretching his back on multiple occasions after losing contact with the peloton.

Ahead, Yates and the pre-Tour co-favorites, Bernal and Slovenian Primoz Roglic, finished in the same time. Yates keeps his three-second lead over Roglic.

Pinot, a 30-year-old for team Groupama-FDJ, crashed in the Tour’s first stage in Nice the previous Saturday. He failed to finish the Tour in each of his last three starts. Last year, he tearfully abandoned during stage 19 with a leg injury while in fifth place overall.

“It might be a turning point in my career,” Pinot said. “I’ve been through too many failures.”

The last Frenchman to win the Tour was Bernard Hinault in 1985, making this the longest drought for the host nation. Before this, the longest span between French wins in Tour history dating to 1903 was seven races.

France had three other cyclists in the top 11 overall going into Saturday — Guillaume Martin in third, Romain Bardet in seventh and Julian Alaphilippe in 11th. But none were expected to hold up in the Pyrenees and Alps as well as Pinot. Alaphilippe also cracked Saturday, falling to 26th place, nearly 12 minutes behind.

The Tour continues in the Pyrenees with five categorized climbs on Sunday with NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold coverage starting at 7 a.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
1 Comment

Nina Bocharova, first Olympic balance beam champion, dies at 95

2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage eight of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Adam Yates (GBR) — 34:44:52
2. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +:03
3. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:09
4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:11
5. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:13
6. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:13
7. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +:13
8. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +:13
9. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:48
10. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:00
15. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +2:20
17. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +2:40
26. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) — +11:42
30. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +18:56

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 138 points
2. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 131
3. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 106
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 106
5. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) — 93

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 35 points
2. Nans Peters (FRA) — 31
3. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) — 25
4. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 24
5. Quentin Pacher (FRA) — 20

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Egan Bernal (COL) — +34:45:05
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +35
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — :47
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +2:35
5. Neilson Powless (USA) — +31:36

