Novak Djokovic defaulted from U.S. Open after hitting linesperson with ball by accident

By OlympicTalkSep 6, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his U.S. Open fourth-round match after he accidentally hit a linesperson with a ball he struck after a point.

Djokovic, trailing Spainiard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the first set, hit a ball to the back of his side of the court after having his serve broken. That ball struck a linesperson in the neck area, and the linesperson dropped to the court, holding their throat among yelping more than 10 times in decreasing intensity.

Djokovic was defaulted “in accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook” for “intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences,” according to the U.S. Tennis Association.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” was posted on Djokovic’s Instagram nearly three hours later. “I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.

“I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.”

Djokovic swung to hit the ball underhand without directly looking where it was going. When he realized where it went, he looked concerned, put out his left hand and went over to help the linesperson. The linesperson got up and walked off about two minutes after being struck.

A discussion including Djokovic and officials continued regarding his penalty.

Eleven minutes after the ball strike, Djokovic walked toward Carreno Busta, shook his hand, acknowledged the chair umpire and walked off the court. It was announced that he was defaulted. Djokovic left the New York tournament site without speaking to media.

“The rules are the rules,” Carreno Busta said when asked if he thought Djokovic should have been defaulted. “These kind of things never likes. The referee and the supervisor do the right thing, but is not easy to do it, no?”

There is precedent. At Wimbledon in 1995, Brit Tim Henman accidentally hit a ball girl with a ball, causing he and doubles partner Jeremy Bates to be defaulted. In 2017, Canadian Denis Shapovalov was defaulted from a Davis Cup match after he inadvertently hit the chair umpire in the head with a ball.

Djokovic had been 26-0 in 2020. He was the last man left in the draw who owns a Grand Slam singles title. Roger Federer (injured) and Rafael Nadal (opting not to travel during the pandemic) did not enter the tournament.

Now, there will be a first-time male Grand Slam singles champion for the first time in six years. And the first male Grand Slam singles champion born in the 1990s or 2000s.

The top seeds remaining are Nos. 2 and 3 Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev on the bottom half of the draw. The top half — Djokovic’s half — includes No. 5 Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic owns 17 Grand Slam singles titles, trailing only Federer (20) and Nadal (19). Nadal can tie Federer’s record if he wins a record-extending 13th title at the French Open, which begins in two weeks.

This U.S. Open will mark the first Slam without any of Djokovic, Federer or Nadal in the semifinals since the 2004 French Open. Those semifinalists were Guillermo CoriaGaston GaudioDavid Nalbandian and Henman.

Primoz Roglic takes Tour de France lead in mountain shakeup

By OlympicTalkSep 6, 2020, 10:49 AM EDT
Slovenia, a nation with the population of New Mexico, has never had a Tour de France day like Sunday. It may have an even greater day in two weeks in Paris.

Primoz Roglic became the first Slovenian to wear the yellow jersey, taking the overall lead by finishing second in the ninth stage won by countryman Tadej Pogacar.

Roglic, a pre-race co-favorite with defending champion Egan Bernal of Colombia, could hold the lead through the three-week Tour’s end in Paris in two weeks. No Slovenian has won a Tour, let alone finished on the podium.

“It’s the perfect position to be in going into the second week,” said American Sepp Kuss, Roglic’s teammate on Jumbo-Visma. “The stages that are coming are stages we would want to be in control anyways. A couple windy stages. Some really medium mountain stages that could be tricky.”

Pogacar and Roglic finished together, along with others, on the second of back-to-back days in the Pyrenees. Pogacar, 21, became the youngest Tour stage winner since Lance Armstrong in 1993, according to Gracenote.

Brit Adam Yates, who led Roglic by three seconds going into Sunday, was dropped on the last of five categorized climbs and fell to eighth in the overall standings, 62 seconds behind.

Roglic, a 2007 World junior team ski jumping champion, now leads Bernal by 21 seconds with Frenchman Guillaume Martin in third place, 28 seconds behind. Pogacar moved into seventh place, 44 seconds back.

Roglic won last year’s Vuelta a Espana, becoming the first Slovenian to win a Grand Tour. Pogacar finished third, becoming the youngest Grand Tour podium placer since 1974.

The Tour has a rest day on Monday, when all riders are to undergo coronavirus testing. An entire team will be sent home if two of its riders or staff test positive.

The flat, 10th stage on Tuesday starts and finishes on two different islands for the first time in Tour history.

2020 Tour de France standings

By OlympicTalkSep 6, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
2020 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage nine of 21 …

Overall (Yellow Jersey)
1. Primoz Roglic (SLO) — +38:40:01
2. Egan Bernal (COL) — +:21
3. Guillaume Martin (FRA) — +:28
4. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:30
5. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:32
6. Rigoberto Uran (COL) — +:32
7. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:44
8. Adam Yates (GBR) — +1:02
9. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) — +1:15
10. Mikel Landa (ESP) — +1:42
14. Tom Dumoulin (NED) — +3:22
15. Richard Carapaz (ECU) — +3:42
24. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) — +28:32
26. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +29:55

Sprinters (Green Jersey)
1. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 138 points
2. Sam Bennett (IRL) — 131
3. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 111
4. Bryan Coquard (FRA) — 106
5. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — 98

Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey)
1. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA) — 36 points
2. Nans Peters (FRA) — 31
3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) — 26
4. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) — 25
5. Toms Skujins (LAT) — 24

Young Rider (White Jersey)
1. Egan Bernal (COL) — +38:40:22
2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — +:23
3. Enric Mas (ESP) — +1:41
4. Sergio Higuita (COL) — +5:47
5. Harold Tejada (COL) — +39:37

